

Marvin Bagley Jr. has lived in the metro Phoenix area for over 20 years. He knows what Arizona State and its basketball program looked like under previous regimes which is why he’s deeply impressed with its current state. That aspect was resonated quite well with his son, Marcus, who announced his pledge to the Sun Devils on Monday morning.

2020 Top-50 Prospect Marcus Bagley is headed to Arizona State University. @bagleymarcus23 pic.twitter.com/BQQMZZZ41A — TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) July 29, 2019



“First of all, you have to see the direction that Bobby Hurley and his staff have this program going,” Bagley Jr. said. “It’s completely revolutionary. We saw this program at a different level when we lived here and when we came to officially visit with Marcus it didn’t even seem like the same place. You can feel the progress and the direction this program is going. It won’t be long until ASU is every year a top tier basketball program. “You look at the university and they didn’t use to have Tempe town lake, the new tall buildings…it’s just a completely different and big-time vibe. We talked to the Athletic Director and other people who told us what their plans were and it’s amazing. “It’s going to be very exciting getting in on the ground floor, and be a part of this basketball program.”

If I never do nothing ima rep where I’m from! COMMITTED 😈 pic.twitter.com/dvcm1nnDCJ — Marcus Bagley (@bagleymarcus23) July 29, 2019



Bagley Jr. said that the ASU coaching staff’s interest in his son was always at a high and consistent level. He added that this approach laid a comfortable framework of communication between both sides which early on in the recruiting process created an even stronger sense of comfort with a college and a basketball team they were already deeply familiar with. “I always tell kids that get recruited that you want to go to a place where you are wanted,” Bagley Jr. explained. “Don’t go to a place where you want to go to. There is a difference. During the recruiting process, coach Hurley and coach Burno always showed us that they wanted Marcus there. That was a major reason why Marcus chose that school. “They were consistently interested in Marcus, sometimes a little too much, but that’s OK. I told Marcus ‘that’s a good thing’ and he should take it as a compliment, and he understood that.” The Bagley family has also familiarized itself with the Sun Devil program under head coach Bobby Hurley, through Arizona State’s All-Pac 12 point guard, Remy Martin, who was a teammate of both Bagley brothers at Chatsworth, (Calif.) Sierra Canyon High School. “We know how competitive Remy is and how good of a player he is,” Bagley Jr. said. “We know that Marcus is going to a team where he will play with talented guys, like Remy, and have a chance to win games which is the important part. It’s great that Marcus will have a familiar face to play with. “I’ve spoken to Remy’s dad and we have been in touch, he’s even visited us is Sacramento. He obviously loves the school, but he never pressured us to have Marcus go there. Everybody’s journey is different. The overall direction is the biggest reason why Marcus chose ASU.” Marcus Bagley is the brother of former Duke standout Marvin Bagley, who following his lone year with the Blue Devils was picked 2nd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft and currently plays for the Sacramento Kings. The younger Bagley moved with his family closer to his older brother and has been attending Sacramento (Calif.) Sheldon High School. As a junior there he averaged 19.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.