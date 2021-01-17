ASUDevils - ASU Hires Klayton Adams as Offensive Line Coach

TEMPE, Ariz. – Head Coach Herm Edwards announced the addition of 16-year veteran NFL and collegiate coach Klayton Adams to the Sun Devil Football coaching staff. Adams will serve as the Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator, replacing Dave Christensen, who retired following the 2020 season. He joins Arizona State after a two-year stint as the Assistant Offensive Line Coach with the Indianapolis Colts, his first full-time coaching position in the professional ranks. Prior to that, Adams enjoyed a successful tenure at Colorado, coaching in Boulder from 2013-2018.

"I cannot wait to start working for Coach Edwards at Arizona State," Adams exclaimed. "It's a huge dream come true to work for him and this school. You have to work for someone that you believe in as a leader. And Zak Hill and I have a relationship that goes way back. I know what he wants to do with the offense so it will be perfect. They've done a tremendous job recruiting and I am excited to start working with this offensive line group. Overall, this coaching staff is amazing and I can't wait to be around then and improve myself as a coach."





During his time with the Colts working under 32-year coaching veteran Chris Strausser, Adams helped develop one of the NFL's top offensive lines. This past season, the Colts finished 11th in the NFL in rushing yards (124.8 yards/game) thanks to an offensive line that was graded as the seventh-best in the league according to PFF. In both of Adams' seasons in Indianapolis, two Colts' offensive lineman made the Pro Bowl, with center Ryan Kelly and guard Quenton Nelson accomplishing the feat. Rookie running back Jonathon Taylor finished third in the NFL in rushing yards this season (1,169), marking the highest total by a Colts running back in a single season since Edgerrin James in 2005 (1,506).

In Adams' first season in Indianapolis (2019), the Colts were the only team in the NFL to start the same five offensive linemen (tackle Anthony Castonzo, guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, guard Mark Glowinski and tackle Braden Smith) in all 16 regular season games. The group tied for the ninth-fewest sacks allowed in the league. Nelson and Kelly were each named to the Pro Bowl, marking the first time Indianapolis had two offensive linemen represented in the Pro Bowl since 2006. Nelson also garnered Associated Press First Team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season.





"Klayton Adams has a unique blend of college football and NFL coaching experience to go along with a tremendous personality," Coach Edwards mentioned. "His skill set fits perfectly within our Pro Model. He brings a great knowledge of the run game to our offensive staff. Our young offensive linemen will greatly benefit from his knowledge and experience."