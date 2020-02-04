Making adjustments after a loss isn’t exactly a foreign concept. ASU, however, has, over the last few years, had a baffling knack for impressive wins after horrid losses and vice versa.

“It’s just amazing how you could feel like we did Wednesday night in Pullman and then to be able to turn the tables and play the way we did in Seattle,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said.

With their momentum in the gutter and miscues following them around like a shadow, the Sun Devils knocked off a solid Washington team on the road. They beat the Huskies by four. That was the good part for ASU. The disheartening counterpoint of one of Arizona State’s most important victories of the season was that came three days after falling to a mediocre Washington State squad.

There was so much good that came from Saturday. So much that seemed too unfamiliar to ASU, in all the best ways. And, perhaps, in the same vein, that’s why Saturday was so frustrating to so many around Tempe.





Already this season, ASU followed up a 20-point win over Georgia with a 40-point loss to Saint Mary’s. A few weeks later, the Devils dropped a rivalry game to Arizona by nearly 30 points. Their next game was a six-point road win over Oregon State.





And what preceded the loss in Pullman? Only ASU’s most exhilarating and unexpected win of the season, a down-to-the-wire triumph over the Wildcats.





For fans, ASU’s inconsistency can be infuriating. It looks like a surefire NCAA Tournament team one night and a fringe NIT squad the next. Guessing what the Sun Devils will do on a night-to-night basis is like rolling dice.





Those inside ASU’s locker room have grown even more irritated by some of the Jekyll-and-Hyde performances they’ve turned in. Against Washington State and then Washington, ASU looked like two different teams with drastically contrasting styles, game plans, and contributions.





“We had 15 turnovers in the first half and you can’t afford to do that on the road. Especially with the guard-play that we do have, that shouldn’t be an issue for us and it was,” Hurley said of the WSU loss. “So we watched the film, we broke it down, we saw mistakes and we tried to correct them. Simple as that.”





Some of that is, of course, based upon who the Sun Devils play. Different opponents call for and dictate, different matchups and rhythm. What shouldn’t change, though, is a team’s identity -- and ASU’s tends to fluctuate.





The Sun Devils, by most projections, have some work to do if they want to hear their name on Selection Sunday. Namely avoiding drastic up-and-down stretches over the regular season’s final 10 games.





Here’s what some of ASU’s players believe have contributed to the Devils’ inconsistencies so far:





F KIMANI LAWRENCE:

“I just feel like we underestimated Washington State a little bit. We weren’t ready to play right away. It was just a reality shot coming off a big win. We were still stuck on that (Arizona) win. But that’s what we needed because come tournament time -- like the Pac-12 Tournament -- we can’t afford that, because if you lose you go home. So we’d rather that happen now than that happen when it really matters.”





F KHALID THOMAS:

“Against Washington State, that was a tough game. (They hit) a desperation 3. It was a tough shot, but we shouldn’t have been in that position anyway. For us to bounce back in the Washington game, it says a lot. We can’t keep having the inconsistency and we don’t plan on doing that.





“We talk about it all the time. We talk about (that) we’ll have success and sometimes we don’t know how to handle it. Our heads get too big and stuff like that. We just have to be more consistent.”





G ALONZO VERGE:

“It’s part of basketball, Man. It’s going to be up and down. There’s going to be rough (patches). But this is what everybody on the team came here for, pretty much -- competition. Some games aren’t going to go our way, and we understand that. But we’re going to adjust and get ready for the next game.”





