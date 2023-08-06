Going inti fall camp, all eyes were squarely placed on the Sun Devils’ quarterback battle between redshirt sophomore and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne and redshirt junior and returning starter Trenton Bourguet. And that duel aside, true freshman Jaden Rashada has already been performing better than he did in the spring, and as the highest-rated high school prospect first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham has landed, he is naturally attracting a good level of attention.





With the conclusion of week one, the battle between Pyne and Bourguet has become closer than it has been in the spring. One reason for that is that late last week, Thursday and Friday to be specific, Pyne arguably had his best couple of practices as a Sun Devil and has challenged Bourguet much more than he did in the spring. Therefore the battle for the coveted QB1 role is now tighter than ever.





The newcomer, who posted an 8-2 record as a starter at Notre Dame that included a 4-1 mark against Top 25 teams, feels as if everything is clicking better for him these days. Pyne stated that as he calls it a day, he;’s already eager to get back on the field for the next session, demonstrating his hunger for improvement and preparedness.





“I think that all summer, I've just studied the playbook as hard as I can,” Pyne stated. “I know the offense like the back of my hand. Just being able to go out there and if somebody is not lined up right, get him in the right position, if someone has a question on a route, you can tell them, but also checking plays. I'm studying fronts; I'm studying boxes, every coverage…everything”.





Pyne was also very appreciative of the receivers’ performance, an element that has a direct impact on his own success. At least with some of the aerial targets, the chemistry and familiarity level of Bourguet was by default higher, but it’s an area where Pyne can see the strides he has made and knows that this might be the difference maker in this battle.





“We threw all off-season, so those guys work really hard,” Pyne described. “I'm literally watching them do up-downs right now, after practice, after running a whole entire week of camp… those guys are just incredible athletes; I'm just so happy those are the guys catching the balls”.





Last year, Bourguet saw his first meaningful action of the 2022 campaign when he came off the bench against a Top-25-ranked Washington to spell starter Emory Jones, who left the game due to a concussion. His performance led ASU to a 45-38 upset win, and he proceeded to start the last five games of the year. Even following a 3-9 team record, arguably the worst in program history, the Marana, Ariz. product, became a fan favorite and proceeded to have the best spring practice performance of any of his teammates in the quarterback room. As the offense largely struggled last week, his performance wasn't up to his own standards, and that is something he’s resolute to remedy.





“Being more consistent, getting a better understanding of my play call,” Bourget self-assessed. “Why is the coach calling this play? Where are my reads? Are there any checks that I need to be alert to? It takes time; it takes reps throwing to some guys that I haven't thrown to in the spring.”





At the beginning of the first week of camp, Bourguet appeared to be continuing the momentum he had at the end of spring, showcasing his established connection with Arizona State’s prime aerial targets, junior tight end Jalin Conyers and junior wide receiver Elijhah Badger. Engaged in a closely contested battle and seeing Pyne’s ascension, Bourguet made it clear that the battle was not driving each other, let alone the team apart.





“We always are communicating with what we see on the field,” Bourguet noted. “We're hanging out in the locker room. It's not like there's some diversity (meaning division) in the locker room between all the guys; we have a young guy in Jaden, and we have older guys in Drew and Jacob (Conover) who have been in other colleges and universities. And me I've been at ASU. We just added Hunter (junior college walk-on Hunter Herrera Herrera). I think there's good camaraderie within the group, within the QB room, and I think at the end of the day, the best guys going to win the job”.





It is only natural to see that Rashada is still in a developmental stage during his first year practicing at the college level. The consensus four-star recruit and 2022 Elite 11 class member said that the college game is slowing down for him, which usually represents one of the biggest changes for a young quarterback. Nonetheless, his adaptability to this level of play and overall flow have come a long way since arriving in Tempe just a couple of weeks prior to spring practice.





“I'm getting way more comfortable Every single day,” Rashada commented. “So I'll definitely say (it is) a jump dramatically since spring ball. If I can keep climbing and keep going as a player, that's all that matters.”





Landing a Sun Devil legacy as Rashada (his father Harlan was a defensive back on the 1996 Rose Bowl team) was a significant headline just months into Dillingham’s tenure. And often times when you secure the services of a blue chip prospect quarterback, the speculation of whether he can start during his freshman season a scenario that happened just four years ago in Tempe with Jayden Daniels. Rashada seldom takes first and second-team reps but appreciates the mentorship he’s receiving from the older quarterbacks, let alone the guidance of the staff.





The true freshman emphasized his desire and focus to only be the best player he can be. His inexperience in practice has shown, as well as glimpses of brilliance, that may serve as a preview of what we can expect in future years. Yet, Rashada isn’t looking for any praise for the strides that he has displayed and is committed to the process.





“No pats on the back,” Rashada remarked. “I'm just happy to be here, happy to be surrounded by a good group of teammates and coaches. Growth is the most important, so growing as a person and as a player, that's what it's about.”