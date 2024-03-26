In his social media post, Collins thanked head coach Bobby Hurley and the entire staff for believing in him for the past two seasons in Tempe. He also acknowledged the enormous support he got from the Sun Devil fan base. While the point guard, who has one year of availability remaining, is going to explore other options, his statement left the door open to rejoining his teammates in Tempe.

Arizona State basketball departures to date appear to be personnel changes that the team could have compensated for as they prepare for the 2023-24 season. However, today's news that Junior point guard Frankie Collins is poised to enter the transfer portal certainly carries more significance for ASU.

This past season, the 6-1 185-pound Collins, who transferred from Michigan prior to the 2022-23 campaign, started all 32 contests for ASU and averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. A member of the Pac-12 All-Defensive team, he led the confrence with 84 steals, breaking the Arizona State school record held for the last 40 years by Sun Devil great Fat Lever (76). Collins was also an honorable mention in the All-Confrence team.





Collins' departure follows that of junior guard Jamiya Neal and a pair of true freshmen, guard Braelon Green and forward Akil Watson. Last year the point guard did enter his name into the NBA draft but did withdraw by the NCAA deadline to begin his second year with the Sun Devils. The 14-18 seasons record was the worst mark during Hurley's nne-year tenure with the team.





It certainly stands to reason that Collins might be joining a different team due to receiving a higher NIL compensation than he did with Arizona State. In a radio interview with Phoenix's 98.7 FM, earlier this month early, Hurley indicated that the level of his program's NIL was higher than it was last year. Ultimately, though, that may not be enough to have Collins for the second year in a row to make his return to the program after departing it.





The transfer portal, which opened on March 18th, will close on May 1st. Collins could still exit the portal after that date.