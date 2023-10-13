With Arizona State Football on a bye week, there is no new uniform to detail; however, the 2023 off-field gear provided to the team has some good looks, so let’s take a look at those while the team rests up and the equipment staff prepares the uniform for the next game.

Hoodies

This first piece of apparel is a maroon hoodie sweatshirt. The hoodie features a maroon pitchfork with gold trim on the chest and a gold adidas logo directly above it. There are also gold stripes at the hip that begin at the pocket and work their way around the back of the sweatshirt.

The next piece of gear is a black hoodie short-sleeved sweatshirt. There is a small black pitchfork with white trim with “Football” in white print directly under the pitchfork on the left side of the chest and a white adidas logo on the right side of the chest. On the reverse side of the sweatshirt is a white 90s script, “Sun Devils” arched over the small of the back.

Last, but not least, the hoodie that began making waves when Coach Dillingham wore it to practice a few weeks ago. The black Climalite material hoodie features a white Arizona State Bulldogs logo, an homage to Arizona State’s time being named the Bulldogs from 1925 until the Sun Devils moniker was adopted in 1946. As of right now, there are no uniform plans for the Arizona State Bulldogs logo to be implemented into a uniform, but we uniform junkies can hope that this is a step in the right direction for it to happen.

All of these have been used by players and coaches as their travel clothing on game days, whether it’s from the hotel to Sun Devil Stadium, after practice, or during flights and bus trips for road games.

Shirt

The shirt that was issued to the team is a maroon Climalite t-shirt. It features a three-tone, gold, white, and maroon stripe across the chest. The main gold stripe has a maroon “Fear the Fork” rally cry inset within the stripe with thin maroon stripes and white stripes on the top and bottom of the gold stripe. The left sleeve features a maroon pitchfork with gold trim and gold text that reads:

Arizona State University Established 1885 Tempe, AZ



Shoes

The team was issued two pairs of shoes that many of you may already be familiar with. The first is this year’s iteration of an ASU-branded Ultraboost. The primarily gold Ultraboost 1.0 predominantly features gold with maroon accents around the toe and heel. The three gold adidas stripes on each side of the shoe have maroon borders and are attached to black shoelace eyelets. The sole is a white cloud foam with a black rubber tread on the bottom of the shoe. The heel features a maroon finger loop strap with gold Sun Devils print, while the interior maroon sole has a maroon pitchfork with gold trim. The gold shoelaces are accented by a sliding maroon clasp used to tighten the laces. A maroon tab on the tongue of the shoes has a gold adidas logo, an O2V (Onward to Victory) rally cry, and location of the school, including geographic coordinates.

The second pair of shoes are white ASU Forum Lows. Most team-issued shoes have had some type of fabric or Primeknit structure to them, while these are leather. The white base has a maroon accent stripe along the base of the heel and over the top of the toes. The three adidas stripes on either side of the shoe are a gold terrycloth outlined with a maroon leather accent.

While the standard laces are white, they also come with a set of gold laces for a bit more pop. The lining of the top of the tongue and ankle area of the shoe, along with the interior sole, are maroon. The interior also has a gold paint splatter type of print with Sparky inset. Sparky is also the featured branding on the tongue of the shoe.