Coming off his fourth 20-win season in the last six years, matching his highest total number of season victories with a 23-13 mark, Arizona State announced Tuesday evening that they have extended the contract of ASU men's basketball head coach Bobby Hurley by two years, thus running through the 2025-26 season.





The extension is subject to the approval of the Arizona Board of Regents, which is scheduled to meet on March 23rd.





Thought eight seasons, Hurley has a 141-113 overall mark at Arizona State, including a 71-76 record in Pac-12 play.









"Coach Hurley has made our program relevant nationally with many significant wins and an exciting style, along with a firm commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes," said Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson in a statement. "He has made it clear to us that he wants to be here, and we have done likewise with him. We share a strong confidence in the present and future state of Sun Devil Men's Basketball."





"It's an honor to continue my journey as the head basketball coach at Arizona State University," Hurley stated. "I want to thank (ASU President) Dr. Crow and Ray Anderson for their commitment to our program and trust in my leadership. I'm looking forward to building off our success this season and taking the program to greater heights in the future."





In the previous 35 years, the program has won 20 or more games only nine times, and Hurley is responsible for four such seasons. His 23 wins are a feat that was achieved only five times since the 1980-81 season.

Earning three NCAA Tournament berths is a feat only one other ASU coach, the legendary Ned Wulk, achieved. Hurley is also the first ASU coach since Bill Frieder to win multiple NCAA Tournament games. This past season when ASU had to make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament, it beat Oregon State and USC to reach the semifinals for only the fourth time in program history.





The resiliency of this squad was certainly manifested in their 13 wins away from home, including seven in true road games and six at neutral sites during the 2022-23 season. That neutral site wins took place over then-No. 20 Michigan, as well as NCAA Tournament participants USC, VCU, and Creighton. The most notable road was naturally the buzzer-beater 55-foot shot by guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. to edge then-No. 7 Arizona, the first time an unranked ASU team won in Tucson. Their road success in Pac-12 play netted two road sweeps in the same season (at the Oregon and Bay Area schools), an achievement that last took place in the 1980-81 campaign.





Only two Sun Devils have exhausted their eligibility, Cambridge Jr. and his fellow guard Luther Muhammad. Center Enoch Boakye is the only current player who is expected at press time to enter the transfer portal.