Sophomore Eno Benjamin was quick to note how different the running backs room is this fall compared to the spring. The additions of three scholarship tailbacks will do that. But the Texas native was able to keep one thing constant: his seat.

In the 12-man room, Benjamin sits in middle row -- a nice change of pace from the back row he occupied last fall. The newcomers simply “filled in.”

On the field, they’ve done the same.

Through two fall camp practices, the trio of newcomers – freshman Brock Sturges, redshirt sophomore Isaiah Floyd and freshman A.J. Carter -- have added new facets to ASU’s running game. Still, behind Benjamin and sophomore Trelon Smith, Floyd has drawn praise from Herm Edwards for his speed and elusiveness. Sturges has looked phenomenal catching the ball out of the backfield and at 6-foot, 231-pounds, Carter is the power back of the group.

The running backs room is undoubtedly crowded. Yet, each of those who occupy it brings a different element to the table, equipped with offsetting strengths that can foster productive co-existence.

“We’re excited about what that group brought to this team, especially as a young group that would have to play,” running backs coach John Simon said. “And they’re all preparing themselves and putting themselves in a position to showcase that they are ready to play.”

Simon said it’s not tough to manage the group’s playing time expectations at the moment because they’re each taking the same amount of reps. He paints the first two weeks of camp as tryouts. Once the tryouts are concluded, he’ll set the depth chart and start preparing for UTSA.

But that doesn’t always sit well with guys. Simon understands, he was once in their position at Louisiana Tech and then as an NFL running back for two seasons. So instead of just drawing up the depth chart, he keeps his players informed on their play every day.

After every practice, Simon hands each of his backs a grade sheet. With a tangible piece of paper, the group is able to observe the areas they need to improve in and the facets they’re excelling at. They also have the chance to see how their teammates grade out to compare.

“As a player, all you do is ask that someone give you the information to tell you what you need to do better,” he said. “So I just pride myself on giving it to my guys every day and giving them the opportunity to help them grow.”

The sheet is based upon a comparison that also serves as an acronym for Simon and his group: Cars.

You’ve got calls, alignment assignment, read-route responsibilities, steps of the situation,” Simon said. “You think about cars, you can have a Hummer, you can have a Porsche, you can have an Escalade -- they all come in different sizes, different shapes, but they’re all nice cars, they’re all productive. Some are fast. Some are big. So if you look at our room, that’s what we have.”

Simon evaluates each night’s practice film and observes his running backs performance in every area of the game before handing out his percent grade. If it was a run play, how did they read it? If there was pressure coming, what steps did they take to get to their route? What was their responsibility on a certain protection?

The sheet allows for easy depiction of where improvements can be made and why other guys are getting more playing time. It tends to weed-out most complaints, and in essence keeps the position battle fair. As Floyd puts it, “The best man plays.”

In the spring, Simon was able to catch every minute detail. As the only three scholarship backs on the roster then, Benjamin, Smith and senior Mark Cosgrove were under a microscope from their position coach. At times they found it annoying. On other occasions, though, they realized their situation and prodded Simon to zoom to even farther.