Eno Benjamin had options when he walked into the running backs room for the first time this spring.



Of the 12 chairs in the room, the ASU tailback had sat near the back last season as he quietly absorbed a steady stream of information during his freshman year.

But the rising sophomore wasn’t relegated in the rear row this spring. With only four running backs in spring camp, Benjamin had his pick.

“That leaves open a lot of seats,” Benjamin said. “This year, I’m in the middle (row)…I just like space.”

Benjamin has needed to like attention too. With such a small group, there is no way he, Trelon Smith, Brandon LaMarche or Mark Cosgrove can hide from position coach John Simon’s critiques.

“This is time to nit-pick and help those guys to grow,” Simon said of how he has approached coaching the small group. “You can be more specific. You can control what plays they the looks at so you have an opportunity to get it all on film.”

“Obviously I’m used to having a more veteran group but we knew this day was coming,” he added. “It’s good, especially when you have a bunch of young guys because those young guys need those reps.”

Benjamin and fellow rising sophomore Trelon Smith headline the position. For now, they are getting first and second team reps after the graduations of Kalen Ballage and Demario Richard. The elder pair passed along advice to their younger replacements on their way out the door.

“One thing they’ve (Richard and Ballage) always told us (Benjamin and Smith) from the beginning was stick together,” Benjamin said. “This won’t work out unless we are working together. We’ve been doing a good job of that. We’ve been coaching each other up and trying to make each other the best that we can be out there on the field.”

Benjamin thinks he profiles like Richard as the physical interior presence, while the leaner Smith resembles what Ballage brought to the field as a perimeter option. Simon agrees.

“Both of those guys have the ability to be special inside runners as well as outside runners and make guys miss in space. It will be similar to what we had in the past going forward with those two guys.”

In 2017, Benjamin carried the ball 23 times for 142 yards and a touchdown. Smith had just one carry but returned five kicks an average of 18 yards. Their workloads this spring have skyrocketed.

“It’s rough but we can handle it,” Smith said.

LaMarche and Cosgrove, a pair of walk-ons, have accompanied the two youngsters during the first couple weeks of spring. The entire quartet has been subject to Simon’s exhaustive analysis.

Each day, Simon gives his ball-carriers a sheet of paper with grades on their performance in practice. Film study, meanwhile, is broken down to evaluate even the smallest detail, like where the tailbacks head is looking when the ball is snapped.

“Details. He’s making sure we are paying attention,” Benjamin said.

As far as Benjamin is concerned, Simon has targeted his footwork, blocking reads and route running as areas for improvement this spring. Before the 5-foot-10, 201-pound sophomore becomes ASU’s workhorse, Simon wants to ensure his fundamentals are sound.

Benjamin has been receptive. ASU’s projected starting running back has challenged himself and asked Simon to grade him harder.

“I told him, grade me the hardest because I know that he wants nothing but the best for me and I want to be the best,” Benjamin said. “That’s the kind of relationship we have. We can be honest with each other, as far as critiquing-wise.”

Growth this spring will be especially important for the running backs. It’s their chance to get a head-start on the four incoming freshmen rushers that will arrive on campus this summer.

“When you see the ones we are bringing in here, it’s going to be a change all of a sudden,” head coach Herm Edwards said.

Benjamin welcomes the incoming class.

“That adds to making us better as a whole,” Benjamin said. “I haven’t watched too many of them, but I feel like some guys have different traits that make them compliment us.”

Until then, Simon will keep harping on the fundamentals and continue to nit-pick to make his group develop.

“The competition is with yourself,” Simon said. “That’s what our focus is on in that room, just getting better.”