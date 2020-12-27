ASUDevils - Zak Hill Q&A

Coming into the 2020 season, it was assumed that an offense with many inexperienced skill players would face some struggles, and in some respects, that did materialize. ASU’s offensive coordinator reviews the four-game slate and provides his perspective on this group moving forward.









DevilsDigest: Zak, I know this peculiar season probably makes it’s hard to assess the team’s offense truly, but what is your evaluation of the group following these four games?





Zak Hill: “An interesting year for sure. Obviously, it was tough to get into a groove. But I thought the guys finished the right way and showed good improvement throughout the year. And once we finally got into a regular weekly schedule, you could see the guys getting better and better and more confident in what they were doing. Having a few games (played in 2020) wasn't what we had envisioned. But getting a few games to evaluate the guys, the personnel, and the offense in general with the personnel that we've got, I think was good. And a few guys definitely stood out, but I’m excited for next year. And it was exciting to see the guys have success at the end I think they're excited moving forward too.”





DevilsDigest: In such a weird season like this, when you know after the USC game that you may play a total of just four contests, do you think it was perhaps easier to lower your expectations of this group because of this unique season?





Zak Hill: “I wouldn't say as far as lowering expectations but just kind of managing day-to-day on the changes in the schedule, and just how it all developed, was a challenge. And so, going into the season, we knew everybody was facing the same challenges. And at the end of the day, you want to win football games. So, we try to put together the best process for the schedule that' was put forward in front of us and then try to adjust with the changes that happen throughout the season. Ultimately, you want to win football games, and the expectations are high on the staff and the players. I do think it was good to be able to get into some regular game weeks and to have some normalcy, I guess, at the end of the season. So, the guys and the coaches could get used to a new process, and a game week, and what that looks like. And so now that they kind of know that moving forward into the next year, I think it will be a whole lot easier.”





DevilsDigest: Was it not a fluke that the offense's improvement occurred at the end of the season when the team finally got into a rhythm?





Zak Hill: “For sure. It was definitely noticeable. And going from the SC game, you play one game, we felt like we're a couple plays away from winning that game and then also scoring more. There were a few other situations that happened that we didn't end up scoring on that day that we should have. And then and then you go into the next week, we have the COVID outbreak. We were out for three weeks. We're not even practicing. And then you go into UCLA trying to find a little bit of rhythm, but the guys haven't even been out there conditioning or anything like that. So that was a tough week to get into, and you can see it in practice. You could see in that UCLA week of practice it was like, whoa…it was like trying to get guys back into a little bit of shape and just to get into the flow of playing football again.





“It was tough. And then having those last few weeks with some consistency, you could see the improvement. You could see the guys developing and understanding what we were dealing with, what the game week was all about. And I thought you could see it at the end of the season where we were playing pretty well. And the o-line was playing physical, and the backs were running hard. We were in two different games at the end there…the Arizona Game where we got up quickly because of the offense, defense, and special teams together, so we didn't throw it much. We just kind of keep pounding them to finish the game. Then this last one (versus Oregon State), with the rain and wind, we weren't able to throw it as much as I would have like to have. But I think we know what we can accomplish in the run game. Passing game is still yet to be proven, and I know the wide receivers and quarterbacks have a chip on their shoulder going into this offseason.”





DevilsDigest: Did the Arizona game, one where you’re having so much success early on in the rushing attack, perhaps in a way take you out of your game plan in a positive way and limit your passing game because it really was needed that much?





Zak Hill: “I think it’s more just narrowing the game plan. You get on top because of the turnovers because of a special teams’ touchdown, and all of a sudden you're up four scores, and it's like, ‘okay, well, we can kind of narrow the scope of what we're trying to do’ and all the stuff that we had in. We stuck to some of the things that are working and then work some play-action off of it, and you’re narrowing the game plan a little bit because you didn't have to use the passing game that much. Now, we ended up using a couple of the red zone wrinkles and things like that we had for them that were truly game specific for Arizona. I wanted to get a couple of those off just so the kids could have some fun in there, too, and have some of those plays that we worked on in practice. But yeah, it was one of those games where you're like, man, we felt like everything was working. It was an easy game to call.”





DevilsDigest: Did the shortened season, a blowout win against Arizona, and an Oregon State win that was greatly affected by weather impact the offense’s progression?





Zak Hill: “Yes, I would agree totally. I think it would have been nice to have another game or two just from an offensive standpoint where we’re in decent weather. We can throw the ball; we can really test Jayden (Daniels) out and get those young guys a little bit more experience and more targets and all that stuff. Ideally, for the players, you want everybody to have opportunities. You want everybody to touch the ball and feel that success. And so, it can be frustrating for those players and even the coaches not being able to run some of the things, and when a game turns into such a one-sided game, where we’re running it 60 times, you don’t see that too often.





“I don’t think in a two-game span I’ve ever run the ball this much in my life. It was just the way it kind of worked out. At the end of the day, we all got to realize, we’re just trying to win football games, and whatever that looks like in the end, if we win, it’s a success.”





DevilsDigest: During the preseason, did you realize the running backs would ultimately have this much success?





Zak Hill: “Honestly, I didn't know. I did not know that it would be this efficient. Even at Boise State, I don't think we were this consistent in running the ball. After a game, Rachaad’s (White) average per carry is 12.9 (yards)…you’ve got to be kidding me. I've never seen that at all. Video game numbers. So no, I can't say that preseason or going through fall camp that we knew that the o-line was going to play so well, and the running backs were going to run so hard and that it all was going to look the way it did in those games that we were able to play. So that was nice seeing, and it's good moving forward knowing that we got a really good run game.”





DevilsDigest: On the other hand, in the preseason, did you expect the passing game to have to work through some growing pains as it did, especially in the first two games?





Zak Hill: “You really never know how the games are going to unfold. And so, having younger receivers, the experience isn't there. Yes, you do wonder how it's going to look in the game. And we weren't able to test them that much throughout these last two games. But you could see a noticeable difference in those guys. They’re playing more confident, they understand the offense a lot more, so I think that was good. You see Johnny (Wilson). He looks a lot better at the end of the season than he did in that first game. LV’s (Bunkley-Shelton) running around fast, and he's got good confidence. And Ricky (Pearsall) made some plays. And it was good to see (Geordon Porter) go over the top that last game and score a touchdown on a deep one. We’ve got good playmakers. And now it's just trying to develop that pass game a little more and trying to work that pass game into games more.”





DevilsDigest: What are your thoughts on Jayden Daniels’ development from game one to game four?





Zak Hill: “Well, again, it’s tough to evaluate those last two, but I think he’s understanding the offense a whole lot more. He’s trying to work on that balance and his drops and just being consistent with trying to be accurate with throws and not be off-balance. He’s such a good athlete. He can rely on being off-balance in different time slots and all that stuff. But he can be really, really good and really effective if he focuses on his feet and balance. But he’s coming along. I think this offseason, and into next year, you’re going to see a big jump in him and his ability to make throws and be an effective quarterback, not just running the ball.”





DevilsDigest: Even though Jayden is such a good runner, do you still have to limit his carries going forward due to his importance on being on the field?





Zak Hill: “Yeah, we want to be smart with it. Obviously, I want to keep him healthy. And needs to keep developing his weight to help take some hits. But he does a really good job of not taking hits and being smart with his body, which, in turn, allows us to run him to run a little bit more as well. But between him and Chip (Trayanum) and Rachaad (White) in the backfield, those are three dangerous guys. It's tough for a defense to handle all of those guys. And then you got to worry about the quarterback pulling it, and backers are holding on the back side or falling back. And now that creates holes for Rachaad. And it's a good problem having those three guys in the backfield.

“And Rachaad and Chip are such a good complement to each other, and they root for each other. And that room does a good job of being competitive but also supporting each other. As far as the run game, I can’t remember who I was talking to the other day, but it was like that one year when Appalachian State had that one really good quarterback and two running backs that were dynamic and electric. You got guys back there that you got to worry about in the run game, and then that'll help open up the pass game and play-action too.”





DevilsDigest: I know your offensive philosophy stresses the importance of being complex and creative, but it’s also one that applies not only to the passing game, but the running game as well as evident is how effective it was…





Zak Hill: “For sure. And we toned it down a little bit. I think we’re probably a little heavier with the shift and motion stuff during the USC game and then kind of toned it down a little bit during the last couple of games to just try to let the guys go out and play and play fast. But yeah, that’s a part of our offense and just some of that movement, the defense has to adjust to our checks.”





DevilsDigest: Will all the elements that affected the offense this year, will spring practice in March from a teaching and implementation point essentially be starting from square one?





Zak Hill: “We'll go back and watch the four games that we did play and do our self-scout as far as what we did well and what we didn't do well and then evaluate what we are moving forward. I think each year, you change a little bit, and you adapt to your personnel. And we’ll try to do that to the best of our ability and see what we've got coming back and what it looks like. But, obviously, you're not making huge changes. You've still got to have that identity that you want with your offense. But, just trying to hone in on a little bit more of what we do well and what we really need to work on too as an offense, especially the operation and how we execute it.”





DevilsDigest: I wanted to discuss the other two quarterbacks on the team. What have you seen out of Trenton Bourguet and Daylin McLemore in practices?





Zak Hill: “Trenton is a very smart kid. He's a coach type guy. He understands football and loves it. And he's always drawing it up and watching videos and all that stuff. He's a little bit more limited athletically, but he can run the football. He doesn't have the size and the arm strength that Jayden does, but he's very accurate. He's got good timing, and he definitely is going to continue to develop because he works so hard and he cares about football a ton.





“Daylin is a bigger kid. He's got a pretty good arm, and I think we can get more out of his mechanics to get more power out of him. But he can run a little bit, and he's got a big frame on him. It'll be interesting to see him, how he develops throughout this next year and offseason. We’ll see him and Trenton battle it out, and then adding (true freshman) Finn to the mix here in January, that'll be good. And I think it'll make that room a little bit more competitive.”





DevilsDigest: Speaking of Collins, what do you think he will bring to the table once he arrives?





Zak Hill: “I think Finn is a really good thrower. He’s a kid that I think when he comes in and starts throwing around with the guys, everybody’s going to go ‘woah.’ He’s an elite thrower for sure. He’s not as athletic as Jayden, more of a pocket guy. But it’ll be a new offense for him, and we got to see how quickly he can learn it. But it’s all about decision making and the operation for those young quarterbacks. So, if we feel like they can handle the offense and the attacks and the adjustments and all of that stuff, and they do a good job of making decisions on the practice field, then we can trust them going into scrimmages and games.”





DevilsDigest: Do you think the ASU offense, with everything he did go through in 20202, will be much further along when the 2021 season begins?





Zak Hill: “Definitely. I feel 100 percent confident that our guys are going to feel very stable with our offense and know what’s going on. And they’re going to feel good about what we’re doing. But as far as what we’re implementing, we’ll continue moving forward with some of that stuff in the offseason and getting better at what we’ve already put in. Hopefully, we’re out of the Covid testing and masks and protocol and all that stuff at some point soon where we can get back into some of that normalcy.”





(Jesse Morrison contributed to this article)





