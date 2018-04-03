“This year, we’re more included in the passing game, we have a lot of routes that we had put in this offseason, and during spring ball we have really focused on our route-running,” Smith said. “That’s something we look forward to doing.”

With that in mind, route-running has been a major focus this spring for the ASU’s lone pair of on-campus backs.

Smith mentioned that offensive coordinator Rob Likens’ system has included motion plays for the running backs, routes out of the backfield, and even an empty set that places a running back in the slot.

“Since high school, I’ve always known how to catch the ball out of the backfield, that’s something I’d call one of my strengths,” he said. “I can catch out of the backfield, I’ve got good hands. They plan on using me.”

Now, in his sophomore season, Smith is prepared to add the lightning. In this year’s offense, he’s likely to been striking through the air from time to time.

Benjamin, a somewhat bulkier back with 5-foot-10, 201-pound frame, brought the thunder early. He put that on display a couple of times as a freshman, most notably with a relentless 21-yard touchdown run against Colorado.

When they came out of high school in 2016, Trelon Smith and Eno Benjamin had been touted as a potential “thunder and lightning” duo of Arizona State running backs.

Smith also added that the biggest difference in this year’s offense appears to be the emphasis on quarterback-under-center formations.

Due to personal reasons, Smith had to miss two practices last week, but returned Tuesday morning and spent most of the time working with the first team. He made a handful of plays in the passing game, while also being featured on the ground — mostly up the middle — during team drills.

“I feel good,” he said. “I was so ready to come back, it was exciting for me to be back out there with the team.”

Now that Smith has returned to action, it’s essentially just himself and Benjamin sharing major reps out of the backfield, for the most part. Redshirt sophomore Brandon LaMarche and redshirt senior Mark Cosgrove have also taken a handful of snaps — the number of which spiked during Smith’s absence — but likely won’t challenge either Smith or Benjamin for the top spots in the pecking order.

The lack of running backs on the depth chart won’t last long, as a class of four three-star freshman backs will be vying for opportunities when the summer rolls around. Smith welcomes the extra competition.

“Absolutely, it’s always a competition,” he said. “Even though we’re brothers and family at the end of the day, it’s all about competing. You’ve got to come out there every day and give it your best.”

About a year ago, Smith and Benjamin were the ones nipping at the heels of an older tandem of running backs — one far more established than this year’s pair of sophomores — then-Seniors Kalen Ballage and Demario Richard.

While both Ballage and Richard have completed their four seasons in the ASU program, allowing Smith and Benjamin to move into the top spots on the depth chart, Smith mentioned that he stays in touch with both of them often.

Particularly with Ballage, it’s kind of hard not to stay in communication, as the two share an apartment.

“Every day,” he said. “Demario, that’s my boy, I’ve still got his phone number, he hits me up, we still hang out. Kalen, we actually live together, so I see him on the daily. That’s like my oldest brother.”

Smith was rarely used last season. To be fair neither was Benjamin; as a freshman, he carried the ball 23 times in ten games for a total of 142 yards. But Smith only tallied one carry in his first campaign. He touched the ball just five other times, all on special teams.

“Since we came in, it’s always been that one-two punch deal, you know, thunder and lightning, that’s what they’d call us,” he said. “But we know we have a lot of shoes to fill and we plan on making it happen.”

Whether he’s used on the ground or through the air, though, Smith hopes to make lightning strike often during his second season at ASU.

“They plan on using as much as they possibly can. In the passing game also as in the running game. We’re ready, we’re ready to show what we can go.”

Williams solidifying his spot on the first-team, continues to make plays on the ground

As a mobile quarterback in a read-option system during his high school days in California, running with the football in his hands is nothing new for Kyle Williams.

He’s one of the faster players on Arizona State’s roster and was called to put that on display, often being used in the ground game on end-arounds last season. In 2017, Williams was called upon 10 times out of the backfield, ultimately gaining 91 yards on those opportunities.

This year — his junior year — he’s expecting a lot of the same. It’s a good thing he enjoys doing it.

“I did, I loved to run the ball,” he said. “It’s my natural position, I played quarterback in high school but I did a lot of zone read so I was a running quarterback.”

But that being said, as seemingly a solidified first-team receiver, second-only to N’Keal Harry, Williams is looking to take the next step in terms of his passing-game production.

Williams, in all fairness, wasn’t just a running option last year. He was utilized far more often through the air than on the ground, as one would obviously expect for a wide receiver. While his output on the ground was in the top-five of ASU players — behind three running backs and Manny Wilkins — his receiving stats weren’t anything to scoff at.

As a sophomore, Williams amassed the second-most receiving yards of anyone on the roster, with 763 yards on 66 catches, as well as seven touchdowns.

Those numbers certainly equate to a quality season, one that Williams wants to build upon entering what will likely be year two as a starter.

“I feel like I’ve been trying to get bigger and faster,” he said. “Just trying to really get a little more solid, get a little more weight, that’s going to come this summer, I’m going to try to add to my weight and try to become stronger. But I’m definitely am trying to be faster, working on my legs, get them stronger and move faster.”

According to head coach Herm Edwards, Williams’ skills in the passing game give ASU much-needed extra options behind N’Keal Harry. He mentioned Tuesday that Williams will especially be called upon to step up in situations where opponents emphasize Harry in coverage.

“We know (N'Keal Harry) is going to get a lot of attention once the season starts,” Edwards said. “People will try to find ways to rotate coverage and take him out of the mix. We'll have to move him around some to get him into some situations where we can get him the ball. We'll do that.”

Beyond his description of how Williams will fit into offensive efforts, Edwards had high praise for Williams’ work ethic and intelligence, two traits often mentioned when describing the junior receiver.

"Kyle is a worker bee,” Edwards added. “He's very smart, as you know. The guy is going to be a doctor or something like that. He's smart. Very intelligent player and we ask him to do a lot because he plays in the slot and he has to move around a lot. He's all in. He is kind of funny, he'll always hit me up on something every day. He kind of walks by and says something. I like him. He's a smart, intelligent player.

Williams has essentially spent the entire spring with the first team but knows there are several other developing members of the ASU receiving corps that want to vie for his spot. In his eyes, it’s that competition that’s driving him in some of the areas he knows need improvement.

“I do enjoy it, but at the same time, I’m just working to keep my spot,” he said. “I’ve got to go out there and perform every day and be at my best and elevate everyone around me. It’s a title, but at the same time, I need to keep pushing harder and harder to be the best I can be to keep my spot.”

Williams also added that he enjoys working with Charlie Fisher, the Sun Devils’ new wide receivers coach, mentioning that he particularly tries to glean from Fisher’s vast experience. Fisher was most recently the head coach at Western Illinois but has been coaching football in various roles since the early 1980s.

“I love the Fish man. He’s awesome, and he’s a great coach. He brings a lot of knowledge to our room. We call him ‘Yoda,’ the master sensei, master Splinter, because he’s been through it all, thirty-some years coaching, he’s been through it all so he’s showing us the ropes.”

