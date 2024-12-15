Clemson WR transfer Noble Johnson commits during ASU visit

The Sun Devils intended to bring in three wide receivers in the December transfer portal, but today, they were able to secure the first addition in this position group. Clemson wide receiver Noble Johnson, who visited Arizona State over the weekend, publicly pledged to the school today.

The 6-2 210-pound Johnson, who prepped at Rockwall (Tex.) High School was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and a top 40 prospect both in the state and in his position. After redshirting with the Tigers, he collected three receptions for 16 yards and played in 13 games overall for Clemson. He arrives at ASU as a player who is full of potential and can realize his skills in Tempe. He joins a large number of players who hail from his home state and is expected to enroll at ASU in the spring semester.