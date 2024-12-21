Arizona State to meet Texas in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl

Arizona has waited two weeks to find out who its opponent would be in the College Football Playoff (CFP) quarterfinal contest, and that wait has come to an end. The Sun Devils will meet the Texas Longhorns, who beat Clemson earlier today in the first round of the playoffs 38-24. On January 1st in Atlanta both teams will face off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.





The Sun Devils secured a berth in the CFP and a first-round bye as the fourth-highest-ranked conference champion after capturing the program’s first Big 12 Championship with a 45-19 win over Iowa State earlier on December 7th. The New Year's Day game marks Arizona State’s first CFP appearance and its second trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Sun Devils’ only previous Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl was in 1970 when then No. 8 Arizona State defeated North Carolina 48-26.





Texas will make its first-ever appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl after capturing the program’s first victory in a CFP game versus Clemson.





The 57th annual Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, which was declared a sellout, will kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the first college football game played in 2025. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Arizona time on New Year’s Day, and the game will be nationally televised by ESPN.