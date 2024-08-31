Advertisement
in other news
Ward eager to see the wide receivers' growth manifested on game day
ASU's wide receivers coach pleased with game-week preparations
• Ryan Myers
Arroyo, QB Sam Leavitt in the final stages of perfecting on-field chemistry
Season opener will also test new helmet communication process between the offensive coordinator and his signal caller
• Jake Sloan
in other news
Ward eager to see the wide receivers' growth manifested on game day
ASU's wide receivers coach pleased with game-week preparations
• Ryan Myers
Wyoming at ASU Game Thread
Welcome to Arizona State's 2024 season opener! Follow us here for all of our in-game updates
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!