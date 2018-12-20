With big implications, Sun Devils know the importance of Saturday’s matchup
Zylan Cheatham didn’t make the trip to Lawrence, Kansas last year when the Sun Devils trekked east and knocked off then-No. 2 Kansas.
Instead, Cheatham and Rob Edwards -- both of whom sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules -- went to the Weatherup Center locker room with a few of their friends and watched the game on TV.
You wouldn’t have known that, though, by the way, Cheatham reacted.
“I celebrated it just like I played, we were utmost happy for our guys, especially considering the offseason and all of the things we went through,” Cheatham said. “Any of those guys could tell we were just as important to that win as anybody else.”
Those around ASU’s practices last season raved about Cheatham and Edwards, lauding the intensity they brought to practices and the preparation they contributed to. So when Kansas started igniting for a few quick dunks against ASU last season, the San Diego State transfer was confident he’s prepared them for the adversity.
This year, though, he and Edwards won’t be reserved for a few cushy chairs inside a locker room. They’ll be the ones inside a raucous arena, the ones on the court facing one of college basketball’s bluebloods.
What this game means for the program:
Saturday will be just the second time that the Sun Devils have hosted the No. 1 team in the country. That alone prompts mass excitement from Hurley.
“I’m so looking forward to it,” Hurley said. “I know what it will be, the energy, the electricity in the crowd. We have to hold up our end of the bargain and I’m sure they will play at a high level. We want to see two heavyweights going at it.”
Hurley didn’t use this week as a reflection period. He said the only time he re-watched last year’s game was shortly after the Devils left Allen Fieldhouse. He also said he hasn’t thought about how Kansas and head coach Bill Self may be thinking about this game because he’s “just trying to worry about Arizona State.”
The ASU head coach didn’t seem too keen on talking about the possibilities of the game. If the Devils win, it’ll be great. If they lose, he’ll move on.
But the significance is hard to overlook, for everyone.
While at San Diego State, Cheatham played Kansas when it was ranked No. 2 in the country, recording 12 points in a 70-57 loss. Hurley also has a past with the Jayhawks. He beat them in the 1991 National Championship Game to clinch Duke’s first title.
Saturday night will have a different vibe than the Hoosier Dome 27 years ago.
“When I started thinking about the game I thought about how special last year was to go through that and for our players to see them have that experience,” Hurley said. “But not as far as me as a player. I try not to think about that now. I think this is a different year, different rosters, different teams, we have different players as well, so it’s not the same.”
The game itself presents benefits for ASU. For one, it’ll bolster the Sun Devils’ schedule and allow them to play against athletes and face adversity that seems like it will almost certainly help them down the road.
“Their players have been in a lot of big games and we’re trying to push our guys and put them in a lot of big games for the long-term of the season and this is another example of that,” Hurley said. “They bring so much to the table. It’s why we compete and do this, to have chances to play in games like this.”
Though a good number of students are out of town for winter break, a sellout is still expected at Wells Fargo Arena. As Cheatham put it, “It’s been pretty much the most talked about game of the year. It doesn’t hurt that both of us are ranked.”
What Kansas presents:
Hurley wanted to make his point crystal clear: Last year’s win over the Jayhawks does little this go-around. Kansas is a different team, stacked with new weapons.
“They have multiple guys that can hurt you,” Hurley said. “They have a good inside game, they have a good plan to get the ball inside and they also have very explosive perimeter players. And they have young players that were highly-regarded players that have played against the very best competition. No one should be intimidated by anything that goes on.”
En route to a 10-0 record, the Jayhawks are led by redshirt freshman forward Dedric Lawson and senior guard Lagerald Vick, both of whom are averaging over 17 points a game.
“They’ve got size, they push the ball,” Cheatham said. “They have versatile guys. Lagerald Vick, Dedric Lawson, some of their guys are playing at a really high level and we have to do a good job at making everything tough for them, making everything tough for their team as a whole.”
The Sun Devils aren’t coming off the greatest run, however. Two weeks ago, ASU dropped its first game of the season in Los Angeles to then-No. 6 Nevada then split its SEC road trip, beating Georgia on Saturday before losing at Vanderbilt on Monday.
In all three games, the Sun Devils haven’t looked right. They’ve been trying to re-acclimate guards Remy Martin and Rob Edwards, who each missed time with injuries, back into the lineup. In the process, the offensive continuity lacked.
“I just think we were maybe trying to -- everybody had good intentions, they were trying to make a play,” Hurley said. “It was just, we needed to be a little bit, you know, make the extra pass a little bit better and draw help and then find the open teammates. Sometimes it’s reminding guys that we have to have a purpose when we drive.
“We have guys that play together and is a group that likes each other. It’s not a selfish thing. I think sometimes guys get caught (thinking), ‘I’m going to make this play,’ as opposed to saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got to make this play.’”
Hurley said he’s shown his team the film from the Vanderbilt game, hoping that they’ll start to be more “mindful” of where their teammates are, especially as they drawn attention in the lane.
“In any regard, we want to bounce back after a loss,” Cheatham said. “We’ve had some time to prepare and get over that. We know what type of team we have coming in here. We’ve approached everything accordingly.”