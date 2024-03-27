As spring practice begins, ASU’s second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham is focused on improving on a 3-9 campaign. Nonetheless, one year can make all the difference for a fairly new staff in Tempe moving forward.









It was inevitable that a learning curve was going to take place under any new head coach taking over a program and molding it according to his philosophy. Dillingham had the benefit of familiarity with ASU as an alumnus and a graduate assistant during the Sun Devils’ most successful seasons this century. This didn’t necessarily smooth out the period of transition, yet ASU’s head coach can definitely realize the advancements made compared to 2023.









Dillingham said, “Obviously, it was way better than day one from last year. “I don’t even think it’s comparable. I don’t like to compare that because I think it’s just a low standard. But I think it was solid for a day one.”









The Sun Devil staff wants to build on the foundation established, and Dillingham has been very vocal about introducing the standard as it relates to the team’s culture. This benchmark represents the bare minimum players need to adhere to. For Dillingham, this means treating every small detail with the utmost priority.









“I would say for us just the effort on a consistent basis and the detail,” Dillingham said regarding the goals for this year. “In the spring and fall, you’re worried about making sure all the schemes are in and that you’re really dialed in.









“It’s big, got to get our install in, we’re about to play, but right now, these are the things that win games and things that win games or details if you do the details and give great effort, and I think we have a talented enough roster to win games so we got to focus on those things.”









Compounding on Dillingham’s mindset and approach is new offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo, a tenured coach, has had stints as the offensive coordinator at Oregon and was responsible for the development of San Diego Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert before becoming the head coach at UNLV. Arroyo was let go at UNLV at the end of the 2022 season and did not coach elsewhere before joining ASU and replacing outgoing offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin.









Arroyo is entrusted with the responsibility of being the continuous bridge between Dillingham’s vision as a head coach and the players’ implementation of that philosophy. As Arroyo puts it, a “chaotic” start to the spring was the first step in making the system work.









“I think it’s important to be that way a little bit,” Arroyo commented on being chaotic. “I think we’re trying to get to that point where, I think ideally, the closer you get to getting guys in that that learning zone, from being comfortable… and between the panic of comfortable is where you want to be.





“I think that they understand that’s where we want to be at. So, having a lot of communication that’s loud and clear and all over the place, with a lot of tempo, is really important for us to understand where we want to go.”









Although it may seem easy for a coach to easily translate that message to their team, it is how the players will respond in order to effectively make a difference. Fortunately for Dillingham and Arroyo, the systematic conjunction of the two minds has players bought in and invested in the direction of the program.









“I think Coach Dillingham and Coach Arroyo, they emphasize on being physical,” senior quarterback Trenton Bourguet said. “There are teams out there that have great schemes and they have great players, but the more physical team probably wins 90% of the time. So if we can be physical up front and run the ball and make those linebackers suck up to play action passes, will be there.”









In Bourguet’s eyes, the noticeable change in the schematic differences was not limited to the physicality of it all but also to the overall idea of aggressiveness. This was a missing element when looking at last year’s subpar offensive performances, which led to a 17.75 points per-game average.









“Coach Arroyo, he talks about we want to throw the first punch; we don’t want to see what the defense does, Bourguet said. “We want to come out there swinging so the first haymaker, that doesn’t mean take shots every now and then. Just take what the defense gives us. But to be aggressive, don’t wait for something to happen.”









Quarterbacks are naturally often the focal point in significant scheme changes, but in this situation, Arroyo’s novelty and approach are familiar to senior center Leif Fautanu, who played under Arroyo at UNLV before they both found themselves at Arizona State.









“I’ve been in this offense before, so I know what’s expected,” Fautanu remarked. “I think coach Arroyo did a good job of adjusting to our language, it helps us as an offense so we don’t have to adjust as much to his offense, but I think coach Arroyo does a really good job with this offense.”









Fautanu, looking to be the anchor of the offensive line that was depleted last year, has found confidence in the new-look offense. Both Dillingham and Arroyo’s offensive minds set the table for what the ceiling is for a group that has struggled.









“I think it’s 50-50,” Fautanu said. “Arroyo brings a lot of his ideas, which I know for sure, even the ideas from last year are still the same. So, I think both (Dillingham and Arroyo) of those offensive minds kind of come together, which is a really dangerous offense, in my opinion.”









With players bought in schematically speaking from both coaches, building off the foundation of Dillingham’s ethics, it is interesting to see what will become of the 2024 Sun Devils. Despite all of the changes, feeling a step ahead from last season, Dillingham and staff look to continue to push their players to exhibit marked improvement now that the expectation level is established.









“That’s what I told the guys in our meeting," Dillingham explained. "Last year. I was getting to know you. This year, I know you and my job is to make you uncomfortable.”



