Sure, there is a strong connection between former pro bowler wide receiver Chad Johnson and the Sun Devils’ staff. But his son, Chad Johnson Jr., a four-star 2020 wide receiver prospect has certainly made up his own mind during the recruiting process about the program he gave his pledge to today.

Through ten games this year Johnson has hauled in 64 receptions for 906 yards, scoring 11 touchdowns for Venice (Calif.) High School. He also has a rushing and passing touchdown this year. On defense he collected 14 tackles, three quarterback hurries, and three passes defended. The Gondoliers are 6-4 and will meet Narbonne in two weeks in the first round of the playoffs.

“I watched them practice and they practice very hard. You could tell the players are very focused and all really love football. I want to go to a school that loves the game as much as I do.”

“I didn’t expect to commit this early, but this is where I want to be. When I visited ASU, they made it feel like home and I felt like I was home. I was only there once in spring practice and that visit definitely made a very big impression on me. I hung out with N’Keal Harry and he’s the most dominant receiver in college football and he showed me around ASU a little and it was dope. I kept in touch with him and he told me that if I go there that I’m not going to a school where I’m wanted or needed, but a school where I’m going to feel part of the Sun Devil family.

“They have one of the best coaching staffs in the world,” Johnson said, “and that is very important to me. It didn’t matter to me that my dad knew them so well. Outside of just talking football, I have a good relationship with coach Edwards and coach AP (Antonio Pierce). I feel that I have bonded with them perfectly and I can’t wait to play for them.





At the Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles stop last spring, the network’s recruiting analysts certainly saw his vast potential stating that: “He showed he’s capable of being a star in his own right as he won MVP honors. Johnson was so good at getting open that he didn’t have to make many tough catches, but did show that he has what it takes to be a star in the future.”

The 2020 wide receiver feels that his pure receiving skills are his most significant strength. “I have great route running,” Johnson described, “I’m very dominant and I can go up and get it. I feel like I have the whole package, but I also have a lot of work to do, like working on my speed.

“We’ve had a much better year than last year. I’ve been working hard on just catching the ball better because that’s what you have to do first and foremost. I also have been working on getting more yards after the catch.”

Johnson said that ASU’s win at USC this past Saturday didn’t necessarily influence him for today’s decision, yet he’s undoubtedly noticed the big day Harry and the rest of the Sun Devil offense enjoyed in the L.A. Coliseum, exhibiting a style of play that he would want to be part of.

“I like that they have the no-huddle,” Johnson remarked, “because I like to play quick. That really puts the offense in a grove and it’s hard to slow down. I really like how (Manny) Wilkins and N’Keal (Harry) are connecting.

“I’ve seen since the beginning of the year how ASU is rebuilding that program, and I know that they have some big things coming. That win against USC was really big, and you can tell that they have it all. Playing for that program will be really great.”

Aside from ASU, Johnson has been offered by Oregon State and Florida Atlantic. The wide receiver said that he was surprised that more offers haven’t come his way, although schools such USC, Penn State, Alabama, Miami, Colorado, and Washington State have shown strong interest in him in the last few months.

For obvious reasons, Johnson wants to make a name for himself and not always be referred to as the “son of…” Nonetheless, he has been fortunate to get valuable football and life advice from his dad that has aided him in his development.

“I don’t feel pressure because I’m his son,” Johnson explained. “It just gets annoying where every headline says ‘son of ex-NFL star.’ I can deal with everything else. He told me to focus on the things that will help me in the long run like school, working on my craft…he doesn’t really care about recruiting and said that if I take care of those two things everything else will come easily to me.

“And that is totally true.”

Johnson is excited to be ASU’s first member of the 2020 class and knows that he will be an ambassador representing his school to his fellow prospects in that group to convince them to come and join him in Tempe.

“We’re definitely rebuilding the program and things are going really well now,” Johnson commented. “I know this 2020 class is going to be amazing and I’m recruiting my butt off already.

“There’s not much else I can say, but stay tuned…”

