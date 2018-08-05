With no shortage of depth, grades to be a major factor for snaps at RB
Sophomore Eno Benjamin was quick to note how different the running backs room is this fall compared to the spring. The additions of three scholarship tailbacks will do that. But the Texas native was able to keep one thing constant: his seat.
In the 12-man room, Benjamin sits in middle row -- a nice change of pace from the back row he occupied last fall. The newcomers simply “filled in.”
On the field, they’ve done the same.
Through two fall camp practices, the trio of newcomers – freshman Brock Sturges, redshirt sophomore Isaiah Floyd and freshman A.J. Carter -- have added new facets to ASU’s running game. Still, behind Benjamin and sophomore Trelon Smith, Floyd has drawn praise from Herm Edwards for his speed and elusiveness. Sturges has looked phenomenal catching the ball out of the backfield and at 6-foot, 231-pounds, Carter is the power back of the group.
The running backs room is undoubtedly crowded. Yet, each of those who occupy it brings a different element to the table, equipped with offsetting strengths that can foster productive co-existence.
“We’re excited about what that group brought to this team, especially as a young group that would have to play,” running backs coach John Simon said. “And they’re all preparing themselves and putting themselves in a position to showcase that they are ready to play.”
Simon said it’s not tough to manage the group’s playing time expectations at the moment because they’re each taking the same amount of reps. He paints the first two weeks of camp as tryouts. Once the tryouts are concluded, he’ll set the depth chart and start preparing for UTSA.
But that doesn’t always sit well with guys. Simon understands, he was once in their position at Louisiana Tech and then as an NFL running back for two seasons. So instead of just drawing up the depth chart, he keeps his players informed on their play every day.
After every practice, Simon hands each of his backs a grade sheet. With a tangible piece of paper, the group is able to observe the areas they need to improve in and the facets they’re excelling at. They also have the chance to see how their teammates grade out to compare.
“As a player, all you do is ask that someone give you the information to tell you what you need to do better,” he said. “So I just pride myself on giving it to my guys every day and giving them the opportunity to help them grow.”
The sheet is based upon a comparison that also serves as an acronym for Simon and his group: Cars.
You’ve got calls, alignment assignment, read-route responsibilities, steps of the situation,” Simon said. “You think about cars, you can have a Hummer, you can have a Porsche, you can have an Escalade -- they all come in different sizes, different shapes, but they’re all nice cars, they’re all productive. Some are fast. Some are big. So if you look at our room, that’s what we have.”
Simon evaluates each night’s practice film and observes his running backs performance in every area of the game before handing out his percent grade. If it was a run play, how did they read it? If there was pressure coming, what steps did they take to get to their route? What was their responsibility on a certain protection?
The sheet allows for easy depiction of where improvements can be made and why other guys are getting more playing time. It tends to weed-out most complaints, and in essence keeps the position battle fair. As Floyd puts it, “The best man plays.”
In the spring, Simon was able to catch every minute detail. As the only three scholarship backs on the roster then, Benjamin, Smith and senior Mark Cosgrove were under a microscope from their position coach. At times they found it annoying. On other occasions, though, they realized their situation and prodded Simon to zoom to even farther.
“We get sheets of paper and I tell him to grade me the hardest just because I know he wants nothing but the best for me and he knows that I want to be the best,” Benjamin said in March. “So that kind of relationship we have, we can be honest with each other as far as critiquing-wise.”
Simon is even-keeled, a coach keen on teaching rather than yelling. Talk to all of his players and they have a consensus: His methods garner respect. Sturges said Simon, and his NFL background, was very important to his commitment. Though they’ve only been together for a few weeks, Sturges says he trusts Simon “with everything I have.”
“Just having the running backs coach that knows what it takes to get there,” Sturges said … “I know I can call him about anything and talk to him about anything and that was a big part of me committing here.”
Sturges is no stranger to competition. He went into Allen High School as the team already had a solidified back, opting to stay and compete rather than choose another school. His trust paid off.
“(Sturges’ dad) basically told him, “Hey, there’s a guy here and he’s already rushed for 1,800 yards and he’s got all these offers, are you sure you want to go there?’” Allen offensive coordinator Derek Alford told Devils Digest. Brock’s like, “Hey dad, if I’m not good enough to play here then I’m not good enough to play where I want to go.’
“I think he was a four-star guy, and Brock just beat him out.”
After Sturges committed, Smith talked with him on Twitter. It was the beginning of the new leadership role for him and Benjamin have inherited following the departures of Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage. The tandem isn’t shy about expressing their intentions to stick together and plans to eclipse Richard and Ballage’s resume.
Last season, Smith mainly had a role on kick returns, carrying the ball just once for just four yards. Benjamin had a slightly increased role, racking up 142 yards and a touchdown on 23 total carries. But they still have time to catch up to Richard and Ballage. “We really look forward to having these three years together,” Smith said.
All the while, too, they’ll help the running backs room as a whole improve, just like Richard and Ballage.
“Those kids, they were blessed to sit under two really good running backs and they learn how to sit and what it’s like to sit,” Simon said. “So they know what those young kids are going through and now they have an opportunity to mentor those kids and set the example for those kids and lead by example.”
As for how exactly the playing time will be divided? Well, when asked if ASU could take more of a running back by committee approach, Benjamin started ginning.
“I have no clue,” he said while almost chuckling. “I can’t tell you.”
