Arizona State’s 19-7 win over Sacramento State highlighted a strong defensive performance by the Sun Devils, which didn’t go unnoticed by Douglasville, Ga. defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson. We talked to the Chapel Hill High School standout about his experience last weekend and the aspect of his trip that stood out.





“I enjoyed everything I saw there,” Swinson said. “The coaches are really down to earth. I really liked the environment there. The fans were really supportive even though they didn’t know me well. Everything about the fans was supportive and their energy was hot. “The campus, the dorms and just the lifestyle there is very nice. My mom is an educator so she enjoyed everything about the education part of the school. She was very excited when she heard about it and education is really big for me.”



Swinson appreciated the fact that the Sun Devil staff took the time to thoroughly share with him the team’s defensive philosophy in general, as well as the specifics concerning last Friday’s contest. “I love how the defensive line rotates,” Swinson described, “and they rotate a lot. It was a defensive game and the defense played a great game. I enjoyed talking to the coaching staff about the game plan. They showed me the game plan and the type of defense that they run. It was complicated but I was able to still learn it. “My skills fit any scheme and I feel that my skills would fit at Arizona State very well. They see me playing any position on the line and I don’t care where I play as long as my hand is down (on the ground).”

Spending time with some of ASU’s freshmen, Swinson was able to gain quite a bit of knowledge on the team culture and how the players there enjoyed being student-athletes at the school.

“I hung out with Stephon (wright) and Willie (Harts) but I really hung around the whole team really,” Swinson commented. “They told me that everything the coaches say, they mean. They said that it’s a very cool coaching staff but when it’s time to work, they work. When Herm Edwards says that the best of the best is going to play, that he really means it. They had a bunch of true freshmen playing.”