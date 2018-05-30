Note: this story was originally published by Cronkite News





TEMPE, Ariz. – Arizona State baseball coach Tracy Smith will return in 2019 despite the team’s back-to-back losing seasons, arguably the worst two-year stretch in the program’s storied history, ASU Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson confirmed on Tuesday.

Anderson said he still believes Smith is the best man to lead the team’s rebuild in the future.

“We are retaining Tracy Smith as our head baseball coach and (are) excited about the way forward,” Anderson said, speaking inside the school’s Carson Student Athletic Center in Tempe.

“I get it. We all want ASU baseball to be at an elite level. We are staying the course because we believe Tracy Smith has a plan, he’s shared with us, that will get us there.”

During his over 20-minute presser, Anderson laid out several key reasons for bringing Smith back and what to expect from Sun Devils baseball in the future.

RECRUITING

Smith is just 117-110 in four years at ASU, the worst winning percentage by a coach in school history. But on the recruiting trail, Smith has returned the Sun Devils to near-elite status.

In the four years before Smith’s hiring in the summer of 2014, ASU’s averaged just the 17th-best recruiting class in the country according to Perfect Game rankings. Only twice during that time (a period when the team was coached by Tim Esmay) did the Sun Devils crack the top 15. In Smith’s first three years, ASU finished in the top 12 all three times and averaged the eighth-best class in the country.

It’s an improvement Anderson hasn’t taken lightly.

“We are very, very enthusiastic about Tracy’s job and this staff’s job in recruiting,” he said. “It’s not coincidental that five or six or seven freshmen started in our lineup. Last year our recruiting class at ASU baseball was one of the best in the country.”

That class included Spencer Torkelson (who broke the school’s freshman home run record and finished the regular season leading the NCAA with 25), Alika Williams (who hit .280 with 20 RBIs), Gage Workman (.276, 25 RBIs) and potential pitching ace Boyd Vander Kooi (who went 3-3 with a 3.00 ERA in an injury-shortened season).

Anderson also said he didn’t want to “disrupt” the program’s future recruiting classes – which Anderson claimed are stocked with pitchers that can bolster the team’s lean staff – by making a coaching change.

“Those freshmen and sophomores and those pitchers need to have upgraded performance next year because now you have one, two and three very solid recruiting classes that should be able to put it together and play competitive baseball at a level we anticipate,” Anderson said.



