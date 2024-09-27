PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xNDI1NFpGTFZKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTE0MjU0WkZMVkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

2024 Uniformity – Week 5, Bye Week: Sun Devil Off-field Gear

Cole Streeper
Staff Writer
With Arizona State Football on a bye week, there is no new uniform to detail; however, the 2024 off-field gear provided to the team has some good looks, so let’s take a peek at those while the team rests up and the equipment staff prepares the uniform for the next game.

Warm-Ups

This first set of apparel is the pre-game warm-up gear. The warm-up top is a black hoodie with cut-off style sleeves that has a maroon pitchfork with gold trim on the left chest and a white adidas logo on the right chest. The warm-up tops also feature white block player numbers centered on the front and back of the shirt.

The warm-up shorts have a maroon pitchfork with gold trim on the right leg and a black tonal adidas logo on the left leg.

Travel Gear


There is a travel set for the team to wear when they are en route to a new city or to the stadium for a game. The travel top is a black collared shirt made with a light athletic material. It features a maroon pitchfork with gold trim on the left chest and a gold adidas logo on the right chest. It also has gold stripes that begin at the back collar on either side of the neck and run all the way down the outside of the sleeve. On the opposite side of the travel top are the Sun Devils, which are stitched in maroon with a gold border across the back.

The travel pants have a maroon pitchfork near the left hip and a gold adidas logo near the right hip. Much like the sleeves, the pant legs also have gold stripes running down the outside of the legs.

Shoes


This year’s off-field shoes that have been issued to the team are the AlphaBoost V2. The Alphaboost V2 features a black sole and white foam base which features a maroon heel accent and a gold toe accent. The body of the shoe is maroon around the front half of the shoe, including the toe. The area surrounding the tongue and the tongue itself are both gold. The laces are gold as well. There is a gold strap with thin maroon stripes on the outside running up the center of the tongue. There is a small ASU Sun Devils “foam finger” trinket tethered to the highest eyelet. The back of the shoes features gold heel loops that have thin maroon stripes on the outside. The left heel loop has a maroon “O2V” for “Onward to Victory” from the ASU fight song, and the right heel loop has a maroon “Sun Devils.”

I hope you’ve enjoyed looking at the extra gear that Sun Devil players get to enjoy in this bye-week edition of Uniformity. Keep an eye out next week for the next uniform as Arizona State resumes its season against Kansas on October 5th.

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

