ASU adding a transfer from a Big 12 school was bound to happen sooner or later. Sure enough, even before playing its inaugural season in the new conference, the Sun Devils did add such a player as Cincinnati defensive line transfer Justin Wodtly, who was in Tempoe for an official visit, announced that he would join the ranks in Tempe.

The 6-3 275-pound lineman can play either inside or outside on Arizona State's front four, which means he could replace either defensive end BJ Green, who entered the portal, or defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory, who exhausted his eligibility.





Injuries reduced Wotdly's role this past season with the Bearcats, and in 11 games, he registered 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for-a-loss and a sack. This came on the heels of a 2022 campaign where he played in all 12 games, posting 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for-a-loss, and three sacks. Wotdly has two years of eligibility remaining and is set to meet his old team when ASU travels to Cincinnati for a road game in 2024, with a date to be announced later.‌