Manny Wilkins stood in the Tillman Tunnel for a second. He clutched his gold helmet in his left hand, a white towel in his right. He kept his head down as fellow ASU (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) seniors hugged head coach Herm Edwards and ran down the field.



His feet kept tapping -- left foot, left foot. Right foot, right foot -- as he inched towards the front of the line. Senior Associate Athletic Director of Football Tim Cassidy tapped him on his arm and Wilkins lifted his head and put his arms around Cassidy, his red, teary eyes shined in the light.

He was about to run onto Frank Kush Field for the final time.

“I told myself to let myself to soak this moment up. I knew I was going to be very emotional,” Wilkins said after ASU’s 31-28 win over UCLA (2-8, 2-5). “I knew I was going to cry, so I told myself I wasn’t going to but still cried.

“I knew when it was time to flip the switch after I hugged my family, took some pictures, but the second we said it was time to walk out for the coin toss that was all out the door and I had my moment.”

Moments later, wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who had been named a captain for Saturday’s game, slipped past the fence and ran to the ASU sideline before the rest of his team. His stare hardly wavered. People hugged him and reached their hands out for high-fives. His head stayed straight.

He reached the nearly empty sideline, hugging the seniors who shared his teary emotions. Unlike them, however, Harry has a decision to make: stay at ASU for his senior season or declare for the NFL Draft and likely be a Top-15 pick.

He will likely choose the latter. His teammates know that. Everyone in the stadium knows that. However, Harry still says he has not made up his mind about his next step. What he did admit was that Saturday might be his last game in Tempe.

He wanted to treat it as such.

“Just knowing that this might be my last game (at Sun Devil Stadium), I got very emotional,” Harry said. “I’m just forever grateful for Sun Devil nation and everything they’ve done for me.”

Senior days are weird. At times, you feel like you’re watching a Hollywood love story … or the last 30 minutes of ‘Rudy.’ The pre-game routine is altered. Tears are shed. Oh yeah, and there’s still a football game to be played.

“That whole senior day is a really cool day but it’s just different. And when you don’t have a veteran group, they handle things differently,” defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said. “With this young of a team, there was a lot of distractions that we didn’t handle very well.”

Earlier in the week, the distractions surrounding the Arizona State program seemed to revolve around ASU controlling its own destiny in the Pac-12 South. That shifted on Saturday.

Emotions took over.

ASU has struggled with that before. In the second quarter of the San Diego State game, Wilkins went to the sideline and angrily yelled after a failed fourth-down conversion. ASU quickly imploded.

The yells and tears were different against UCLA but evident they were. For a young Sun Devil team, Saturday was their first real emotional test in a season that will likely provide many more.

Arizona State can win the Pac-12 South with wins at Oregon and Arizona in its last two games. Each provides a level of significance and with likely bring heightened adversity that even the Sun Devil seniors have not experienced.

“I think we’re playing for a lot of things. Don’t lose sight of this: we’re playing because we’re trying to build something,” Edwards said. “Everytime you play a game you learn a little bit more about your team and they learn a little bit more about their head coach and I learn a lot more about my coaches as well.”

ASU has had 10 games to learn about itself. For its players to understand how to battle through games and maneuver itself through different leads and deficits. Nevertheless, emotion is hard to replicate.

ASU’s young defense came out of the gates and looked like what it was: a team that had not been faced with too many distractions or had a flurry of implications hanging over its head.

“That first drive was atrocious, that was as bad a defense as you can get. Now, we came back,” Gonzales said. “We’ve got to continue to build on those things and get three and outs instead of letting them drive a little bit and then make a play. I think a little bit of that was because of the distractions.”

In the walkthrough Saturday morning, ASU’s coaches talked to its players about managing those emotions. Offensive coordinator Rob Likens started becoming nervous as “all the extra stuff” starting engulfing his players.

“But the kids overcame it,” Likens said. “And I talked about that: ‘Don’t let the emotions; don’t let it get out of your normal routine of what you’ve done the last two weeks.’ And it’s hard not to.”

Yet, as ASU approaches games that carry real weight and have overtones that could give the Arizona State program under Herm Edwards an incredible head start. Before Saturday, it was reasonable to question if ASU could handle expectations and high stakes.

After starting the season 2-0 and appearing in the rankings, the Sun Devils played arguably its worst game of the season at San Diego State. Thus where the questions begin.

Although Saturday’s win over a 2-8 UCLA team was nothing to put on repeat, it showed that ASU could win a game and overcome a deficit with large implications and looming emotion.

“Players can’t help but look at records and I think as a coach you never get caught up in the record of an opponent,” Edwards said. “When you get them back like we had them, and then the crowd started roaring - it was unbelievable.”

