ASU Hockey's Demetrios Koumontzis turning heads during the offseason
The rising Sun Devil Hockey sophomore left-winger Demetrios Koumontzis is doing big things with his time off from college this summer.
“Speed, skill and smarts, all on display.”
Those were the words of Ryan Dittrick, NHL.com writer for the Calgary Flames, describing Koumontzis in his report after seeing the Scottsdale native up close along with other prospects at the team’s yearly summer Development Camp.
Coming off of his freshman campaign at ASU, Koumontzis went back to Flames Development Camp for the second straight year. He was drafted 108th overall by Calgary in the fourth round in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Flames General Manager Brad Treliving had positive things to say about the team’s dynamic prospect as well.
"He's older, he's stronger, he's physically more developed with a year of college under his belt," Treliving told the media in Calgary last weekend.
"There's a lot of that with the guys that have been here for a year. You try to get a sense of the first-year guys, but for me, it's watching those guys take a step from where they were a year ago. More mature, more comfortable in their surroundings."
The 19-year-old came to play at ASU straight out of high school. But Koumontzis showed signs of quick growth and development even as such a young player.
During Sun Devil Hockey’s historic run last season, Demetrios put up 20 points (4 G, 16 A) and laced up his skates for every single game. He didn’t even turn 19 until right before ASU left to play in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
“He was a solid player all year for us,” ASU co-captain Brinson Pasichnuk said before the team’s final regular-season series last season.
“But I think he’s starting to find how to be a dominant player at this level, and I think that’s the secret to his success right now. It’s all coming together for him.”
It seemingly has come together for Koumontzis. He went into his second NHL Development Camp after gaining valuable NCAA experience and was reportedly one of the best players on the ice.
"Like Tre said, I came here this year with more confidence - more belief in my ability at this level," he told Dittrick. "It's almost like the adjustment I had making the jump from high school hockey to college last year. You get that first game or that first week under your belt and you start finding your legs.”
Koumontzis’ off-ice results improved, too. The 5-foot-10 skater put on 10 pounds of muscle since 2018, according to the Calgary Sun’s prospect report from Flames Camp.
But the summer is not stopping there for the young Sun Devil. USA Hockey announced Koumontzis was invited to the 2019 World Junior Summer Showcase and will join the 44-player roster for Team USA.
In yet another milestone for the program, Demetrios is the first player in ASU’s history to receive an invite to the event. It will be held July 25th-Aug. 3rd at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.
ASU ➡️USA@dkoumontzis becomes first Sun Devil invited to @usahockey World Junior Summer Showcase. 😈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/c5JFP3uStQ— Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) July 9, 2019
The Showcase camp will also include Canada, Finland, and Sweden teams for 11 international competitions.
"We're very proud of Demetrios," ASU head coach Greg Powers said. "He's earned this opportunity and I have no doubt he'll go and represent himself and our program incredibly well at this camp while working toward his ultimate goal of representing our country at the World Junior Championships."
Koumontzis will compete for a chance to be on the final roster for Team USA’s squad heading to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship held from Dec. 26th, 2019 through Jan. 5th, 2020, in the Czech Republic.
“It’s an honor and I’m hoping for this to be my first time (representing the U.S. at the world junior level),” he told Kristen Anderson of Postmedia. “I’m just trying to get as ready as I can for that camp and showcase myself. The roster came out and I got a call about a week later — I’m pretty ecstatic about it.”
If Koumontzis makes the cut, he will likely miss two series with the Sun Devils. ASU plays Harvard in Southern California on Dec 28th-29th, 2019, and Michigan Tech on Jan. 4th-5th, 2020, in Tempe.
The additional summer experiences for Demetrios provides major benefits for his upcoming second year at the NCAA level. After displaying huge strides of growth in his hockey game already, Koumontzis will be a must-watch player for the Sun Devils this fall.