Bradyn Swinson recaps Tempe visit
Arizona State’s 19-7 win over Sacramento State highlighted a strong defensive performance by the Sun Devils, which didn’t go unnoticed by Douglasville, Ga. defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson. We talked to the Chapel Hill High School standout about his experience last weekend and the aspect of his trip that stood out.
“I enjoyed everything I saw there,” Swinson said. “The coaches are really down to earth. I really liked the environment there. The fans were really supportive even though they didn’t know me well. Everything about the fans was supportive and their energy was hot.
“The campus, the dorms and just the lifestyle there is very nice. My mom is an educator so she enjoyed everything about the education part of the school. She was very excited when she heard about it and education is really big for me.”
Swinson appreciated the fact that the Sun Devil staff took the time to thoroughly share with him the team’s defensive philosophy in general, as well as the specifics concerning last Friday’s contest.
“I love how the defensive line rotates,” Swinson described, “and they rotate a lot. It was a defensive game and the defense played a great game. I enjoyed talking to the coaching staff about the game plan. They showed me the game plan and the type of defense that they run. It was complicated but I was able to still learn it.
“My skills fit any scheme and I feel that my skills would fit at Arizona State very well. They see me playing any position on the line and I don’t care where I play as long as my hand is down (on the ground).”
Spending time with some of ASU’s freshmen, Swinson was able to gain quite a bit of knowledge on the team culture and how the players there enjoyed being student-athletes at the school.
“I hung out with Stephon (wright) and Willie (Harts) but I really hung around the whole team really,” Swinson commented. “They told me that everything the coaches say, they mean. They said that it’s a very cool coaching staff but when it’s time to work, they work. When Herm Edwards says that the best of the best is going to play, that he really means it. They had a bunch of true freshmen playing.”
September 7, 2019
The Douglasville, Ga. defensive lineman added that he genuinely enjoyed the interactions he had with ASU’s coaching staff, especially Jamar Cain the team defensive line coach who has been pursuing him in earnest for several months now.
“He is a great coach and a funny guy,” Swinson said of Cain. “He can really relate to young guys because he’s young himself. I enjoyed his presence, he introduced me to his family and overall I enjoyed spending the weekend with him.”
“Herm Edwards is a chill coach but he means business. He’s a very truthful guy and I believe in his system. I enjoyed talking to him.”
Swinson admitted that his opinion of Arizona State prior to the visit has changed favorably now that he did get to see the campus and learn more about the program in an up-close and personal manner.
“I actually got to see what the school is like,” Swinson remarked, “and I really liked it out there. I expected everything I saw on the visit and everything went well.”
The lineman who has already officially visited Missouri and North Carolina in June, has one last visit scheduled, traveling to Oregon this weekend, ahead of his scheduled September 20th announcement date.
“I’m going to look for a program that is going to be the best education-wise,” Swinson noted, “and the football program that will best benefit me.”
