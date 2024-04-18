It has been a tumultuous college career for quarterback Jaden Rashada even before he ever set foot on the ASU campus. Rashada was previously committed to Miami, but last November he did flip his pledge to Florida and signed with the Gators on December 21st. The 2023 class quarterback was set to enroll in Florida for the spring semester before asking for his release, reportedly due to a failed NIL contract with the Gators. He proceeded to sign with ASU on February 1, 2023. And now, some 14 months later, he's again looking for a new college.

Rashada, the son of former ASU safety Harlen Rashada, who played on the Sun Devils 1996 Rose Bowl team, did start the first two games of the 2023 season against Southern Utah and Oklahoma State. A meniscus injury, which was an injury that he suffered during his High School playing days, sidelined him for the next nine games of that campaign. He returned to action only for the Territorial Cup contest, a game where he was slated to start but only entered the field later that day due to missing a team meeting the night before the game.

During his lone season as a Sun Devil, Rashada threw for 485 yards, completing 44 of 82 passes, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Earlier this year a non football injury to his thumb forced Rashida to get surgery and therefore he was limited for the majority of spring practices. His first team segment did take place in last Saturday's scrimmage.

Arizona State is currently left with two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, senior Trenton Bourguet and redshirt freshman and Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt, who arrived on campus in January.

The departure of Rashada now guarantees that head coach Kenny Dillingham and first-year offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo will add a quarterback from the current transfer portal, which opened two days ago and will close on April 30th.