ASU’s coaching staff style resonates strongly with Jared Hunte
The Sun Devils’ recruiting efforts in the 2019 class have stretched all the way to the state of New York as the team got to host Middle Village, NY defensive lineman Jared Hunte, who shared his imp...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news