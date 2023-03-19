When you pursue a five-star prospect, the first in-person experience on campus has to be impactful to keep yourself front and center in the recruit’s thoughts as he goes through an intense and long recruiting process. When Duncanville (Tex.) asked about his unofficial visit over the weekend at ASU, the top 2024 EDGE prospect and the No. 1 Lone Star State recruit in his class was effusive with his praise.

“I loved it,” Simmons said of his Arizona State visit. “Honestly, like, the whole vibe out here is just amazing, and I had fun. I liked how real the coaching staff was and how they understand kids in college and kids in high school. They really get to know you as a person and show what kind of connections they have with us in the relationship that they build…it really stands out.





“Everything they told me I was going to see before I came on a visit was there… with the mountains, what I was going to see on the campus, see with the team, and the coaches, the facilities, and the diversity are all true, and that just meant a lot.”





The highly energetic pace of practice under new head coach Kenny Dillingham is impossible to overlook. This element isn’t only pleasing for those in attendance or fans watching videos to observe but also resonates with recruits such as Simmons. The level of sincerity he experienced with Dillingham was also a powerful aspect of his time in Tempe.





“They have fun,” Simmons remarked. “They get to work, but they have fun. They enjoy practice, and it’s not straight seriousness all the time. I really like how the coaches are pushing their players in practice.





“Everything he (Dillingham) told me was real. One of the main things that he told me was, ‘go somewhere where you play and also have fun. Go somewhere where you really can see yourself for the next three or four years.’ And he also told me that if everything doesn’t go as planned, or if everything does go as planned, and I want a different scene and go have fun somewhere else, that ASU would always be there for me. Even if I commit somewhere else, ASU is still going to be there.”





Last year Simmons was named a MaxPreps First Team All-American selection and was voted Texas Sportswriters Association Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year. He was an integral part in leading Duncanville High School to a perfect 15-0 mark and notching their first Texas 6A Division 1 championship since 1998. As a junior, Simmons collected 79 tackles, including 33 tackles-for-loss and 22.5 sacks.