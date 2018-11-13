Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 00:37:34 -0600') }} football Edit

ASU’s coaching staff style resonates strongly with Jared Hunte

Tbxp8w1wbfb7ji59jul1
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Hod Rabino • ASUDevils.com
@DevilsDigest
Publisher
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

The Sun Devils’ recruiting efforts in the 2019 class have stretched all the way to the state of New York as the team got to host Middle Village, NY defensive lineman Jared Hunte, who shared his imp...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}