Which newcomers on offense are poised to make an immediate impact?
Granted, every first-year player wishes not to redshirt and make their presence known from day one. And in some cases, it’s imperative for a team’s success that some of its newcomers do indeed hit ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news