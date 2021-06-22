2022 ASU Kicker Carter Brown commit visits Tempe

Carter Brown committed to Arizona State mid-pandemic, announcing his decision last November without ever having seen the ASU campus or having spoken with a Sun Devil coach face-to-face. Yet, he still pulled the trigger.

“I committed just because it’s always been a top school; they have always been extremely successful with putting kickers into the league,” Brown said. “And their coaching staff, literally almost all of them have ties to the NFL. It sets you up for the four years you’re there and life after football as well."

The three-star kicker from Dawson, Texas, made his first trip ever to the Grand Canyon State last weekend on an unofficial visit to Tempe to finally check out in person his future home.

“They treated me great and I talked to pretty much the whole coaching staff,” he said. “We just had a great time taking pictures and going on campus tours.”

The kicker spoke with head coach Herm Edwards and many of the assistants, and for the first time Brown got to personally interact with special teams coach Shawn Slocum, who has been recruiting Brown for more than a year. Brown commented that the pair have formed a great relationship and that Slocum has raved about the high school junior’s leg strength and ability to explain himself when things go wrong.

In his three years at Dawson High, Brown is 25 for 28 on field goals, hasn’t missed within 45 yards, and has hit a 49-yarder in a game.

“I just try to keep everything the same. Same lean. Same motion,’ Brown said. “Don’t matter if it’s 65 (yards) or an extra point, I keep everything the same and try to keep my ball flight extremely straight.”

Though last weekend was Brown’s first time visiting ASU, he already has a sense of familiarity with the program. Sun Devil great and Lou Groza Award winner Zane Gonzalez grew up in nearby Deer Park, and the former Arizona State kicker's cousin is actually a freshman on Brown’s high school team.

Then there’s current ASU punter and two-time First Team All-Pac 12 selection Michael Turk, who lives in the same Houston metroplex. Brown met Turk at a local field last summer and have kicked together a few teams, developing a formidable relationship.

Brown would love nothing else to follow in their footsteps, becoming the next great Sun Devil special teamer from Texas – and he should have that opportunity right out of the gate. The only three kickers ASU will likely have on its roster come 2022 are redshirt freshman Jack Luckhurst, who’s on scholarship, true freshman in Eddie Czaplicki who is expected to punt that season, and walk-on freshman kicker Jace Feely.

“When I come in, I’m going to have a chance to compete for the job and start my freshman year,” Brown said. “That was actually extremely big for me. That plays a big role in some of the places I’ve looked at, just to know that I have the opportunity to play four years, develop four years, and have all that experience.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5SxQ09NTUlUVEVE8J+UsTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GT1JLU1VQP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRk9SS1NVUDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RYMlRFTVBFP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVFgyVEVNUEU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Gb3JUaGVGQU1JTFk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGb3JUaGVGQU1JTFk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ERUJCMXJ4WTRVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v REVCQjFyeFk0VTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYXJ0ZXIgQnJvd24gKEBDYXJ0 ZXJBQnJvd24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FydGVy QUJyb3duL3N0YXR1cy8xMzMyMzg3MzU4OTE5MDM2OTMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=