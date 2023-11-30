Junior ASU defensive back Jordan Clark said in a tweet that he plans to enter the transfer portal, which officially opens on Dec. 4. Clark arrived in Tempe as a four-star prospect in the 2019 class and prepped at Baton Rouge University Lab High School. He departs Arizona State with one year of eligibility remaining.

Clark, who started at the nickel back role for 11 games, tallied 50 tackles, 1.5 for loss, and posted nine pass breakups. During his entire Arizona State career, he registered 139 tackles. 6.5 for loss, 20 pass breakups, and three interceptions, one of them going for a touchdown in an upset win versus Washington in 2022. He was a team captain this past seaosn and a figure that was greatly admired by his teammates and well-respected by his coaches.





This past season Clark was backed up by junior Macen Williams and sophomore RJ Regan, and unless any of the two transfers as well, this duo will seemingly be the ones battling to replace Clark in the starting lineup at nickel. Redshirt freshman Montana Warren, a standout both in spiring practice and fall camp, who had to miss the majority of the season due to a collar bone injury, is another possibility at this position.