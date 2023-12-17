The efforts to shore up its offensive line have been a prime objective for ASU in the transfer portal, and in the last weekend before the recruiting dead period, the Sun Devils are poised to add at least three players in the front five. One of them is Arkansas transfer Joey Su'a.

Even though he redshirted his first year with the Razorbacks, Arkansas offensive lineman transfer Joey Su'a was pursued heavily by Arizona State. Shortly after he entered the portal, not only was he offered by his position coach in Tempe, Saga Tuitele, but he also hosted head coach Keny Dillingham for a home visit. ASU's efforts were rewarded when he pledged to his team while on his Tempe visit.

The commitment is ironically a homecoming for the 6-4 346-pound lineman who was born and raised in the Phoenix and lived in the Valley of the Sun until 2015. While prepping at Arkansas' Bentonville High School, Su'a was a top 30 offensive guard in the 2023 class and was offered by Oregon, Georgia, and Michigan State, among others, before committing to the hometown school.





Su'a is the first offensive lineman ASU added to the portal and the second lineman to commit this weekend as Oregon State commit Terrell Kim changed his pledge to ASU.