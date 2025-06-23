An early look at ASU’s 2025-26 basketball roster

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley

Advertisement

When the 2025-26 season begins in November, Arizona State’s basketball team, which went 13-20, 4-16 in Big 12 play and finished 15th in the conference standings, will look unrecognizable from last year’s squad.

Following ASU’s disappointing season, the program was gutted by departures. While only two scholarship players were lost to graduation, nine others transferred out. Ultimately, only one scholarship player, guard Trevor Best, remained from last year’s roster.

To complicate matters, head coach Bobby Hurley is in the last year of his contract, as he was not extended this offseason. Needless to say, this upcoming campaign will determine his future in Tempe.

Recognizing the urgency of the moment, Hurley reframed his message to recruits, emphasizing his commitment to ASU and his determination to win now and make the most of this pivotal season.

“We have a number of guys that have one year left and got to make it work,” Hurley recently told reporters. “Myself included.”

Instead of simply stockpiling talent, Hurley appeared to prioritize character, experience, and competitiveness during the recruiting process.

“In a quick recruiting cycle like we’re in, we have to try and evaluate character and make sure that’s taken care of,” Hurley explained. “So that was certainly a priority as we looked to build the roster.

“Also, I don’t currently have guys that are on draft boards, so I think everybody has to earn everything they get when they get to campus, and that will be the approach. We tried to identify guys that want to win.”

With significant roster turnover, Hurley opted to take a broad approach to rebuilding his team, primarily adding veteran transfers from low- and mid-major programs. He also added players from the junior college and NAIA ranks, as well as international prospects. In terms of on-court attributes, Hurley appeared to place a premium on specific qualities like athleticism, versatility, perimeter shooting, and ball-handling ability.

The end result is an intriguing mix of hungry and talented players who are also unproven on a large stage such as the Big 12.

While there are plenty of question marks surrounding next year’s roster, Hurley made sure depth would not be an issue again. Toward the end of last season, there were many games in which the Sun Devils had only 6 or 7 scholarship players available, due to injuries and/or disciplinary matters.

Hurley joked that he has PTSD whenever he thinks about last year’s bench issues, and vows this upcoming season will be different.

“We’re going right to the limit this year,” he explained. “I think I’m bringing potentially 15 guys in.”

As of today, the Sun Devils have 14 scholarship players committed, which means that under the new roster limits set forth by the House vs. NCAA settlement across the college sports landscape, they could technically add one more to the mix.

Let’s take a deeper look at ASU’s 2025-26 roster as it currently stands:

Returning Player

Guard Trevor Best is the last player to join last year's team and the lone holdover from the 2024-25 squad (ASU Athletics Photo)

Trevor Best | Guard | 6-2 | Sophomore The lone holdover from last year’s roster is Best, who joined the team midway through the season after reclassifying up to the 2024 class. The 6-foot-2 guard was expected to redshirt last season, but instead was thrust into the rotation when ASU was hit by the injury bug. After barely seeing the floor during his first two months with the Sun Devils, Best exploded for a career-high 18 points in a 91-81 loss to No. 25 BYU on Feb. 26. Over the last six games of the season, he averaged 7 points off the bench while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. It was a small sample size, but Best proved to be a dynamic two-way player during his time on the floor and should have an expanded role this upcoming season, most likely as the team’s backup point guard.

Incoming Transfers

Marcus Adams | Forward | 6-8 | Junior (Cal State Northridge transfer) It’s been a wild journey for Adams, who was a top-65 prospect coming out of high school. After originally committing (and de-committing) to both Kansas and Gonzaga, he eventually landed at BYU, where he appeared in only one game as a freshman during the 2022-23 season. Due to family issues, Adams transferred to Cal State Northridge this past season and emerged as one of the best players in the Big West.

He averaged 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while earning second-team All-Big West honors. The talented 6-foot-8 forward possesses a unique blend of length, athleticism, and ball skills and boasted impressive shooting splits (53/40/74) this past season.

Although he’s a knock-down shooter from 3-point range, Adams is equally comfortable scoring at the rim. With his offensive versatility, Adams is expected to play big minutes next season in ASU’s revamped frontcourt and will likely be a featured option on offense. (*Adams is ranked No. 161 in On3’s 2025 transfer rankings.)

Bryce Ford| Guard | 6-3 | Junior (Toledo)

Bryce Ford averaged 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds last season for Toledo (Toledo Athletics Picture)

After spending two seasons at Toledo, the Scottsdale native is returning home to continue his college career at ASU. Ford was a local standout at Pinnacle High in Phoenix, where he was named the 6A Desert Valley Region Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. However, as a college freshman, the 6-foot-3 guard didn’t see much action.

He eventually worked his way into Toledo’s rotation last year and started 21 games as a sophomore for the Rockets. He averaged 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting nearly 38 percent from beyond the arc. In addition to being a solid 3-point shooter, Ford has a reputation for being a steady ball handler (only 0.6 turnovers in 22 minutes per game). Although he’s not a high usage player, Ford has shown an ability to be a three-level scorer who is especially adept in catch-and-shoot situations. The veteran guard is expected to add depth to ASU’s new-look backcourt.

Adante’ Holiman | Guard | 6-0 | Senior (Georgia Southern)

Georgia Southern guard trasnfer Adante’ Holiman paced the Sun Belt Conference in scoring last season averaging 16.9 points (Georgia Southern photo)

This is the fourth school in four years for Holiman, who had previous stints at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, UT San Antonio, and most recently, Georgia Southern, where he enjoyed a breakout junior season. The 6-foot combo guard was the Sun Belt’s leading scorer (16.9 per game) and earned all-conference honors this past season. Holiman, who was actually recruited by ASU out of high school, is a dynamic scorer who is comfortable playing on or off the ball.

Despite his stature, Holiman is an effective scorer at the rim, but does most of his damage from beyond the arc, where he shot nearly 39 percent (on 8.4 attempts per game). While he’s primarily known for his scoring prowess, Holiman is a capable defender and averaged 1.2 steals last season. As a dynamic two-way player, he should factor prominently into ASU’s rotation next season. If he’s not a starter, he’ll almost certainly be one of the first players off the bench.

Anthony Johnson | Guard | 6-2 | Senior (University of the Cumberlands) Perhaps the most surprising addition for the Sun Devils was Johnson, who began his collegiate career in the junior college ranks before playing the last two seasons at the University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA school located in Kentucky. Although it’s not unprecedented, it’s extremely rare for a player to make the jump from NAIA to Division I basketball.

However, Johnson could be the exception to the rule. He was one of the most dynamic players in the NAIA this past season and averaged 23.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, while also being named a First-Team All-American. The increased level of competition raises legitimate concerns for Johnson’s ability to make the transition to Division I, but the 6-foot-2 guard possesses elite physical tools—speed, length, and freak athleticism—which could help him defy the odds. In a nutshell, he’s the epitome of a low-risk, high-reward type of player.

Allen Mukeba | Forward | 6-6 | Grad (Oakland)

Mukeba averaged a team-leading 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds (TZR Sports Photo)

One of ASU’s most significant additions was Mukeba, a bruising power forward who transferred from Oakland. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds, Mukeba resembles a tight end more than a basketball player, and brings instant toughness to the Sun Devil frontcourt.

The Belgian native started his collegiate career in the junior college ranks, then transferred to Kansas City for two seasons, before landing at Oakland last year, where he emerged as an all-conference player for the Golden Grizzlies. As a former junior college player, Mukeba received a blanket waiver from the NCAA, which granted an additional year of eligibility to former junior college transfers. As a senior last year, he averaged 14.6 points per game and was among the Horizon League’s leaders in rebounds (7.5), blocks (1.4), and field goal percentage (56.9).

Known for his high motor, athleticism, and aggressive style of play, Mukeba is expected to play an integral role for the Sun Devils next season. (*Mukeba is ranked No. 205 in On3’s 2025 transfer rankings.)

Maurice (“Moe”) Odum | Guard | 6-1 | Senior (Pepperdine)

Pepperdine point guard Moe Odum was fourth in the nation averaging 7.5 assists (Pepperdine Photo)

ASU’s coaching staff prioritized Odum early in the transfer cycle, and their efforts were rewarded. With the addition of Odum, the Sun Devils quietly landed one of the best point guards in the portal. The 6-foot-1 guard played his first two seasons at Pacific, but transferred to Pepperdine last year and had a breakout junior campaign.

He averaged 13.1 points and 7.5 assists, which ranked fourth nationally among all Division I players. Hurley will lean heavily on his senior guard to set the tone for the Sun Devils on both ends of the floor. Odum, a Bronx native, is one of the craftiest point guards in college basketball and has an uncanny ability of knowing when to look for his own offense and when to get his teammates involved.

When Odum is playing at his best, he is a valuable asset in the backcourt. During a four-day stretch at the WCC Tournament, he averaged 21.5 points and 9.3 assists while converting 14 of 29 from 3-point range. If Odum is even remotely close to being that type of player for ASU this upcoming season, the Sun Devil offense will certainly be in good hands. (*Odum is ranked No. 264 in On3’s 2025 transfer rankings.)

Jake O’Neil | Guard | 6-4 | *Grad (Idaho State) (*pending approval of NCAA appeal)

Perhaps no player has taken a more unique path to Tempe than O’Neil, who actually committed to Boise State out of high school…as a golfer. After redshirting his freshman year, he transferred to the College of Idaho, an NAIA school, and transitioned back to the hardwood (he was a two-sport star in high school).

He played four seasons at the College of Idaho, which culminated in his team winning the NAIA National Championship in his senior season. Last year, as a grad transfer, he successfully made the jump to Division I basketball at Idaho State. He averaged 13.1 points on 46 percent shooting from the field. However, the most impressive aspect of O’Neil’s game is his rebounding. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged an eye-popping 9.3 boards per game, which ranked best among all Division I guards last season. He was also named to the Big Sky All-Defensive Team last year. With his endless motor and aggressive style of play, the versatile guard was a fan favorite at Idaho State last season.

Nonetheless, O’Neil is seeking a waiver from the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility, with no guarantee it will actually be granted. Due to the NCAA’s arbitrary nature in these types of appeal cases, it may be impossible to accurately predict the outcome, and it’s not inconceivable that the courts could determine his eligibility. If he can join the ranks in Tempe, he could undoubtedly be one of the more intriguing newcomers on the roster. If his eligibility request is denied, it’s not out of the question that deep into the summer, Arizona State will try to add a player to replace O’Neil

Santiago Trouet | Forward | 6-10 | Junior (San Diego)

Santiago Trouet posted 10 points and 6 rebounds in a San Diego loss to ASU last year (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trouet is an intriguing player with high upside. The 6-foot-10 forward spent the past two seasons at San Diego. He played sparingly as a true freshman, but had an increased role last year as a sophomore. He started 25 games for the Toreros and put up solid numbers (8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game). Ironically, he did face the Sun Devils last year in his team’s 90-53 loss in Tempe, where he posted 10 points and six rebounds.

Trouet, a native of Argentina, is a skilled frontcourt player who thrives in the open court with his quickness and surprisingly good ball handling. Although he is more of a finesse player on the offensive end of the floor, Trouet is a good rebounder with a nose for the ball. His field goal percentage (43.7) is lower than you’d like from a frontcourt player, and he has a tendency to settle for too many 3’s, but he has a unique skill set for a big man, which could make him a unique matchup for opponents. Trouet should factor prominently into the Sun Devil rotation next season.

Incoming high school, junior college, and international recruits Mor Massamba Diop | Center | 6-11 | Freshman

Even as a freshman Mor Massamba Diop could see significant minutes this season (Miguel Henríquez Photo)

ASU added some much-needed size with Diop, who committed to the Sun Devils last Tuesday. The 6-foot-11 center from Senegal played this past season for Gran Canaria in Spain’s B league. The 20-year-old averaged 16.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game for Gran Canaria’s B team.

Diop is extremely athletic and surprisingly agile for a player his size. Not only can he run the floor extremely well, but he’s a good ball handler and finisher, which makes him an ideal modern-day rim-running big. At this juncture, his offensive game consists mostly of dunks and short hook shots, but he has shown a soft shooting touch. (He shot an impressive 75.5 percent from the free throw line this past season.)

On the other end of the floor, Diop will certainly help on the glass and has a reputation for being a disruptive defender with good shot-blocking instincts. With limited options in ASU’s frontcourt, Diop could see meaningful minutes as a true freshman.

Andrija Grbovic | Forward | 6-9 | Freshman

The 22-year old Andrija Grbovic is an experienced veteran in European basketball who should be a plug-and-play type of player (FIBA Photo)

Another international prospect expected to make an impact this upcoming season is Grbovic, a 6-foot-9 forward who played for SC Derby in Europe’s ABA League this past season. The Montenegro native has been playing professionally in Europe for the last few years and will turn 22 in September, so the Sun Devils are getting an experienced veteran who should be a plug-and-play type of player.

In 24 ABA games this past season, he averaged 7.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in only 17.9 minutes per game. More impressively, he shot nearly 46 percent from beyond the arc (on 3-point attempts per game). International players have historically had mixed results when they’ve made the jump to Division I basketball. However, Grbovic’s high basketball IQ and lethal 3-point shooting should help ease the transition to college basketball. Don’t be surprised to see him make an immediate impact for the Sun Devils next season.

Vijay Wallace | Guard-Forward | 6-6 | Junior (Triton College)

The Sun Devils added Wallace in April after he decommitted from Missouri-Kansas City. The 6-foot-6 wing was one of the best junior college players in the country this past season for Triton College. He was recently ranked the No. 13 prospect in the junior college Round Up rankings for the 2025 class.

Wallace averaged 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting over 47 percent from the field. The athletic wing is a good ball handler with a quick first step, which enables him to create off the dribble. His speed and plus-athleticism make him a dangerous weapon in the open court. He may need to bulk up in order to withstand the rigors of Big 12 play, but Wallace appears to have the necessary athleticism and skill set to make the jump to Division I basketball. Playing time, however, may be difficult to come by in ASU’s crowded backcourt.

Marcus Jackson | Forward-Center | 6-9 | Freshman

The Sun Devils landed Jackson, the No. 72 prospect in the 2025 class, late in the recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-9 post player was formerly committed to Maryland but reopened his recruitment following the coaching change. Ranked as the No. 8 center in the class, Jackson will have a chance to see the floor as a true freshman. He’s an athletic big man who can play above the rim and run the floor well.

Additionally, he’s a good finisher around the hoop and has shown flashes of an improving mid-range game. However, the two areas where he could make the biggest impact are rebounding and rim protection, which both plagued ASU last season. Jackson will be reunited with his good friend, ASU guard Trevor Best. The two were high school teammates at Raleigh (NC) Word of God Christian Academy.

Kash Polk | Forward | 6-8 | Freshman

Despite growing up in Texas with no direct ties to Arizona State, Polk was a big fan of the Sun Devils and always dreamed of suiting up for the maroon and gold. That childhood dream became a reality when the 6-foot-8 forward committed to ASU in late January. Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, Polk was a standout at Argyle, Tex. High School. He averaged 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game this past season and earned first-team all-district honors.

Polk, who is known for his solid ball handling and outside shooting, is capable of playing either forward position. Currently listed at 195 pounds, the Texas native will certainly need to add some strength this offseason. With so many veterans on ASU’s roster, it might be difficult for Polk to crack the rotation as a true freshman.