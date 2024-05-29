Exactly one month after Arizona State made a shocking recruiting addition by landing five-star center Jayden Quaintance, the top center in the 2024 class and the overall No. 8 prospect, Sun Devils continued to pile on newcomer talent. Four-star wing and Vermont Academy standout Joson Sanon, a former Arizona commit, flipped his pledge to the Wildcats' in-state rival.

This is the first time this century that ASU has added two Top 25 prospects in the same class, as the Sun Devils' class is currently ranked No. 4 nationally. It is Arizona State's highest ranking since its No. 9 recruiting class in 2020, which featured two five-star recruits, No. 12 Josh Christopher and No. 30 Marcus Bagley.





Along with Jayden Quaintance, ASU has also landed four-star forward and Top 100 recruit Amier Ali, fellow four-star forward Sammie Yeanay, and three-star guard Ketraleus "Bo" Aldridge.





Sanson's decision was prompted by the return of Arizona guard Caleb Love who withdrew earlier today from the NBA draft. The wing player reclassified from the 2025 class and will be NBA draft eligble at the 2024-25 season. Last summer he averaged 14.5 points and 3.4 assists while playing for Expressions Elite on the prestigious EYBL circuit.





"He is a skilled 6-foot-5 three-level scorer who has become a more viable physical at and above the rim scoring threat," said Recruiting Analyst Zach Smart in a recent analysis feature of Sanon. With his length, pull-up jumper, and adeptness for creating space off the dribble, Sanon has tuned up his on the ball scoring repertoire. At Vermont Academy, Sanon has registered his presence as a floor spreader with a knack for straight-away 3-pointers. While his catch-and-shoot game creates a mismatch at this level, he's become a vertically explosive scorer and refined his game by adding a mid-post factor to it, and has developed a smooth handle. Sanon is intriguing because of how quickly his game has grown and evolved during a short period of time. While he's played primarily off the ball. His game is still growing, and nobody can deny the upside."