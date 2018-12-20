Zylan Cheatham didn’t make the trip to Lawrence, Kansas last year when the Sun Devils trekked east and knocked off then-No. 2 Kansas.

Instead, Cheatham and Rob Edwards -- both of whom sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules -- went to the Weatherup Center locker room with a few of their friends and watched the game on TV.

You wouldn’t have known that, though, by the way, Cheatham reacted.

“I celebrated it just like I played, we were utmost happy for our guys, especially considering the offseason and all of the things we went through,” Cheatham said. “Any of those guys could tell we were just as important to that win as anybody else.”

Those around ASU’s practices last season raved about Cheatham and Edwards, lauding the intensity they brought to practices and the preparation they contributed to. So when Kansas started igniting for a few quick dunks against ASU last season, the San Diego State transfer was confident he’s prepared them for the adversity.

This year, though, he and Edwards won’t be reserved for a few cushy chairs inside a locker room. They’ll be the ones inside a raucous arena, the ones on the court facing one of college basketball’s bluebloods.

What this game means for the program: Saturday will be just the second time that the Sun Devils have hosted the No. 1 team in the country. That alone prompts mass excitement from Hurley.

“I’m so looking forward to it,” Hurley said. “I know what it will be, the energy, the electricity in the crowd. We have to hold up our end of the bargain and I’m sure they will play at a high level. We want to see two heavyweights going at it.” Hurley didn’t use this week as a reflection period. He said the only time he re-watched last year’s game was shortly after the Devils left Allen Fieldhouse. He also said he hasn’t thought about how Kansas and head coach Bill Self may be thinking about this game because he’s “just trying to worry about Arizona State.” The ASU head coach didn’t seem too keen on talking about the possibilities of the game. If the Devils win, it’ll be great. If they lose, he’ll move on. But the significance is hard to overlook, for everyone. While at San Diego State, Cheatham played Kansas when it was ranked No. 2 in the country, recording 12 points in a 70-57 loss. Hurley also has a past with the Jayhawks. He beat them in the 1991 National Championship Game to clinch Duke’s first title. Saturday night will have a different vibe than the Hoosier Dome 27 years ago.