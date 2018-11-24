Wilkins cements a spot in ASU history with Territorial Cup heroics
TUCSON - He sat like the stoic figure many demanded he be for the last three seasons. His demeanor acting as the cloud in the sky for others to judge, Manny Wilkins took a few extra seconds for himself.
Isolated on a chair near the east benches of Arizona State’s sidelines, the Sun Devils’ quarterback held a deep gaze at Arizona Stadium’s green turf. The scene around him, the circumstances in which he sat, none of it would affect him in this moment.
Seconds before he trotted back on the field down 16 against his bitter rival, Wilkins did what he could always do, what he will always be able to do, whether he left ASU on the right note or not.
Breathe.
“I don’t want to say I was meditating on the field but just slowing my thoughts down, slowing my breathing down,” Wilkins said, “collect myself, understand the situation and go play football. That’s what I did.”
The redshirt senior quarterback passed that same chair an hour later. He was on his feet this time. Still breathing -- perhaps much harder than before. Tears began to form in his dark brown eyes as a sea of gold lined the south side of Arizona Stadium, chanting his name, offering thanks to the three-year starter who clenched the Territorial Cup in his hand.
His 18-17 record as a starter. His love-hate relationship with fans. His ability to win when it mattered. The questions engulfing his legacy disappeared like the sun setting over the southern Arizona mountains.
Like Jaelen Strong and the ‘Jael Mary,’ ask someone about Manny Wilkins 20 years from now. Odds are, they’ll bring up November 24, 2018: The night Wilkins went in to Tucson and erased a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Arizona 41-40.
Before nearly every home game, former Arizona State wide receiver J.D. Hill (1967-1970) roams the Sun Devil Stadium sidelines like a coach, approaching players and offering them a message.
How do you want to be remembered?
“I hope winning this football game, for me personally, I hope that I leave a good mark on this fan base and definitely on my teammates,” Wilkins said in reference to Hill’s quote. “This university has done so much for me in growing as a young man and I’m just very blessed to have the opportunity to lead this football team for three years.”
On Saturday night, he sat down in front of the media -- a familiar scene for the face of the program in his second-to-last game. This time, though, his honesty and humor burst through like a narrow river finally able to flow into the ocean.
Wilkins was asked about his sideline conversations when the Sun Devils were down 19 points in the third quarter. The deficit was piling up, time was thinning out, fans were adding a little more to each scream and Wilkins was making comparisons.
“So I play (the video game NBA) 2K a lot,” Wilkins said with a chuckle. “And what we say in 2K is if you’re down or whatever, if you’re by down 20, stop and a bucket. When you score, get a stop, go get another one.”
Wilkins rose from his sideline chair, heading out to the field delayed from the rest of his teammates. The Sun Devil defense got their stop -- forcing Arizona to punt with nine minutes left in the 16-point game -- Wilkins needed to answer with a score.
The Sun Devil quarterback went 4-6 passing on an eight-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Wilkins calling his own number and galloping into the end zone from 11 yards out. But down 10 with just over six minutes to play, the Sun Devils called for a two-point conversion.
They came out in an odd set, one they’ve shown for months on the practice field but have never flashed to an opposing team. On the sideline toward the field side, N’Keal Harry lined up in front of a makeshift blocking unit of tight end Tommy Hudson and offensive linemen Quinn Bailey and Zach Robertson.
The plan was for Harry to motion over and then Wilkins would hit Hudson, who has two offensive lineman in front of him, on a screen pass for the easy score. It quickly turned into a “broken play,” Wilkins said.
“He read it out and there’s one, two, three, four other possibilities and he went through all four of them,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens said, “came over here, ran over here and then went back to the original one and scored.”
After scrambling around for almost six seconds, Wilkins saw a wide-open Hudson standing in the corner of the end zone. The stadium hushed a bit. All of the sudden, ASU was within one score of tying the game up.
The circumstance was an afterthought, though. The Sun Devils have been faced with it plenty of times before and faltered. They can get a stop and a score but they can’t repeat it enough times to take the lead.
After an interception by freshman safety Aashari Crosswell that led to a 39-yard field goal from Brandon Ruiz to pull ASU within five, Wilkins knew he still needed help.
“I went immediately to the defense and I looked every one of them in their eyes and they saw my look and I said, ‘Go get me the ball,’” Wilkins said he told the defense after the field goal.
Added cornerback Kobe Williams: “Just showing everyone on our team, like he said, a score and a bucket. I told the defense, even after I got scored on, ‘Keep going, men. Keep playing. This team is going to fold.”
Perhaps it was divine intervention. Throw away San Diego State, Washington, and Colorado, If ASU could only have one road comeback go to plan, why wouldn’t it be in Tucson?
It only took the young Arizona State defense two plays until they made good on Wilkins’ request.
On 2nd-and-13, Arizona running back J.J. Taylor, who rushed for 144 yards on 28 carries, coughed up the ball on the ASU 24-yard line. The first to jump on it was ASU redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson.
He rushed the ball back to the sideline and handed it to Wilkins. The redshirt senior quarterback knew what to do from there.
“We called a pass play,” Wilkins said. “I knew they were going to roll the coverage. They rolled the coverage down to the field(-side), to our two-by-one set so the second I saw (that), I reloaded the cadence, I saw the safeties looking like they were going to roll and I checked an inside zone to the right and tried to work away from him.”
In English: On the first play of the drive, Wilkins handed the ball off to running back Eno Benjamin on a pass, check, run play. The tailback busted through the A-gap, sidestepped a defender at the first-down marker and cruised into the end zone.
The comeback was complete, the Sun Devils just had to ensure it wasn’t spoiled.
Behind quarterback Khalil Tate, who threw for 282 yards and ran for 46 more, the Wildcats marched 54 yards downfield in 15 plays, setting up a 45-yard field goal from kicker Josh Pollack.
Asked if he watched the final field goal veer wide right, Wilkins seemed shocked that there was an alternative answer.
“Nah, I couldn’t watch it. Couldn’t watch it”
That’s OK. Plenty of ASU fans saw it. It’ll be one of the lasting memories they remember from Manny Wilkins’ final Territorial Cup.
