Stevens, who Cheatham calls his mentor, met the forward when he was 16, serving as his AAU coach and then, a year later, his coach at Westwind Prep. Since then he’s witnessed a really good player turn into a great player and an infectious personality exposed to the masses.

“Everyone has really enjoyed it,” Stevens said of Cheatham playing at ASU. “His grandmother has been able to come, his parents have come to every game, I’ve been able to come to every game. People will see him, everybody knows Zylan, how infectious a personality he is, he’s a loveable kid. I’m just glad things have worked out for him well here coming home. It’s been awesome.”

On Arizona State’s Senior Day Sunday -- which ended in a 69-59 win over Cal -- Cheatham and the fans got to share one last day together.

Their heads started to gaze up the crowd, all the love. Perhaps that’s what defines Cheatham the best. An entire city, an entire fanbase feels like the 6-foot-8 forward from South Mountain High School is family.

Gabe Stevens walked down the east tunnel beside Zylan Cheatham, his grandmother, and mother, Carolyn. Each with tears filling up their eyes, they briskly walked into 11,618 pairs of eyes staring down upon them.

***





Cheatham strutted down the hallway -- on his way to what likely was his last post-game press conference at Wells Fargo Arena -- oozing swagger backed by an outfit only he could pull off. He wore a tight green collared shirt tucked into beige pants that didn’t go below his calf. He rocked a gold watch on his left wrist, a gold ring on his left pinky. If that wasn’t bold enough, he decked himself out in gold, reflective sunglasses -- at 7 pm.





That’s Cheatham.





But for the Hollywood glitz, Cheatham has taken more pride in being from Arizona more than anyone. Still visible despite his unique wardrobe were two tattoos: One of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ ‘A’ logo and the antennas atop South Mountain.





As more and more players start trickling into the Arizona State program having known no more than maybe James Harden went there, Cheatham is the outlier. One of the few that grew up an ASU fan and ended up in Tempe.





His investment into the program seems larger than most like there’s a pressure to produce for Phoenix, not just ASU.





“I think so too because he sat out last year, he knows it’s his last year,” Stevens said. “He’s a senior leader, he’s got a lot of young guys over there. He’s putting this on his shoulders, to an extent, that ASU isn’t necessarily a perennial NCAA Tournament team. This is his last go-around and I know he wants to take them there and see how far this can really go.”





Stevens was along Cheatham two years ago, when the then-redshirt sophomore announced his plans to transfer away from San Diego State.





“When he was a redshirt freshman at San Diego State, he really didn’t like it over there,” said ASU forward Taeshon Cherry, who used to hang out with Cheatham in San Diego. “He really taught me a lot. He was sitting out and I had to sit out a little this year so he knew how it was.”





Backed by a pitch from Hurley and the Sun Devil coaches to turn Cheatham into a more versatile, ball-centric forward, the homecoming came to fruition. Given his roots, the shock was subtle. Yet his mentor looks back on the decision in awe.





“Just talking to him, it was a tough thing,” Stevens said. “Not many kids are going to give up a year of playing to sit out and have one year to play. It’s risky. I give credit to the kid, a lot of kids wrote him off. A lot of people didn’t think much about him. He bet on himself and that’s a testament to him and everything he did. He bet on himself coming home and he goes, ‘I know who I am and I’m going to get it done.’”





On Tuesday afternoon, still in his maroon practice uniform and his signature black adidas headband, Cheatham was asked a question most fans in Tempe had already formulated their own opinion on.





After going through this season in Tempe, do you wish you committed to ASU originally?





A year donning the maroon and gold. Of walking out of Wells Fargo Arena every night with his friends and family on his hip. As the only scholarship player from Arizona, Cheatham seems to embody ASU, and the culture-shift it’s overtaken in the last two years more, than anyone.





It’s weird to think of him not playing at Arizona State.





Yet, Cheatham was more than hesitant to play the ‘what-if’ game, much more accepting of simply embracing everything along his “journey,” which forced him to sit out last year because of NCAA transfer rules.





Playing or not, Cheatham was the same. His infectious smile and laugh echoed through his jubilant personality gave ASU practices a different vibe. He still showed up to games -- with some different wardrobe choices -- and lit a fire on the Sun Devil sideline.





“Not everyone has a real impact on a program the way he was,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said. “It’s immeasurable what he’s meant to me for two years -- last year, the way he worked, the way he pushed the guys. His attitude, his personality just had such a positive impact on everything we did. “





It translated. Cheatham’s averaging 11.8 points and 10.7 rebounds this season. He’s recorded 20 blocks, 10 double-doubles, one triple-double, two 20-rebound games, what seems like 100 poster dunks and 1,756 pictures.





Wait, what?





It’s an unofficial stat tracked by no one that Cheatham takes to heart. After Sunday’s game, in which he had eight points and 12 rebounds, ASU’s star forward didn’t leave the court for nearly 20 minutes. It was time for his victory lap, for his thank you.





He walked along the scorer’s table before screams and applause greeted him near the student section. Myriad requests for selfies, hugs, and high-fives were met with genuine appreciation from the south Phoenix native.





Cheatham stopped for a quick TV interview before ensuring he touched every hand and heard every thank you shot his way. In just one season, Cheatham has connected with the fans of ASU in a way that most don’t even accumulate in four.





Sure, he’s from Phoenix. This connection, though, seems to be on a different level.





“The way they have embraced me from the moment I stepped on campus has just been surreal and unbelievable, to be honest,” Cheatham said. “That five to ten minutes I get to spend with them is the least I can do. They sacrifice their time to come here and watch us play and support us through thick and thin. That five to ten minutes is really the least I can do and I really cherish each of those moments. Those are going to be very memorable for me.





“When you put good energy in the atmosphere and treat people the right way they link on to that and with my fan base I think they see the passion and charisma I play with night in and night out.”





Among the many things that ended Sunday night, the reason ASU fans love Cheatham didn’t waver an inch.







