On the same day that Arizona State lost two forwards to the transfer portal in Zane Meeks and Bryant Selebangue, the Sun Devils were also able to gain a frontcourt player and one of the better prospects out of the transfer portal in Ball State forward transfer Basheer Jihad.

Jihad led the Cardinals in the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 18.6 points and 8.0 rebounds, and also paced his team with 34 blocks during a 15-16 season with a 7-11 mark in the MAC. Jihad tallied 11 games, scoring 20 or more points, and posted nine double-doubles. He was one of the better shooters on the Cardinal squad, converting 45.1 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three-point range. His free throw percentage last season was just under 75 percent.





The forward was a second-team All-MAC selection this past season, an honor he enjoyed for two of the three years he spent at Ball State. He was also voted the MAC's co-player of the week three times. Jihad was the epitome of a late bloomer, starting 30 of 31 games last year as a junior after being in the starting five in just one game during his first two seasons at Ball State.





Originally a member of the 2021 class out of Farmington, Michigan, Jihad started just one game in his first two seasons at Ball State before he flourished as a junior, starting all 30 of the games in which he played.