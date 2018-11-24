TUCSON - He sat like the stoic figure many demanded he be for the last three seasons. His demeanor acting as the cloud in the sky for others to judge, Manny Wilkins took a few extra seconds for himself.

Isolated on a chair near the east benches of Arizona State’s sidelines, the Sun Devils’ quarterback held a deep gaze at Arizona Stadium’s green turf. The scene around him, the circumstances in which he sat, none of it would affect him in this moment.

Seconds before he trotted back on the field down 16 against his bitter rival, Wilkins did what he could always do, what he will always be able to do, whether he left ASU on the right note or not.

Breathe.

“I don’t want to say I was meditating on the field but just slowing my thoughts down, slowing my breathing down,” Wilkins said, “collect myself, understand the situation and go play football. That’s what I did.”

The redshirt senior quarterback passed that same chair an hour later. He was on his feet this time. Still breathing -- perhaps much harder than before. Tears began to form in his dark brown eyes as a sea of gold lined the south side of Arizona Stadium, chanting his name, offering thanks to the three-year starter who clenched the Territorial Cup in his hand.

His 18-17 record as a starter. His love-hate relationship with fans. His ability to win when it mattered. The questions engulfing his legacy disappeared like the sun setting over the southern Arizona mountains.

Like Jaelen Strong and the ‘Jael Mary,’ ask someone about Manny Wilkins 20 years from now. Odds are, they’ll bring up November 24, 2018: The night Wilkins went in to Tucson and erased a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Arizona 41-40.

Before nearly every home game, former Arizona State wide receiver J.D. Hill (1967-1970) roams the Sun Devil Stadium sidelines like a coach, approaching players and offering them a message.

How do you want to be remembered?

“I hope winning this football game, for me personally, I hope that I leave a good mark on this fan base and definitely on my teammates,” Wilkins said in reference to Hill’s quote. “This university has done so much for me in growing as a young man and I’m just very blessed to have the opportunity to lead this football team for three years.”

On Saturday night, he sat down in front of the media -- a familiar scene for the face of the program in his second-to-last game. This time, though, his honesty and humor burst through like a narrow river finally able to flow into the ocean.

Wilkins was asked about his sideline conversations when the Sun Devils were down 19 points in the third quarter. The deficit was piling up, time was thinning out, fans were adding a little more to each scream and Wilkins was making comparisons.

“So I play (the video game NBA) 2K a lot,” Wilkins said with a chuckle. “And what we say in 2K is if you’re down or whatever, if you’re by down 20, stop and a bucket. When you score, get a stop, go get another one.”

Wilkins rose from his sideline chair, heading out to the field delayed from the rest of his teammates. The Sun Devil defense got their stop -- forcing Arizona to punt with nine minutes left in the 16-point game -- Wilkins needed to answer with a score.

The Sun Devil quarterback went 4-6 passing on an eight-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Wilkins calling his own number and galloping into the end zone from 11 yards out. But down 10 with just over six minutes to play, the Sun Devils called for a two-point conversion.

They came out in an odd set, one they’ve shown for months on the practice field but have never flashed to an opposing team. On the sideline toward the field side, N’Keal Harry lined up in front of a makeshift blocking unit of tight end Tommy Hudson and offensive linemen Quinn Bailey and Zach Robertson.

The plan was for Harry to motion over and then Wilkins would hit Hudson, who has two offensive lineman in front of him, on a screen pass for the easy score. It quickly turned into a “broken play,” Wilkins said.

“He read it out and there’s one, two, three, four other possibilities and he went through all four of them,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens said, “came over here, ran over here and then went back to the original one and scored.”

