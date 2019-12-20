The Sun Devils’ new defensive coordinator and associate head coach laid out their vision of the defense as they met with the media for the first time since their respective promotions were announced.

What has coach Lewis been like coaching the secondary?





Tony White: “Aw man…Yesterday he was like, you know what, practice goes by way faster when you’re coaching over there so he…said he was sore. He went home real late and got in trouble with his wife. He’s like I thought you were a retired man…But no, it’s really cool. A lot of experience. I think he’s enjoying it. Being around the guys. Keeps him young so it’s all fun back

there.”





Directed to Tony White- How do you feel about taking over the defensive coordinator role?





Tony White: “Well, No. 1…that’s a culmination of a lot of things happening. No. 1, the players. The players playing their butts off around here and that’s a testament to this guy (Antonio Pierce) right here. He’s one…of the best football coaches out there period. You know, I mean No. 1 so it’s the players. Coach (Danny) Gonzales allowed me to come over here with him…Again, it’s a collaborative thing. A lot of pieces fell in place and just very humbled and honored to be here with these guys and again, I just don’t want to let anybody down. You know a whole bunch of people wanted this job and coach Herm (Edwards) and coach Lewis, Ray (Anderson), Jean (Boyd), all those guys came together and…named me D.C. and again it’s an honor and privilege but one I just want to get to work and get with A.P., get with coach (Jamar) Cain and put together good game plans so…guys can go out there and play hard.”





Directed to Tony White- How do you see the defense evolving under your leadership?





Tony White: “Well again, I think it’s a collaborative thing. Anytime you play great defense it’s a culmination of having good players No. 1 and having a good staff as well. You know, again, we sit in there and for the first time we are out there just hashing it up and coach Cain is a really good coach. He’s a professional. He knows what’s going on. He knows what he likes. He knows how to get those guys into position. A.P., like I’ve said before. He’s seen it all, done it all. He’s got great ideas so it’s just a matter of everybody coming together and putting those ideas down on paper and then practicing it, executing it…getting the guys to feel good and away we go…”





Directed to Tony White- What have you taken from coach Gonzales?





Tony White: You know I think the thing we took over there from San Diego State and coach Long and…my experiences was you play hard. Get the guys to play hard and play fast and again listening to A.P., listening to Coach Cain, Marv, Herm, all those guys…great football minds. When you play great football, when you play great defense, that’s what it is about. It’s about effort, it’s about toughness, it’s about getting the guys to play fast and that’s you know that’s kind of the thing we’re taking. We’re going to try to keep this thing going.”





Directed to Antonio Pierce- What do you think being named associate head coach adds to your role on the staff?

Antonio Pierce- “I don’t think really much different than what it’s been. Obviously, coaching backers first and foremost. Making sure we’re good up in that front. Then recruiting is the second deal. And then I’ve actually had my hand a little bit in some of the hirings. You know Prentice Gill was a guy that I probably brought to the table first.

"I knew Zak Hill because of my son at Boise for four years. So I’ve been…around him and watched his program and watched his offense grow over the last four years and watched what they have been able to do. But just like Tony said, I mean just I’m about winning. It doesn’t matter what coach asks me to do and like I told him, I don’t need titles, I don’t need that last year. I came here to win and help make this program the best it can be and represent coach Edwards, Ray Anderson, and Dr. (Michael) Crow and that’s the most important so obviously there’s going to be some things that come up down the line but the No. 1 thing we need to do right now is win a bowl game, which hasn’t been done around here in a while.”





Directed to Antonio Pierce- Is it really imperative to win the bowl game to show the improvement from last year?





Antonio Pierce- “100 percent. Just look at the changes in the last three weeks. Look at what this team has kind of went through. Our players and we’re just talking about it down in the cafeteria. The energy there, the focus, the excitement…like guys are not tapping out you know. And with all the changes in the coaching staff. Still don’t have our offensive coordinator out there. The guy that we’ve hired, Zak Hill on the field coaching, And guys are going about their business and practicing and we’re getting down to a standard and a culture that Coach Edwards wants here, regardless of who comes in. Next man up mentality and when that happens we’ll be a championship program.”





What kind of things have they been saying to you about keeping things in house and you all being promoted?





Antonio Pierce- “Well Tony White got a standing ovation. I think they were like giving him the ice bath after practice. I saw him running so I took off too so I don’t know what happened with T White.”





Tony White- “Again, the boys are excited you know about both. I think what A.P. is doing…all the boys see it…All the boys are excited. Guys love being around other ballers. You know I mean they see the talent in the room. They see the direction of the program. They know he’s got added responsibility and then… what A.P. said…they got excited out there about it all. So again, they’re happy, they’re going and again that’s a culture that’s starting to brew around here.”





Antonio Pierce- “I’ll elaborate a little bit more on that. Whenever you keep it in house, I think that’s something the players look forward to because there’s not new terminology. The first thing they asked me in our room…the linebackers, aw man we’ve got to learn a new defense, we’ve got to do that. Nah…now…we’re going to fine tune. We’re going to touch up some things like Tony said. Keep that same scheme and again fine tune it to our personnel and that’s what this is all about…Our jobs as coaches is to put those guys in position to win and be successful and like coach Tony White’s been saying, we’ve done that now with Herm Edwards and Marvin in the room and Cain sitting in that room…

"Last night for example, so like nine, 10 o’clock at night still game planning and we’re about 10 days or so away so I mean the guys are extremely excited because everything stays in house and you grow within. And when you do that it gives everybody an opportunity and some hope that they got that opportunity. That’s the same thing we tell our players…give me an opportunity to play coach. Well, give this guy Tony White an opportunity himself now to prove that he’s a good defensive coordinator."





What expectations do you have for your defense next year with it set to be young?





Tony White- “Well I think that’s going to be the biggest thing to develop in the spring is some of those young guys as well. You know those guys who ended up redshirting...finding the best fit for the guys because again this great thing about the defense is it’s always evolving. You based off of what you have and what you guys do well, we can put guys in position to make plays.

"It’s going to be a task of us all collectively to put guys together see what the best personnel is, see what the guys coming in can do well and then going in there and playing ball. …We expect to win every game We’re going to game plan that way. We’ve got great minds. We’ve got a culture brewing around here so that’s going to be the expectation that when we step on the grass, the first play of defense and we expect to go out there dominate. Period. Plain and simple.”

