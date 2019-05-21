The hometown element was certainly in effect as Ben Bray committed to ASU tonight, but other factors did play a part in the local Mesa Red Mountain offensive lineman’s decision to stay close to home and become ASU’s first known in-state commit of the 2020 recruiting class.

In a previous interview, Bray said that in his junior year for the Mountain Lions he played both tackle positions and even one game at center. This isn’t only a testament to his versatility but also the cerebral aspect of his game, as the lineman currently carries a 4.7 GPA.

“I wanted to commit early so I can go into my senior year without the stress of making a college choice, and taking all those visits. By doing this now, I can take that pressure off of me and really concentrate on enjoying my senior year.”

“I wanted to make sure the school I choose has the major I want to pursue, which is which is Actuarial Science. That was a big part of it. Staying close to home was a big deal because I grew up in Arizona and getting offered by a school 20 minutes from my home is just crazy.

“It took a lot of thought process,” Bray said, “I did want to start narrowing down the schools and making sure I’m making the right choice. I believe wholeheartedly that I made the right decision.

“Coach Christensen said that he doesn’t have to worry about me in the classroom,” Bray remarked, “because I have the grades and the work ethic for that. That was nice to hear from a coach, who basically said that he doesn’t have to babysit me. He said that I have a great knee bend and a lot of potential. He also said that there is opportunity to play early at Arizona State since they are losing six senior offensive linemen.

“I’d like to play tackle at the next level, but if I have to play another position then I’m willing to learn. I’m a quick puller, I have quick feet and I know the game pretty well. If I have to play another position, I will get the hang of it. I know I have to work on my pass protection against inside rushers. That’s what I have been working on all off-season, and also perfecting my zone blocking steps”

Recruiting analyst Cody Cameron said that Bray is one player who displayed significant growth in his game from his sophomore to junior year.

“He just rolled a couple defensive lineman from a very good Queen Creek team in last year's 6A State playoff game,” Cameron said. “He does well engaging and moving his feet. Needs to practice his first step and staying low, also would like to see him get stronger in the weight room this off-season. Obviously, a lot of this comes with time and reps, Red Mountain has an outstanding strength and conditioning program so I'd expect Bray to be much improved in these areas next Fall.”

The lineman previously visited the other two in-state schools, Arizona and NAU. New Mexico State, Columbia, Harvard, UC Davis, NAU and Utah State are other schools who have extended offers to Bray.

Bray said that he plans to attend ASU’s Big Man camp on June 9th

