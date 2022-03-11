A new look Sun Devils offense to be featured in spring practice

Much will be expected from Ricky Pearsall the rest of the ASU WR's to jump start the passing game (AP Photo)

With spring camp around the corner, the Arizona State offense has much to address. New offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas will supplant Zak Hill’s scheme with his own. For the first in three years, we’ll get to witness a quarterback competition in Tempe, and key contributors who left for the NFL need to be replaced.

Here is a thought on every ASU offensive player on the roster and what they can offer to the team in 2022.

Quarterback

There should be no surprise that this position will receive the most scrutiny over the next three weeks. Jayden Daniels leaving for LSU was a significant departure, but the Sun Devils have enticing replacements that are unproven but are expected to compete. Regardless, whoever is at the helm of the offense in September needs to improve in the areas Daniels fell short in 2021. That includes decisiveness, pocket awareness, accuracy, and cutting down turnovers.

Paul Tyson arrives in Tempe after serving as Alabama QB Bryce Young’s backup last season in an understandably limited capacity. His 16 passes don’t offer much to read into, but Tyson’s efforts to immerse himself early in ASU’s offense is. He spent his spring break training on-campus, building chemistry with his receivers. His 6-5, 228-pound build is a stark contrast from the slender figure of Daniels, so his mobility and improvisation will be an area to analyze in order to determine how active ASU can be in specific play designs. Most importantly, Tyson has three years of eligibility left as a redshirt junior.

Trenton Bourguet has been ASU’s primary backup over the last two seasons. Like Tyson, the redshirt junior was used only in relief work. Bourguet’s totaled 7,612 yards and an Arizona 5A state record 89 touchdown passes over his career at Marana High School, earning him a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Sun Devils. He has built close friendships inside the locker room and will have the largest degree of familiarity with the wide receiver group. Bourguet’s dual-threat qualities and athleticism are also a plus, even if he isn’t as dynamic as Daniels was running the football.

Redshirt freshman Finn Collins was a 2021 spring standout that flashed a nice deep ball, zip, and poise. The former three-star prospect did not see action in the fall, but ASU’s open-ended approach to the position battle should give him an opportunity to demonstrate his growth.

Daylin McLemore, a redshirt sophomore, is another unknown. A signee of ASU’s infiltration into California during the 2020 recruiting period, McLemore was nicknamed ‘Kawhi’ by his high school coach because of his head-down, work-first mentality. McLemore has also mentioned that he saw a lot of himself in Daniels, who was his host during his official visit. McLemore committed on the spot.

Freshman Bennett Meredith arrives from Hoover, Ala., as the 67th-ranked quarterback in his class. Former offensive coordinator Zak Hill was impressed with Meredith’s leadership, cerebral talents under duress, and ability to make plays off-platform and off-schedule. The 6-3, 190-pound signal-caller will need time to come along, but there is a lot to build off here.

Running Back

Gone is the one-two punch of Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum, yet the formula for a multi-pronged rushing attack is still intact. ASU averaged 193.3 rushing yards per game, which ranked fifth in the Pac-12 and scored 34 touchdowns on the ground (3rd). Keeping those numbers in the top percentile of the conference will be necessary to aid an ever-maturing passing attack.

Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay was productive, strong, and powerful during his time in the Mountain West. He averaged over five yards per carry in all four seasons and hit paydirt 19 times in 37 games. He brings third-down capabilities as a willing blocker and comfortable receiver. A fifth-year senior, Valladay should be used heavily in his first and only season in Tempe.

Running back Daniyel Ngata will have an excellent chance to be the starter in his third year in Tempe (USA Today Photo)

Daniyel Ngata has been the clear third option for his first two years in ASU’s offense. That should change for the former No. 2 nationally ranked all-purpose back. His 23 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl don’t paint the entire picture for Ngata’s effectiveness, elusiveness, and hard-nosed style. He repeatedly moved the chains and provided life to the offense with bursts of chunk yards last season. Ngata also played hurt when other members of the backfield were dealing with injuries of their own. He should not be discounted.

Four-star prospect Tevin White was one of ASU’s early commits, and a strong relationship with running backs coach Shaun Aguano kept him pledged while other notable names chose to search elsewhere. His vision and versatility appeal to how the offense used the NFL-bound White last season. Bet on the Virginia native to get comfortable early.

George Hart III received carries in the dwindling minutes of decisive ASU wins, and I liked his fearlessness and toughness in the face of contact. When the Sun Devils were in the red zone, you could see how badly he wanted to punch through into the end zone. Hart has heart, which can be contagious for this backfield.

Fullback and team captain Case Hatch loves his job. He hits hard and takes pride in being the point man in his team’s blocking assignments. Will be curious to see if he gets a more prominent role in blocking assignments during his senior year under a new offensive scheme.

Wide Receiver

It feels like a now-or-never year for the current receivers on this roster. ASU was the Pac-12’s second-to-last squad in passing yards per game last season and only mustered ten touchdowns. Head coach Herm Edwards has long held the mentality that his program needs to put up 30 or more points on average to consistently win Pac-12 games (a feat that was last achieved during a full season in 2017). That threshold is only met if ASU can improve its potency through the air.

Ricky Pearsall’s breakout was a bright spot last season, and he will be asked to do even more as the team’s top option. His speed and reliability separated himself from the pack, leading the team with 48 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns. Route savvy and versatile, Pearsall won’t be underestimated by opponents in the fall.

I expect LV Bunkley-Shelton to take over as ASU’s primary weapon in the slot. He runs a technical route tree, and he knows how to manipulate defensive backs better than most receivers on the roster. Bunkley-Shelton’s speed out was almost automatic for ASU, and he shined in opportunities to create yards after the catch. Getting him the ball in his hands quickly is the key.

Bryan Thompson returned for his last year of eligibility as a graduate student after injuries kept him out of the lineup toward the beginning of the season. The Utah transfer couldn’t participate in the 2021 spring session as he was completing his studies in Salt Lake City, and perhaps that also prevented him from being more of an impact player in his inaugural season at ASU. Thompson has formidable vertical speed and can adjust to the ball. A full spring and fall slate will be huge for him.

Redshirt junior Andre Johnson flashed a similar skillset to Thompson while the latter was out. He tracks the deep ball well, and his height and explosiveness mesh well. He can create distance in the short game, too.

It could be a huge next four weeks for Elijhah Badger. Coaches said he was doing all the right things to catch up to the rest of the group after he was ruled academically ineligible for his freshman season. Badger’s shiftiness, quickness, and prowess to contest at the rim are exciting. He could see time at the X role if he proves he’s dependable enough to start.

Outspoken and high-energy, Chad Johnson Jr. has not seemed bothered by a lack of playing time, as demonstrated in his effort on special teams. Although the receiver room seems plenty competitive, Johnson’s loyalty to his teammates and the football program leads me to believe he is part of the glue that prevents friction among teammates. That might be integral as a starting rotation solidifies over the next few months.

Senior Giovanni Sanders took a nontraditional route to ASU, moving from Dixie State to Riverside City before former wide receivers coach Prentice Gill offered him a non-scholarship spot in 2020. Sanders redshirted, impressed on the scout team, and earned that scholarship. His internal fire is always lit, and does the little things well.

Tight Ends

Zak Hill wanted to use tight ends more. Curtis Hodges made the switch from wide receiver and garnered 373 yards and two touchdowns, opening up seams and keeping safeties honest (and was rewarded with an NFL combine invite). But it is clear that the position’s ceiling is still not close to being maxed out.

Jalin Conyers had a strong spring, improved his blocking, and had six catches for 62 yards and a score behind Hodges. He sets everybody at ease with his jovial personality and enthusiasm. Out of all the players on ASU’s roster that would benefit the team by making a substantial leap over the offseason, Conyers is toward the top.

Messiah Swinson, a redshirt junior transfer from Missouri, offers an impressive 6-7 255-pound frame. Hodges stood 6-8, but nowhere near as big during his playing days at Arizona State. He is the son of former St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Corey Swinson.

Bryce Pierre attended Mt. SAC, the same junior college as Rachaad White, before landing with the Sun Devils. He’s a good athlete and a quality blocker.

Ryan Morgan redshirted as a freshman and worked with the scout team. A former three-star recruit, Morgan’s 6-3, 260-pound frame matches the measurements ASU is looking for in their tight ends.

Offensive Line

The fact that three of five starters from 2021 need to be replaced is seemingly a less than a desirable predicament. However, the unit was experienced last year but was plagued by penalties in key moments. Position coach Mike Cavanaugh needs to determine successors to the holes on the line, but he also must make sure that the undisciplined play becomes much less of a factor rather than a significant element as it was in losses to BYU, Washington State, and Oregon State.

LaDarius Henderson is ASU's most experienced returning offensive lineman (AP Photo)