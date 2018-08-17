With just two weeks prior to the season opener, ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins does like the progress of the offense but does point out some areas for improvement.



On guiding the team as fifth-year senior and a team leader

“This is the time where camp just (ended yesterday), late practices, two-a-days, that type of thing is over. Guys' bodies are probably a little more tired than what they are used to because football conditioning is different than what you do in the summer. There’s no way possible to prepare for running through tempo, running through plays. Just making sure guys are jogging on and off the field, just things like that, making sure guys catch the ball, finish two stripes down the way. Guys running full speed routes when we’re in routes-on-air because those times are so important for us to get the timing down and just be on the same page.”

On his thoughts about going back to morning practices

“They’ve gone well. I don’t think we’ve practiced the way we’re capable of practicing these past couple of days, I’m a big firm believer in routine. I’m a big firm believer in everything has to be, for me and my life, everything needs to be structured the same. Every single day needs to be the same. We’ll get into rhythm, we’ll get going these next couple of days. I’m not worried about how we are practicing right now. I know that it will be picked up when guys that are hurt get in the routine of things, we’ll be good.”

On often does he talk to new offensive linemen

“I don’t stop. We get in the locker room now and I talk about things that I saw on practice on the field. I do my best to just be vocal and communicate with those guys because, it’s like a relationship with a woman, you’ve got to be communicating or it’s not going to work out. Just got to continue to communicate with them and let them know what I see, what I want to see, what they see, how they see it, just so we’re on the same page and at the end of the day it’s going to help me out because they’ll keep me clean.”

His thoughts on senior wide receiver Ryan Newsome

“He’s had a stellar camp. He’s done a really good job of putting his head down and going to work. I’ve been really proud of how he’s really just stepped up, and really as a leader because he’s older now, he’s not injured. He got a little injured, a little banged up last year so he wasn’t really getting the reps that he needed. But he’s really comfortable and him and Kyle (Williams) do a really good at the position he plays.”

His thoughts on Newsome’s dance moves

“We see that every day in here, so he’s a character for sure but like anything else, when we cross those white lines, it’s all business.”

On his comfort level with Rob Likens as the new offensive coordinator

“I’ve known him, we’ve had a relationship before. Obviously, he got the job. He recruited me when I was at San Marin (High School) to Cal so I remember him pulling me out of class whenever our break was to come talk to him. Relationship is really good. I continue to tell him to push me every single day to be the best that I can be, don’t let me be mediocre. He’s been doing that.

Being that this is Wilkins’ fourth offensive coordinator has this been the easiest transition?

“I think that it was easier because we know each other, it was easier because it’s my fifth year, I’m a vet and my mindset is a little different than a guy that is (in) his first year with a coach or somebody’s second year here. So I try to make his job as easy as I possibly can so that he’s comfortable calling plays because at the end of the day, everybody has to be comfortable in order for things to go the correct way. That’s what we try to do. We stress not having any stress or anything on the field or in the huddle. We figure all the little things out in terms of whether we need to separate guys so there’s a lot of people not talking and things like that, so those are the little things we have done as a quarterback and OC.”

On walk-on quarterback Kurt Walding who has been taking a significant number of second-team reps

“I’ve been really impressed with him. I envy him for picking up our offense so fast. Really smart kid, him and Grayson (Barry) both, they did a really good job of when we’re up there and coach tells us to draw up a play, obviously I’m first, I’ll never give him that, I compete at all that…but man they do a really good job of knowing the plays, knowing what guys have, the depth of their route versus this, they’re going to do this. I really haven’t had to do much of…let’s stay after and let’s work on this because honestly they just understand it, they’re smart kids but I’ve been really impressed with Kurt.”





On the competition between Walding and Dillon Sterling-Cole

“Light a fire in his ass. That’s what it would do for me. He has a choice, and he has a choice whether to go this way or go that way. That’s all on him.”

On what Wilkins thinks the offense needs to get better at by the season opener

“Just more discipline. When we are going tempo guys can’t be moving their feet when we’re trying to get set and roll. And it’s my job to get these guys to understand that when I say tempo, get your ass on the ball, we’re going. I think that’s what this team, we need to get better at just in the details, the little things that can cost you a game, whether that’s a false start at the end of a game and they don’t understand that there’s a 10-second runoff. Things like that we’ve got to instill in everybody on this team so we understand those situations.”

On what Wilkins can do better this year

“All aspects. I think I’ve stepped up tremendously as a leader. I feel I was a good leader last year but it’s time for me to take another step. I hope that and I tell the guys especially in the quarterback room every day, that they should see how I work and they should see my work ethic and they should try to match me and beat me. That’s what I’ve been trying to do and when I’m out there with running backs and out there with receivers and I see them running lazy routes or doing their footwork slow, I jump on them, because when we cross those white lines….I’m friends with them here, but I’m not out there to be your friend. I’m out there to be your quarterback and help you get wins on the football field.”

His thoughts on ASU’s running back group

“I feel very good. I think those guys have done a great job all camp. I think those guys are going to obviously play a huge role in what we do. The game is going to like all scat backs now. Just to see (Isaiah) Floyd, his feet are out of this world. You can throw a ball 10,15, 20 yards in front of him and he knows the gears he needs to hit to go get it. Eno (Benjamin) is a really special talent, he has really good vision. He’s just like an all-around guy. He does everything the right way, he runs hard every single time. And Trelon (Smith), I don’t think he knows how good he is, how good he can be. Really, really talented kid. Smarter than he knows as well. When he puts his game together he’ll be really special.”

On how hard it has been replacing two senior running backs

“Next man up. I feel great and I let them know every day that I feel confident about them and the things they can do. You guys have seen flashes of it in camp, you’ve seen them do special things. When they start to get that confidence, that’s when guys go from good to great. It’s because the confidence and the swagger they hold themselves with.”

On what he has received from Herm Edwards that he perhaps didn’t receive from other coaches, especially seeing things from a defensive perspective

“Really with coach Herm it’s always just the little detail things that maybe I haven’t seen before just because my knowledge of the game isn’t anywhere close to what coach Herm’s knowledge of the game is. He’s seen defenses from 1905 or whatever it is. But yeah it’s just the small details, a lot of leadership things, how to lead guys, being more vocal with guys, being vocal with guys in the right way. I think there’s one thing that coach Likens has told me is that whenever I have criticism for a guy, after I have some criticism, I give him some words of encouragement, whether it’s at the end of practice or right after, let them get that good feeling that I have faith in them, because honestly I do have faith in every skill guy on that field and that’s our job - to get those guys the ball.”