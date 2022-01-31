2021 Uniformity Sun Devil Football Uniform Rankings Part 1: 7-13

A Week in Review

It has been a few weeks since the Sun Devils last took the field, and before we dive into the rankings of this past season’s uniforms, let’s review the final combination of the season. The Devils went into the Las Vegas Bowl with a shorthanded roster on both sides of the ball and played a respectable game against a Wisconsin squad at full strength before ultimately losing by a touchdown. The fight and determination that the team showed, with many backups playing in featured roles for the entire game, was very impressive. Despite the loss, it was a good look to have a competitive ballgame heading into the offseason. Speaking of a good look, let’s talk about these digs that the Sun Devils wore in Vegas.

To close out the 2021 season, ASU wore a maroon helmet/gold jersey/gold pant uniform combination. It was the third time that the gold jersey had been worn in the season, with the Sun Devils having won the previous two, making the gold jersey 2-1 on the year. It was the first time a maroon helmet had been matched with the gold jersey, and that pairing was a major success. That being said, the combination as a whole was not as strong as I think it could have been had they worn maroon pants. On TV, the close-up shots that captured the helmet and jersey looked incredible. That’s not to say that they didn’t look good during wide angle shots that captured the whole team wearing this combination; however, it did leave me wanting to see what the maroon helmet and gold jersey would look like with maroon pants.

This uniform did not go without recognition, being named the #5 best uniform of the 2021 bowl season by Uniform Authority (@UniAuthority on Twitter). Overall, it was still a very sharp look. The helmet was masterfully constructed. Maroon pitchforks, the center stripe with Vegas gold accents, and the Las Vegas skyline on the rear bumper made for some amazing details. So, while I think the overall uniform could have been better with maroon pants, I still thought it was a very good look overall. The fact that this uniform got national recognition and that it is a mid-tier 2021 uniform in my eyes only shows how strong the uniform game was this season and how high the bar that Jerry Nelly and his team has set for themselves is.

2021 Las Vegas Bowl (Maroon/Gold/Gold): B+

Ranking the Uniforms

In yet another season where helmet colors were limited, we saw quite a few innovations and feats of creativity to compensate for the lack of variety, namely switching one of the two helmet colors from a white shell to an iridescent, color shift maroon helmet as well as adding a gold jersey to the mix. ASU Football Equipment Manager Jerry Neilly and his incredible staff have put together feasts for the eyes all season long. The Sun Devils have looked fantastic as a result, which has made ranking the uniforms as difficult as it was fun. This article will contain uniforms 7-13. Bear in mind that this is entirely subjective based on a combination of my own opinion as well as the reactions I saw week in and week out to each uniform from both ASU fans and national commentary. You will almost certainly disagree with me many times. That’s actually a good thing. It opens up the opportunity for conversation as a chance to discuss something, with your friends or with me, that we are passionate about.

Also, keep in mind that there was never really a bad look. As I mentioned before, Jerry Neilly and his equipment staff outfitted the Sun Devils to look sharp every week, so this is basically a ranking of looking pretty good to looking really, really good. So, without any further ado, here is Part 1 of the 2021 Uniformity Rankings:



13. Week 12 at Oregon State: Maroon Helmet/White Jersey/Black Pants

This was a never-before-seen uniform combination. Though maroon helmets, white jerseys, and black pants have all been in the picture since 2011, they’ve never been worn together like this. The concept looked good on the mannequin. Up close, static, and with the new large, black fork decal, there was promise. However, once it was on the field, it became clear why it hadn’t been used before. It looked disjointed. Despite the pitchfork being large, it got lost on the helmet. The creative effort and detail put into this was impressive, and I applaud the effort because, in theory, it was a cool concept. Unfortunately, it didn’t look as good as the rest of the uniforms this season.

12. Week 5 at UCLA: Maroon Helmet/White Jersey/White Pants

Beginning with this uniform and everything that follows, ranking the uniforms became wildly difficult. This wasn’t a bad uniform combination. It was a good look that was worn during a strong performance against UCLA, which makes it easier to remember more fondly. However, it wasn’t as strong as the rest of the uniforms ranked ahead of it. A big plus for this is the gold to maroon to gold gradient on the pitchfork decal. That was a creative way to blend the pitchfork with the color shift offered by the candy maroon shell. However, that helmet seated atop all white didn’t quite jive the way one would hope.

11. Week 2 vs. UNLV: Maroon Helmet/Maroon Jersey/White Pants

This combination is honestly a great look, and it comes down to the little details that separate each uniform at this point. The classic colors were on full display with this combination, which is always a great thing. The white pants underneath the maroon helmet and maroon jersey are a tad bit awkward but was nicely saved with the color of the helmet decals and facemask. The white pitchfork featured maroon and gold gradient trim, which was a really nice touch and a brand new concept of alternating colors within a single decal. Those decals, along with the white facemask, complemented the jerseys and pants nicely. It did feel a little off to go from two dark maroon elements down to stark white pants. Even so, this was a very good uniform, overall.

10. Week 3 at BYU: Gold Helmet/Black Jersey/Black Pants

This combination was last worn against Florida State in the 2019 Sun Bowl, and it looked incredible. Worn again in 2021 with some extra flair to the decals in the form of white accents, it looks even better. The fact that it is being found this low on the list is not at all an indictment against this uniform but is instead a statement to the strength of the rest of the uniforms this season. The gold helmet featured a black center stripe and black pitchforks all with white trim. The addition of white was appropriate as it was symbolic of the fact that this was an away game. I really don’t have any real criticisms of this uniform; 2021 just boasts a strong field of uniforms.

9. Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin: Maroon Helmet/Gold Jersey/Gold Pants

This is the lowest ranked combination featuring a gold jersey on this list and the only one in the bottom half of the rankings. The main critique of wishing the pants were maroon rather than gold stated in the above review and grade of this uniform is what landed it in this spot. This combination was a great display of classic colors; however, it was very loud with all eleven guys on the field. Maroon pants could have toned it down and made it a more complete, well-rounded look.

8. Week 9 vs. Washington State: Maroon Helmet/Black Jersey/Black Pants

This season’s version of the Blackout was very innovative. With the absence of a black helmet, it still wasn’t a Blackout in the purest sense; however, there was a really cool wrinkle added that made the uniform cohesive and unbelievably cool. The black pitchfork decals and center stripe were stylized to mimic the texture and heather black fabric of the jerseys and pants. It is one of the coolest things I’ve seen done with a decal to date and further cements Jerry Neilly as the best football equipment manager in the country.

7. Week 1 vs. Southern Utah: Gold Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants