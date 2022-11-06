Arizona State tips off the 2022-23 season on Monday night at home against Tarleton State.





It’s no secret the upcoming season is a critical one for ASU and Bobby Hurley, who is entering his eighth season as the Sun Devil head coach.





Just two and half years ago, Hurley had ASU basketball rolling. They had just capped off their third-consecutive 20-win season and were on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament for a third-straight year -- something the program had not accomplished since the mid-1960s.





Then, the COVID pandemic hit in March 2020, and ASU basketball has seemingly been in a tailspin.





The Sun Devils have fallen well short of expectations the last two years en route to posting back-to-back losing seasons.





Last year, ASU stumbled out of the gate. With so many new faces to incorporate into the lineup (nine total), the Sun Devils struggled to find any traction. In early February, they found themselves eight games under .500, and all hope appeared to be lost.





However, Hurley was able to rally his troops, and ASU closed out the regular season, winning seven of its last eight, before bowing out in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.





The Sun Devils’ late-season surge gave the program some momentum heading into a crucial offseason.





In response, Hurley assembled his deepest roster since arriving in Tempe. ASU, who was picked to finish seventh in the preseason Pac-12 media poll, will have no talent shortage, either.





The Sun Devils return a solid nucleus, including juniors Marcus Bagley and DJ Horne, who were both named to the preseason All-Pac-12 Team. ASU also added a talented group of transfers and brought in two highly-touted freshmen from the 2022 class.





On paper, it looks like a team that is capable of making the NCAA Tournament, and that might be exactly Hurley needs.





Although ASU’s athletic department has continued to publicly support its coach, some pundits think this is a “make-or-break” year for Hurley. It’s a distinction no coach strives for, and yet, Hurley appears extremely confident heading into this season.





The coach is no stranger to being underestimated and has actually used the criticism as fuel for the upcoming season.





In fact, throughout the offseason, Hurley and his staff have posted multiple magazine and newspaper articles, especially the ones that are less favorable toward ASU. It has served as perfect bulletin board material for the Sun Devil players.





“They read the magazines,” Hurley said. “They see the projections, and they don’t see their names mentioned in any of those categories by the people that know it all about college basketball. And coming off the last two years, it’s probably justified.”





“But we have a pretty good chip on our shoulder,” Hurley continued. “A number of guys have a lot to prove, starting right at the top. We’ve had two tough years. So, we’re very hungry. Very motivated.”





If everything comes together as Hurley suspects, this could be a season of redemption for both Hurley and ASU, who are perfectly positioned to sneak up on opponents and out-perform expectations.





Let’s a take a deeper look at ASU’s 2022-23 roster and examine each positional group.









Guards





Not surprisingly, the backcourt should once again be a strength for the Sun Devils, which has become a staple under Hurley. ASU may not possess as much star power as previous seasons, but this year’s group appears to be rock solid.





DJ Horne, a junior, is expected to set the tone for this season’s backcourt. The 6-foot-1 combo guard successfully made the jump from the mid-major ranks last season (from Illinois State). He started 28 games for the Sun Devils and led the team in scoring (12.5 ppg).





Horne had a reputation of being a “lights-out shooter” when he arrived in Tempe, and he lived up to that billing, especially early in the season. In his first 18 games, he shot nearly 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. However, those shooting numbers dropped to 32.8 and 29.5, respectively, over the final 12 games when Horne was moved into the starting point guard role (to replace the struggling Marreon Jackson).





Last season, there was a lot of pressure on Horne to carry the Sun Devil offense. This season, however, should be a different story. This year’s squad has more offensive weapons; thus, Horne will not be asked to carry such a heavy load. Also, with the offseason additions, Horne will be able to slide back to his natural position as the two-guard. Although he is capable of playing either guard spot, he is more effective playing off the ball, which makes it a win-win situation for both Horne and ASU.





Also returning in the backcourt is redshirt senior Luther Muhammad, who is the emotional leader of this Sun Devil squad. The 6-foot-3 guard started 11 games last year and averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds. However, he struggled with his shot for most of the season, converting only 31 percent from the field (including a paltry 19 percent from three-point range).





To his credit, Muhammad never allowed his shooting woes to affect the other areas of his game. In fact, the savvy veteran, who missed all of the 2020-21 season with a shoulder injury, was probably the team’s best on-ball defender last year. He often had the assignment of guarding the opponent’s best perimeter player. He’s expected to bring that same type of defensive energy this season, and the coaching staff is relying on him to provide experience and leadership off the bench.





The most notable newcomer in the backcourt is Frankie Collins, a transfer from Michigan. The 6-foot-1 point guard was a top-50 player coming out of high school but played sparingly (11 minutes per game) as a freshman last season. Collins, however, should play a much more significant role for ASU this year. He is expected to open the season as the team’s starting point guard and could be the X-factor for the Sun Devils in 2022-23.





On numerous occasions, Hurley has lauded Collins for his impressive play during the preseason. The coaching staff has been impressed with his basketball IQ and thinks he has a chance to be an elite defender. The dynamic guard has shown an ability to make plays on both ends of the floor. With his athleticism and attacking style, Collins is expected to bring a different dimension to the Sun Devil backcourt.





Hurley has had an impressive line of point guards during his time in Tempe – Tra Holder, Remy Martin, and Marreon Jackson. However, Collins brings something different to the table, which has his new coach giddy about the possibilities.





“It’s really exciting to see him do some of the things he’s able to do athletically,” Hurley explained. “And he’s probably the best I’ve had at being a pure point guard and getting others involved. I know guys love being on his team because he finds people [on the court], and he’s always thinking like a point guard.”





Rounding out the backcourt is incoming freshman Austin Nunez, a four-star prospect from the San Antonio area. Rivals ranked Nunez as the no. 11 point guard—and the no. 55 recruit overall—in the 2022 class. The coaching staff is extremely high on the potential of Nunez, who will primarily serve as the backup point guard. However, due to his ability to space the floor with his outside shooting, he could slide over and play some minutes at the two-guard spot as well. His competitiveness and defensive prowess have been impossible to ignore ever since he arrived in Tempe.





There is little pressure for Nunez to contribute right away. In fact, with so much depth in the backcourt and at the wing positions, his role will be smaller compared to the veterans. However, a team can never have too much shooting and ball handling on the court—and that bodes well for Nunez, who looks like a great building block for the future.





Wings





If there’s one positional group that could determine the fate of ASU’s season, it’s the Sun Devils’ collection of wing players, which is a talented and athletic bunch.





Having Marcus Bagley return to school for his junior season was a major coup for ASU. There was some speculation that the 6-foot-8 forward would declare early for the NBA Draft after being limited to only three games last season with a knee injury. Instead, he returned to Tempe for some unfinished business.





This past March, Bagley tweeted emphatically, “I will play in the NCAA tournament!” And followed with a subsequent tweet, “At ASU ofc.” Since then, Bagley has been busy working on his game. He hasn’t granted many interviews, if any, and has been rather quiet on social media. However, he’s heard all the chatter, and according to Hurley, it’s a little fire under him.





“He’s heard a lot of people talk about him not being able to stay healthy,” Hurley explained. “You know, ‘Will he ever be able to play here?’ And stuff like that. So yeah, he’s highly motivated.”





Nobody has ever questioned the talent of Bagley, who was a five-star prospect coming out of his school. When healthy, he’s considered an all-league talent and a potential NBA Draft pick. His shooting, rebounding, and defensive versatility can change the complexion of a team. The Sun Devils are hopeful this is the season when everything (finally) comes together for Bagley.





This past spring, Hurley went shopping in the transfer portal and landed a 2-for-1 special in the form of the Cambridge brothers – Desmond and Devan. In one fell swoop, Hurley was able to add scoring, athleticism, and length at the wing positions.





Desmond, a grad transfer from Nevada, brings much-needed high volume scoring to the Sun Devil lineup. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has averaged 16.4 points over his career (he played two seasons at Brown; two more at Nevada) and has developed into one of the nation’s top scorers over the last few seasons. That’s great news for ASU, who was among the lowest-scoring teams in the Pac-12 last year.





“Des is going to provide instant offense,” Hurley said. “And we need to get better on that end of the floor. I think that’s what held us back last year.”





Although he’s known for his scoring, Desmond boasts a solid all-around game. Last season, for example, he averaged 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks. The coaching staff has been pleasantly surprised with his on-ball defense during the preseason, complementing his deft offensive skills. Despite being a newcomer, I plan to lean on him for his leadership and experience.





Desmond, a two-time All-Mountain West selection, is certainly talented enough to merit a spot in the starting five. However, if Hurley elects to start a bigger lineup, don’t be surprised to see the fifth-year senior come off the bench as a “super sub,” similar to the role Alonzo Verge played a few years ago. Either way, Desmond is expected to play an integral role for the Sun Devils and should be a fixture in the rotation.





Devan, a transfer from Auburn, is a walking highlight reel. The 6-foot-6 wing is arguably one of the best athletes to come through the Sun Devil program over the last few decades. Devan, a senior with two years of eligibility, started 33 games for the Tigers in the previous three seasons, averaging 6 points and 3.1 rebounds. Along with his insane hops, Devan also brings a winning mindset from Auburn.





The coaching staff has lauded his professionalism and overall approach to the game. He’s reportedly one of the hardest-working players on the team and seemingly never takes a play off. Along with his work ethic, the staff has been impressed with his rebounding and ability to wreak havoc in the open court. Devan might also be the most versatile defender on this year’s team. With his length and athleticism, he can guard the two, three, and four positions.





“Devan brings much of what Kimani Lawrence brought for us last year,” Hurley explained. “A lot of glue-guy stuff. Rebounding, loose balls, good on defense, communicating. He’s a good all-around player.”





Rounding out the group of wing players is sophomore Jamiya Neal. Among ASU’s returning players, the 6-foot-6 wing arguably made the biggest jump from last season. He reportedly improved his ball handling and outside shot over the summer, and the coaching staff is expecting big things from Neal this season.





Rounding out the group of wing players in sophomore Jamiya Neal. Among the returning Sun Devil players, the 6-foot-6 wing has arguably made the biggest jump from last season. He reportedly improved his ball handling and outside shot over the summer, and the coaching staff is expecting big things from him in Year 2. Last season, as a true freshman, Neal appeared in 30 games, averaging 14.6 minutes per contest. That number should increase this season, yet important to note that a leg injury will have him miss the first week of the season, but this setback isn’t believed to be long term.





The staff loves all the intangibles that Neal brings to the court, especially his energy on the defensive end of the floor. He is long, quick, and athletic, which makes him a versatile defender that is capable of guarding the one, two, and three positions. Offensively, he’s a very good ball handler and passer who is adept in pick & roll situations. Don’t be surprised to see Neal used as a secondary ball handler this season.





Frontcourt





During the Hurley era, the frontcourt has frequently been an issue, lacking the necessary size and depth to make consistent contributions. This season, however, should be vastly different. The Sun Devil frontcourt could actually be one of the team’s strengths, which is a welcomed change.





One of the biggest frontcourt additions—both literally and figuratively—is senior Warren Washington, a transfer from Nevada. The 7-foot center actually began his career in the Pac-12 at Oregon State, where he played one season in 2018-19. He eventually transferred to Nevada, where he sat out a year (due to transfer rules) before playing the last two seasons with the Wolf Pack. Washington put up solid numbers during his two-year stint at Nevada. He averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting over 59 percent from the field.





Washington’s ability to make plays on both ends of the floor is expected to dramatically transform the Sun Devil frontcourt this season. Offensively, he’s a solid scorer on the low block with a repertoire of moves. He’s also a very good passer, and thus the staff feels that they can run a halfcourt set through him, which is a rarity. On the defensive end, Washington is considered an elite rim-protector and has demonstrated his ability to defend in pick-and-roll situations.





The California native has reportedly had a strong preseason and is expected to begin the year as the team’s starting center. Hurley has been impressed with the play of Washington and recently gushed about his addition to the Sun Devil lineup.





“It’s so nice to bring in a guy like Warren, who’s been very productive, that’s older, experienced,” Hurley explained. “(He) has been a presence around the basket with his length and shot blocking, and finishing above the rim.”





Washington’s presence in the lineup also allows senior Alonzo Gaffney to slide back to his natural four spot. The 6-foot-9 forward played out of position for most of last season and was usually out-weighed (significantly) by opposing big men. Gaffney, who had stints at both Ohio State and Northwest Florida State (JUCO), still found a way to contribute. He started 24 games last season and averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. He was also among the league leaders in blocked shots (1.3 per game).





A former top-50 player coming out of high school, Gaffney has not quite yet lived up to that distinction. However, with his ability to play inside or out and guard multiple positions, he is arguably one of the Pac-12’s most versatile big men and classic stretch forward. His unique blend of size, athleticism, and ball skills, makes him one of the more intriguing weapons in the Sun Devil lineup.





Also returning in the frontcourt is sophomore Enoch Boakye. He was one of only two Sun Devil players to appear in all 31 games last season (Marreon Jackson was the other). Boakye reclassified up to the 2021 class, which meant he was a younger-than-normal freshman last season. Not surprisingly, he endured his fair share of growing pains on the court.





The coaching staff, however, is extremely high on the former five-star recruit, who reportedly made significant strides over the summer. The 6-foot-10 center is an imposing presence in the middle and possesses rare quickness and agility for a player his size. Boakye isn't expected to see a bump in minutes this season (he averaged 12.4 last year), yet Hurley also indicated there wouldn’t be much pressure on him to produce this year, especially with the addition of Washington in the middle. The staff, for now, has the luxury to be patient with Boakye and have modest expectations from him on offense but develop him into a formidable screener and an above average defender and rebounder.





“He continues to be a work in progress,” Hurley stated. “[The gameplan for Enoch] is to go in, be physical, score around the basket when you get your opportunities, and just keep things real simple for him.”





Incoming freshman Duke Brennan, a three-star prospect from nearby Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. Ranked by Rivals as the no. 26 center in the 2022 class, Brennan is not overly athletic or explosive, but he has a college-ready body at 6-foot-10 and 235 pounds.





Brennan is a solid two-way player who does most of his damage from the low block. Known for his motor and rugged style of play, he reminds some of former ASU standout Eric Jacobsen. Even with a logjam expected in the frontcourt, Brennan is someone who could find his way into the court, albeit in playing sparingly. At a minimum, Brennan should provide quality depth to ASU’s bench and a nice insurance policy if one of the rotation players goes down.





Rounding out the Sun Devil frontcourt is 6-10 walk-on John Olmsted who played a career-high 17 minutes in a game versus Cal and has proven to be a player who can challenge his teammates in practice. As a senior who is familiar with Hurley’s philosophy and expectations, he can also help newcomers acclimate to the program.









Projected Rotation

According to the coaching staff, the rotation is still a work in progress and inevitably will evolve as the season plays out. However, here’s our projection of the rotation as it currently stands: