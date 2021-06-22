2022 ASU Kicker Carter Brown commit visits Tempe
Carter Brown committed to Arizona State mid-pandemic, announcing his decision last November without ever having seen the ASU campus or having spoken with a Sun Devil coach face-to-face. Yet, he still pulled the trigger.
“I committed just because it’s always been a top school; they have always been extremely successful with putting kickers into the league,” Brown said. “And their coaching staff, literally almost all of them have ties to the NFL. It sets you up for the four years you’re there and life after football as well."
The three-star kicker from Dawson, Texas, made his first trip ever to the Grand Canyon State last weekend on an unofficial visit to Tempe to finally check out in person his future home.
“They treated me great and I talked to pretty much the whole coaching staff,” he said. “We just had a great time taking pictures and going on campus tours.”
The kicker spoke with head coach Herm Edwards and many of the assistants, and for the first time Brown got to personally interact with special teams coach Shawn Slocum, who has been recruiting Brown for more than a year. Brown commented that the pair have formed a great relationship and that Slocum has raved about the high school junior’s leg strength and ability to explain himself when things go wrong.
In his three years at Dawson High, Brown is 25 for 28 on field goals, hasn’t missed within 45 yards, and has hit a 49-yarder in a game.
“I just try to keep everything the same. Same lean. Same motion,’ Brown said. “Don’t matter if it’s 65 (yards) or an extra point, I keep everything the same and try to keep my ball flight extremely straight.”
Though last weekend was Brown’s first time visiting ASU, he already has a sense of familiarity with the program. Sun Devil great and Lou Groza Award winner Zane Gonzalez grew up in nearby Deer Park, and the former Arizona State kicker's cousin is actually a freshman on Brown’s high school team.
Then there’s current ASU punter and two-time First Team All-Pac 12 selection Michael Turk, who lives in the same Houston metroplex. Brown met Turk at a local field last summer and have kicked together a few teams, developing a formidable relationship.
Brown would love nothing else to follow in their footsteps, becoming the next great Sun Devil special teamer from Texas – and he should have that opportunity right out of the gate. The only three kickers ASU will likely have on its roster come 2022 are redshirt freshman Jack Luckhurst, who’s on scholarship, true freshman in Eddie Czaplicki who is expected to punt that season, and walk-on freshman kicker Jace Feely.
“When I come in, I’m going to have a chance to compete for the job and start my freshman year,” Brown said. “That was actually extremely big for me. That plays a big role in some of the places I’ve looked at, just to know that I have the opportunity to play four years, develop four years, and have all that experience.”
Until that day comes and he officially enrolls, Brown – along with fellow commit Alfonzo Allen – has taken it upon himself to help recruit other 2022 prospects to Tempe.
“I would say I’m pretty involved. I have great relationships with the guys committed and a lot of the guys who have been offered. We’re just trying to build something special and have the best ‘22 class in the Pac-12,” Brown described.
“Me and Alfonzo and just trying to get those guys to join us … Alfonzo does not stop, he’s a great recruiter.”
