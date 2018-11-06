Willie Harts Enjoys Relationship Aspect of ASU Official Visit
Arizona State hosted 2019 Pittsburg, California DB Willie Harts III on an official visit during last weekend's home win against the University of Utah, a trip that Harts called "amazing," in a conv...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news