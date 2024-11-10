6-7 junior college wide receiver Jordan Scott commits on his ASU visit

An effective recruiting weekend of 2025 wide receivers culminates with more good news for ASU. After today's public announcement of Chance Ables, who flipped his pledge from TCU to ASU on Saturday, Southwest Mississippi Community College standout Jordan Scott, who was, in essence, a Saturday night pledge as well, made his decision known today on social media.

The 6-7 215-pound Scott, who prepped at Appomattox County (VA) High School, posted 20 catches for 358 yards in eight games, scoring four touchdowns during his sophomore season at Southwest Mississippi Community College. Florida State was the only Power Four team to offer him, and up until last weekend, it was going to be his third official visit later this month. The wide receiver did visit Nevada the week prior to his Tempe trip.





Scott is the 21st pledge in the Sun Devils’ 2025 recruiting class, the first junior college player of that group, and the fourth wide receiver in the recruiting class. Scott is a December graduate who will enroll at ASU in January and has two years of eligibility.