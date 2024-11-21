Staying grounded through success is key for the Sun Devils

An underdog mentality has contributed to the Sun Devils' unexpected accomplishments throughout the 2024 season. Head coach Kenny Dillingham has professed, on numerous occasions, honesty about himself and the players, hearing the noise and media chatter, positive or negative.









There has been a meteoric rise in the perceptional ranks, from ASU being projected to last place in the Big 12 Football Media Preseason poll, released in July, to this week’s No.21 ranking in both the AP and College Football Playoff top 25 rankings. As their standing improves, changing the narrative surrounding Arizona State (8-2, 5-2 Big 12), a team hyper-consumed in proving outsiders wrong now has to deal with proving them right.









For the first time in 2024, ASU is a favorite to defeat a ranked opponent on its schedule as a three-point favorite against No.14 BYU on Saturday. Former NFL wide receiver, Super Bowl XL MVP, and Sun Devil wide receivers coach Hines Ward has dealt with decades of success at the highest levels of the gridiron, registering 1,000 career receptions during his 14-year career. For the career-long Pittsburgh Steeler, dealing with success is always a challenge, and keeping his players grounded through triumph is as difficult as motivating through defeat.









“I keep them humble always. I'm always the kid, the underdog no one gave a chance,” Ward said. “I've overcome that, and for them, I tell them each and every day, it’s good to get a pat on the bat, but I also remember when I first got here, they picked you guys dead last in this conference. So don't ever forget that, it's good that we're having a little success, but never forget where you started, never forget where you came from. So, if you stay on that mental grind of understanding that we were picked dead last, then it's hard to get a big head.









“So, it's a big game for us just to try to keep these guys humble, it's hard to do when they're all on social media and everybody's loving you up … So, I just say, listen, it's a great opportunity. You guys earned it; you put yourself in this position. Let's take capitalizing and take full advantage.”









The gritty mentality that’s blossomed into a blockbuster season for ASU started long before the media poll released in the summer, as the 2023 3-9 campaign added more than enough fuel to the fire, driving everyone in the program to strive for a turnaround. The like-minded passion of the team sprouted friendships among players at an exponential rate, into a team willing to play for each other. Ward noted the difficulties of finding that at any level of sport and the elation that can lead toward.









“I tell the guys all the time, the years that I won the Super Bowl, we probably weren't the most talented team, but we're closest to him and just feeling that by being in the facility seeing those guys the camaraderie both on and off the football field that's what helps you kind of overcome situations and stuff. You got to be selfless; nobody cares about the accolades and stuff like that they're just playing for each other playing ball and I see that in the locker room, I'm starting to see that in practice. The offense and defense, pushing each other to get better, dapping each other up after a play, and making competitive in practice start to sense that. That's why things are kinda trending in the right direction.”









One wide receiver, in particular, has shown incredible chemistry on the field with redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt. With 58 receptions for 833 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, ASU's leader in all three categories, sophomore Jordyn Tyson, has taken over the passing game for the Sun Devils. Scoring two touchdowns against Kansas State in the Little Apple, Tyson has scored five touchdowns in the team's last three games. Similarly to the roster harmony as a whole, the symbiotic relationship with Tyson and Leavitt began well before the 2024 season rolled around.









“Ever since I've been here those guys have been working hard on and off the football field,” Ward said in regards to the duo. “They started back in training camp. When practice is over with you, look back; those guys are out there throwing. So, to see all the hard work that they put into it and starting to pay off, having that repour, he just has a sense of where Jordyn is going to be at. Give him an opportunity, and Jordyn has made some plays.









“It's exciting to be a part of. Anytime you have a rapport with a quarterback who, no matter what, throws it up to you. Knowing that you're going to go out there and make a play. I told Jordan, man, that's a blessing. A lot of receivers don't have that with their quarterback. So, embrace it and take advantage of your opportunities.”









Tyson and the remainder of the receiving core have a vital chance to take advantage of a blockbuster opportunity on Saturday. Facing a tricky Cougars defense that leads the Big 12 in receptions with 17 as a team. For the Sun Devils, sticking to the game plan is critical; jumbling up situations in an attempt to outsmart a pesty defensive scheme is exactly what Ward wants his players to avoid.









“They're a band, but don't break defense. They're not gonna give up a lot of big plays, and they're gonna try to keep everything in front of them. But 17 interceptions, that's a lot of interceptions in one season. So, we gotta make sure that we're good on our technique and fundamentals. And when our opportunity presents itself, we have to rise to the occasion like we've been doing. I tell the guys you don't have to do anything special. We gotta just be great at making the routine plays like we've been doing all season. If we do that, we'll be fine.”









For the defensive side of the coin for ASU, containing a BYU team ranks middle of the pack in scoring output and No.9 in rushing and passing touchdowns, respectively. Relies on similar principles to those that Ward harped on. Doing the 1/11th on the defensive end for 60 minutes and taking care of business against a grind-it-out style Cougars offense.









“They just find a way to win,” Defensive line coach Diron Reynolds said. “We got to keep the same edge that they're going to come into the game with. Do our job and let the outcome be the outcome. But I really respect that quarterback knows where to go with the ball. He scrambles where he went. In the backs, again, there's another big back with some agility that we've got to find a way to get on the ground.”









With the senior day being on the agenda for the Sun Devils' Saturday showdown, an experienced group of players in the linebacker core will have a tall task matching a versatile offense. Despite a plethora of underclassmen in the rotation, senior Caleb McCullough stands out above the rest of the pack ahead of Saturday afternoon festivities. The four-year ASU player will participate in his final home game at Mountain America Stadium. His development in Tempe has been exponential over time. Currently, third on the roster in total tackles with 59 on the season and four tackles-for-loss placing fourth, linebackers coach AJ Cooper is excited that one of the longest-tenured members of the program will have his moment.









“Calebs had a massive impact,” Cooper said. “ just I think his leadership Staying through some obviously very hard times. You'd love to see a guy get rewarded by that, especially in this day and age So I'm very happy for Caleb. All the success he had is the hard work that he's put in Whether it's academically on the field in the weight room whatever it is like It's all credit to him, so you just loved it. , that's why you coach. You love to give energy to the guys and see them be successful with it.”