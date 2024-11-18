DevilsDigest TV: St. Thomas at ASU postgame analysis

The contest versus St. Thomas was the best of both worlds, a game that landed in the win column and one that also provided valuable teaching months for the future. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the Sun Devils' 81-66 win
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!