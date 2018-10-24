There may be few certainties in the unpredictable world of college football, but one fact that consistently stands the test of time is that the quarterback of the losing team will get much more negative feedback than his teammates will. In his weekly press conference, ASU signal caller Manny Wilkins addressed that topic and others as the Sun Devils prepare for their road contest at USC. Here are the quotes from that media session.



On how he deals with the criticism levied on him

“I just think that’s part of the job. They hate you when you lose, they love you when you win. That’s just how it is. So, I just go out there and play football. That’s what I came here to do. I asked for it all. I asked to be put in the spotlight, with the position that I play. That’s part of the game.”

On how he has practiced this week for the USC game

“I feel really good. I think today, especially. I had a long talk with N’Keal (Harry) yesterday, just reflecting back on what we’ve done this year and I talked with him for about an hour-and-a-half on the phone and I just told him ‘it’s just time to flip the switch.’ We’ve got to do more. Even if we feel like we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, we got to do more. We want it too much. We worked too hard. We’ve put too much time into this to let something fade right out of our hands. It’s right there.”

On his opinion of the offense’s performance in their opponent’s territory (two turnovers occurred on that side of the field versus Stanford)

“We’ve got some unfortunate things happen to us in the red zone. The interception, the sack I took against Colorado, the fade we threw and I just threw it out of bounds because it was third down and I didn’t want to throw an interception.

“Those moments, when you lose and you need seven points instead of three, it makes all the difference in football games. We’ve had a really heavy focus on just playing fast and being efficient in what we’re doing and just getting back to what we’re comfortable doing. What we can’t do, is that we can’t press and we can’t force stuff to happen. We have to let the game come to us, take what the defense gives us, kind of like we were at the beginning of the year, just dinking and dunking, throwing five-yard hitches here and there. Like Branon (Aiyuk) did against San Diego State, make one guy miss on a hitch and it turns into a 30-yard touchdown pass. Those are things we’ve got to do. I know I say it all the time, every interview I’ve been in here, but we’re one, two plays away from just everybody being on the same page. We just have to do it.”

On what he needs to do to turn the page after a loss

“My critical, critical day is Sunday. That’s where I allow myself to be frustrated with my play, I allow myself to critique myself heavily and get frustrated with things and be angry because this game is emotional. If it wasn’t emotional, if we didn’t play with passion, you guys wouldn’t watch it. Like I said in my (post-game) press conference, I hate losing more than anything, I didn’t go to sleep probably until 6 o’clock, just sitting in bed. I just can’t stand it. Then Sunday, we come up here, we lift, we watch film, we do all our stuff, and that is my day to be upset. But come Monday, it was USC time and I had to walk in here, smile on my face and come to work ready to go, and push my teammates and push myself to better ourselves each and every day, and realize that…I’m starting to count my practices. We’ve got five weeks left, guaranteed. Four practices, three practices a week, I don’t have that many practices left here. It means too much to me to let it slide.”

His thoughts on the USC defense

“Obviously, these are a lot of talented guys. They recruit the top guys in the country, they get top guys every single year, so they’re going to be really athletic. They’re going to play a lot of man to man just because they say ‘mano y mano,’ our guy is better than your guy.” That’s what they are really going to do. They’ll play a couple plays cover-3 here, a couple of cover-4 there, maybe give you a two-shell look when you’re going tempo…but they’re going to run man-to-man and say ‘beat us” and that’s what we’ll have to do.

On the conversations he has with offensive coordinator Rob Likens

“With coach Likens, it was on Sunday. I came up to the stadium, probably an hour and a half early, two hours early, went in the staff meeting and just watched our offensive film, the game, and watched some USC film with the coaches. Then we went into his office. We just sat down, talked about everything, talked about the positives on the field, talked about the negatives on the field, things I can do to be better, and better this offense, because I want it, I want us to be successful.

“Whether it’s me changing my routine up so I can do something different, whatever it is to help somebody else on the team…we got to figure out what that is, so we can just get rolling.”