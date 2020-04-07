Even now, years after his basketball career has concluded -- with more than 70 collegiate wins in his pocket, with school records and accolades attached to his name -- Derek Glasser is rather self-deprecating about his game.

He wasn’t slow, but he was rarely the fastest guy on the court. He only averaged over 10 points in his senior season (10.1) and in a different era of basketball, he hardly ever shot more than a trio of 3-pointers a game.

He was never the most talented player in a game, and that was fine. As long as Wells Fargo Arena was erupting, regardless of if he caused it or not, he was doing his job.

“I don't know if I was ever like, amazing at anything,” Glasser admitted. “I wasn't the fastest guy so I had to learn how to outsmart them and out-tough them … It was never about scoring for me. It was about whatever I could do at that moment to help us win. Get a loose ball, get an assist, get a hockey assist, get a deflection.

“I scored a lot of points only because I played so many minutes. It wasn’t like I was out there dropping 25 on people.”

That didn’t matter. Glasser, who holds the school record for games played and is ASU’s all-time assists leader, was a quick and shifty point guard who had an innate sense for a game’s flow and pace. He knew when and who to pass to at the most precise moment, an exemplary sharer of the basketball.

Then-ASU head coach Herb Sendek and Glasser would often watch film on Steve Nash and Chris Paul. The Nash comparison was almost too easy. Two Caucasian point guards. Yet, beyond that, it was two game managers, a pair of ball-handlers who used their IQ more than their vertical jump. Oh, and who could whiz a pass through an invisible opening.

“It was like a quarterback in football,” Glasser said. “It doesn't matter where the defense is, you have to find that crease and you have to move people with your eyes. You have to throw people open that sometimes aren't open. Watching a lot of film on those two guys just seeing how creative they were with the ball just kind of opened up a whole new avenue for me.”

Glasser’s tenure in Tempe ran from 2006 to 2010. A lot of people remember what he and James Harden -- his former teammate at Artesia (Calif.) High School -- were able to accomplish in the future NBA MVP’s two seasons (07/’08 and ‘08/’09) with ASU. The Sun Devils won a combined 46 games, made the NCAA Tournament and posted a 5-0 mark against the University of Arizona.

“He could have gone to, you know, Texas, North Carolina, Washington, wherever he wanted,” Glasser said of Harden. “He kind of always had it in his mind, once he felt like he was an (elite) kind of player, that he wanted to go somewhere and create his own legacy.”

But even when Harden left Arizona State for the NBA in 2009, Glasser -- in his senior season -- led the Sun Devils to their third-straight 20-win season and what came erringly close to being a rare third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance if the current field of 68 teams existed (ASU was a NIT 1-seed in both 2008 and 2010. The field expanded from 64 teams in 2011).

It culminated though in what was one of the more accomplished careers by any Sun Devil basketball player in recent memory.

Four years prior, Glasser’s decision as a Southern California kid to attend Arizona State had little to do with the school and more with a familiar face. One of Sendek’s first assistant-coach hires after accepting the ASU job in 2006 was Scott Pera, Glasser and Harden’s former head coach at Artesia.