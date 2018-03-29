Jay Jay Wilson knows exactly who the leader of the Arizona State defense is. He doesn’t shy away from it, either.



“Me,” he said.

His teammates don’t disagree. Chase Lucas has mentioned him on multiple occasions that Wilson, a senior, has been openly leading the defensive unit. After Thursday’s spring practice, Das Tautalatasi echoed similar thoughts.

And it doesn’t matter at all that he just joined the defense mid-way through the 2017 season. The way Wilson sees it, leadership is just a part of who he is.

“I think that’s just something a lot of guys are just born with,” he said. “And I feel like I was born to be a leader.”

For that trait, Wilson points right back to his father.

“He always taught me to be a leader,” he added. “I’ve always had that mentality since the first time I stepped on campus. So, I think it’s just, now that my role is bigger on the field, it’s easier to see that I’m a natural-born leader.”

Wilson’s new defensive coordinator, Danny Gonzales, has seen his leadership capabilities since his first days working at ASU. Ever since he’s seen it manifest on the field throughout spring practices.

“I think Jay Jay’s doing a great job trying to lead,” Gonzales said. He’s kind of who I’ve turned to from the beginning of this deal. He came to me right away, one of the first days after I was hired, we had a little chat. He wants to be the guy that’s in charge, and so far, through practice, the effort and everything he’s given, he’s shown that he can be that guy.”

That being said, this is still Wilson’s first full season on the defensive side of the ball. He spent the first portion of 2017 playing tight end before moving to the “devilbacker” position in mid-September.

The transition wasn’t easy, especially given its less-than-favorable timing. Nonetheless, as a junior, Wilson amassed 46 tackles, four for loss, one interception and two sacks in his 10 games on defense.

Now that he’s had time to settle in during the offseason, he’s starting to come into his own entering his final season at ASU.

“I don’t want to sound kind of like a victim or whatever, that type of mentality,” he said. “But when you move over in the middle of the season, especially at this level, it can be kind of difficult, especially when you’re playing against guys like Stanford and Washington. In that mindset, I was just trying to keep up. And now, I feel like I’m getting ahead and I’m able to be a better linebacker, I’m able to be a better defensive player and a better leader.

Having entered this season pretty firmly set in his role as a leader and a starting linebacker, Wilson feels much more at home in his position — and his sport as a whole — than he has in a while.

He’s certainly willing to undertake whatever role his team requires of him, just like he did last year, but for now, linebacker seems like a good fit. He’s been running with the first team linebackers for the entirety of the spring and looks to be a key piece of the ASU defense going forward.

“I feel way more comfortable as far as the ‘D’ side goes, but I feel way more comfortable in general with football, special teams, defense, if I needed to go back to offense to help out, I just feel comfortable,” Wilson said. “I feel like myself, so I feel like I’m good, wherever they need me to play, I’m going to go do that. Linebacker is feeling good right now.”

Now that Wilson’s going to be leading this defensive unit, he’s got some visions for it.

Last year, the defense struggled mightily, finishing outside of the top 100 in the nation in allowed passing yards, total defense, and scoring defense. From the kind of verbiage coming from Wilson, Lucas, and other defensive leaders for ASU, that won’t fly this year.

There’s already been a noticeable vibe surrounding the unit in spring practice with some of the talented pieces returning to that side of the ball.

Wilson’s word for it? “Nasty.”

“When I say nasty, I would say, don’t think like dirty,” he said. Think like, just, everything we’re going to be doing, everything we’re doing right now is just nasty, we’re flying to the ball, we’re trying to get the ball out, we’re getting turnovers, we’re hitting.”

“The more we do that,” he added, “the more we’re going to be better, and the more we can be a nasty football team.”

He also knows that the Sun Devils’ linebackers, in particular, should be strong this season. With the eventual return of Koron Crump — who had four sacks and 13 tackles in just three games last year — as well as the rise of Malik Lawal and the addition of four-star Merlin Robertson, the linebacker group is poised to have a strong 2018 campaign.

“To be honest — and I don’t want to sound cocky or anything like that because I’m not — but it can be scary,” he said. “That’s a lot of speed coming off of both ends. Obviously, Koron is crazy fast. He’s one of the best pass rushers I’ve ever seen in the Pac-12. I learned a lot from him, he learns a lot from me, I just feel like we’ve got two different types of play styles, but they fit perfectly.

“Also, with Malik, the linebacker corps is going to rotate. Merlin coming in, I’m looking forward to him coming in. This linebacker corps is going to be, again, I’ll go back to that word, it’s going to be nasty. We’ve got talent all over the field, we’ve got ability all over the field, we’ve got dudes that are moving like DBs but are playing linebacker, and we’re 240, 230 pounds. So, I’m excited.”

Gonzales didn’t go so far as to call his linebackers “scary” just yet, but he at least recognized the potential he sees in that position group so far this spring, adding Khaylan Thomas to the list of guys who have impressed him early on.

“I think we’re okay at linebacker,” he said. “I think those first three guys for sure, between Khaylan, and Malik and Jay Jay, they’re learning the system. They’re playing hard. Khaylan Thomas is super smart, at times he gets all of those guys up front lined up. They’ve shown the ability to be able to adjust when we throw something new at them, they haven’t panicked.”

But most importantly, it’s becoming clear Wilson needs to use the leadership ability he feels he’s always had in him in order to bring all of the different talented pieces together on defense. If that’s the case, he’s certainly got the chance to go out on a high note.

“At the end of the day, in order for us to be a great football team, we all have to be good as one,” he said. “I love everybody on this team. The more we can ball out together the better.”

Other Notable Quotes from Jay Jay Wilson

→ On working with Antonio Pierce: “That’s awesome. He comes from the kind of a similar background as me, so it’s easy to relate to him. On top of that, he’s been to where I want to go, he’s done what I want to do, so it’s easy to take knowledge from him, it’s easy for me to be a sponge because he’s done everything I want to do. So, it’s awesome, I feel honored, in a sense.”

→ On the ways he grew last year, working with special teams coach Shawn Slocum, as compared to this year: “It’s kind of hard to tell because I came mid-way through the season. I learned a lot from coach Slocum just as far as being a man and being a person, because coach Slocum as well has been in the NFL. But with Pierce, it’s different, because he actually played. So, as far as coach Slocum, I gained a whole bunch of knowledge from him and I still do, I’m very happy I played as much special teams as I did because I feel like that’s going to help me out a lot when I go to the next level.”

→ On Danny Gonzales’ practice style and the way he emphasizes effort and running to the ball after each play: “I’m not going to lie, at first I was like, ‘Dang, coach G is crazy,’ but if you watch the film at San Diego State, you see them running to the ball, even when they played us you see them flying to the ball. It’s the reason why they were able to do that and that’s all these drills. Day one, I was kind of, like, fighting it, but now I just love it. Now, I’ve gotten to a point where it’s just part of us and we’re excited for that. Right now, it’s more like a competition thing, so you’ll see everybody flying to the ball, trying to get the ball.”