ASUDevils - When all else fails, Herm Edwards turns to a growth mindset

As players walk into the locker room on a “Victory Tuesday,” the pomp and circumstance of Friday night’s win won’t be in the air.





Actually, “they’re going to think they didn’t win,” Coach Herm Edwards told local media Monday afternoon.





It’s all part of a growth mentality that has guided Edwards’ 2020 team. He added that this year, “everything this year is written in pencil,” a nod to the Pac-12’s Sunday announcement that Arizona State will travel to Corvallis for its final regular-season matchup.





While it may be written with graphite instead of ink, Edwards is firm that will not stop the growth of his squad. The objectives of a Pac-12 South title or conference championship have shifted to involving younger players and improving each week.





“The virus obviously has a lot to do with it,” Edwards said. “You just deal with the cards you’re dealt with, and you don’t make a big deal out of it. I’ve never done that.”





61 players saw action in Friday night’s 70-7 dismantling of the University of Arizona. While redshirt junior Jackson He made international news for becoming the first Chinese-born player to score a touchdown in FBS history, there was an abundance of opportunity for first-time players that night.





“Jackson He got a lot of attention, and rightly so,” Edwards told media. “But I don’t think a lot of our fans, unless they knew the player or it was their son, knew that a lot of the guys played.”





Backup quarterback and redshirt freshman Trenton Bourguet took his first snaps of the season, another walk-on player to see action for the first time. True freshmen Jordan Banks and Caleb McCullough both nabbed interceptions early in the fourth quarter on back-to-back drives. Walk-on players stepped into holes on the offensive line and special teams, as well.





Involving younger players- that’s how Herm Edwards measures growth this year. It’s not a win/loss record or a trophy, but a promise to young recruits and transfers that they, too, can get snaps while growing off the field, too. It’s an investment in the future without scrapping the 2020 campaign.





The growth mindset transcends trophies and material achievement. “Since March 8, we’ve found out a lot about who we are,” Edwards remarked. “We all have to look at ourselves, and look at our lives, and say ‘What did I learn about myself?’”





Then, the question was flipped on the 66-year-old head coach.





“Coach, what have you learned about yourself in the past nine months?”





Edwards smirked: “Probably something I already knew about myself.” The smile then faded. “I consider myself a guy that has a positive attitude… that’s how I live my life, and I’ve always lived it that way.”





“I learned it from my parents,” his voice cracked. “My father is no longer here, but my mom is still with us. She’s 95 years old, and I still get to talk to her once in a while; she’s in a home. She still kind of remembers her son, which is good.”





His tone turned somber, “I see that gleam in her eyes at 95… I have a lot of my mom in me, quite honest. It’s good to see her.”





A Pac-12 trophy couldn’t buy that. King Solomon’s riches could never.





Without a shot at his original season goals, Edwards shifted from a win/loss mindset to a growth mindset. One win in three games later, he is adamant that it is working. It cannot be measured by a team’s record, and while a 70-7 win is a bonus, this season will be measured by how the program responds to a global catastrophe and adapts.





How did it respond? The question is still being answered, but Edwards’ optimism surrounding the Oregon State matchup is one response. Another could be the way the team has shown grit by coming back off a four-week hiatus, then a loss, to win its fourth-straight Territorial Cup. The effects of this season won’t be immediate, though. These are long-term goals.





The Sun Devils adapted by facing the adversity head-on and trudging through it–– a Herm Edwards classic.





If Arizona State is victorious Saturday night in the regular-season finale against Oregon State, a bowl game isn’t out of the question for the would-be 2-2 Sun Devils, Edwards added.





