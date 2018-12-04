On Tuesday evening which also marked his 18th his birthday Pittsburgh, Calif. defensive back publicly announced that he has committed to ASU. He talked to Devils Digest ahead of his decision to explain his pledge to the school.

“I love the family connection out there,” Harts said. “My bond with the coaches there is very strong. I feel that they get me to where I want to be. I can tell that they love their players and they’ll make sure that they will take care of them.”

This weekend was is all a recruit can ask for great Time at Arizona state real familyhood there, great hosts and much love. They In they bag💰 #ForksUp 🔱🔱 pic.twitter.com/cIn1hrq4TT

On special teams, he tallied 162 yards on five kickoff returns and five punt returns for 118 yards. He returned both a kick and a punt for a touchdown.

On defense he posted 24 tackles, four passes defended, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions which he returned for a total of 126 yards (51 and 75 yards), one of them for a touchdown.

Harts played multiple positions for Pittsburgh High School collecting 1,052 all-purpose yards for the Pirates who finished 7-4 this past season. He rushed for 334 yards averaging 9.8 yards a carry scoring six touchdowns, hauled in 312 yards on just 15 receptions scoring four touchdowns, and also passed for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

“Everyone on that defense is an athlete and I know I can fit perfectly with that. I’ve been very impressed with their defense. It’s a very mobile and strong defense. They like me at field safety.”

In a previous interview with Devils Digest Harts said that the performance of the defensive backs stood out to him during his visit which took place the weekend ASU beat Utah 38-20. "They play with high energy, and they play with a strong mindset. They know what they have to do, and I feel that Coach White coaches them up to the point where they don't have to worry about anything but their technique, so they can play well and contribute to the win."

Harts believes that his skill set would be ideal for a coach like (cornerbacks' coach) Tony White to take advantage of. "My athleticism helps me match up against some of the best in the state, but it's my fundamentals and the fact that I focus on the little things that make me better."

The Pittsburgh standout had offers from Washington State, Cal, Nevada, Fresno State and Oregon State. His trip to Tempe November 3rd marked his lone official visit to any school.

The Pittsburgh, Calif. defensive back is ASU's 20th known commit in the 2019 class. He is scheduled to sign on December 19th and will join the team in the summer of 2019.

