Coming off of his freshman campaign at ASU, Koumontzis went back to Flames Development Camp for the second straight year. He was drafted 108th overall by Calgary in the fourth round in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Those were the words of Ryan Dittrick, NHL.com writer for the Calgary Flames, describing Koumontzis in his report after seeing the Scottsdale native up close along with other prospects at the team’s yearly summer Development Camp.

The rising Sun Devil Hockey sophomore left-winger Demetrios Koumontzis is doing big things with his time off from college this summer.





Flames General Manager Brad Treliving had positive things to say about the team’s dynamic prospect as well.

"He's older, he's stronger, he's physically more developed with a year of college under his belt," Treliving told the media in Calgary last weekend.

"There's a lot of that with the guys that have been here for a year. You try to get a sense of the first-year guys, but for me, it's watching those guys take a step from where they were a year ago. More mature, more comfortable in their surroundings."

The 19-year-old came to play at ASU straight out of high school. But Koumontzis showed signs of quick growth and development even as such a young player.

During Sun Devil Hockey’s historic run last season, Demetrios put up 20 points (4 G, 16 A) and laced up his skates for every single game. He didn’t even turn 19 until right before ASU left to play in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

“He was a solid player all year for us,” ASU co-captain Brinson Pasichnuk said before the team’s final regular-season series last season.

“But I think he’s starting to find how to be a dominant player at this level, and I think that’s the secret to his success right now. It’s all coming together for him.”

It seemingly has come together for Koumontzis. He went into his second NHL Development Camp after gaining valuable NCAA experience and was reportedly one of the best players on the ice.

"Like Tre said, I came here this year with more confidence - more belief in my ability at this level," he told Dittrick. "It's almost like the adjustment I had making the jump from high school hockey to college last year. You get that first game or that first week under your belt and you start finding your legs.”

Koumontzis’ off-ice results improved, too. The 5-foot-10 skater put on 10 pounds of muscle since 2018, according to the Calgary Sun’s prospect report from Flames Camp.

But the summer is not stopping there for the young Sun Devil. USA Hockey announced Koumontzis was invited to the 2019 World Junior Summer Showcase and will join the 44-player roster for Team USA.

In yet another milestone for the program, Demetrios is the first player in ASU’s history to receive an invite to the event. It will be held July 25th-Aug. 3rd at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.