What’s caused ASU’s inconsistencies? Just ask its players
There was so much good that came from Saturday. So much that seemed too unfamiliar to ASU, in all the best ways. And, perhaps, in the same vein, that’s why Saturday was so frustrating to so many around Tempe.
With their momentum in the gutter and miscues following them around like a shadow, the Sun Devils knocked off a solid Washington team on the road. They beat the Huskies by four. That was the good part for ASU. The disheartening counterpoint of one of Arizona State’s most important victories of the season was that came three days after falling to a mediocre Washington State squad.
“It’s just amazing how you could feel like we did Wednesday night in Pullman and then to be able to turn the tables and play the way we did in Seattle,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said.
Making adjustments after a loss isn’t exactly a foreign concept. ASU, however, has, over the last few years, had a baffling knack for impressive wins after horrid losses and vice versa.
Already this season, ASU followed up a 20-point win over Georgia with a 40-point loss to Saint Mary’s. A few weeks later, the Devils dropped a rivalry game to Arizona by nearly 30 points. Their next game was a six-point road win over Oregon State.
And what preceded the loss in Pullman? Only ASU’s most exhilarating and unexpected win of the season, a down-to-the-wire triumph over the Wildcats.
For fans, ASU’s inconsistency can be infuriating. It looks like a surefire NCAA Tournament team one night and a fringe NIT squad the next. Guessing what the Sun Devils will do on a night-to-night basis is like rolling dice.
Those inside ASU’s locker room have grown even more irritated by some of the Jekyll-and-Hyde performances they’ve turned in. Against Washington State and then Washington, ASU looked like two different teams with drastically contrasting styles, game plans, and contributions.
“We had 15 turnovers in the first half and you can’t afford to do that on the road. Especially with the guard-play that we do have, that shouldn’t be an issue for us and it was,” Hurley said of the WSU loss. “So we watched the film, we broke it down, we saw mistakes and we tried to correct them. Simple as that.”
Some of that is, of course, based upon who the Sun Devils play. Different opponents call for and dictate, different matchups and rhythm. What shouldn’t change, though, is a team’s identity -- and ASU’s tends to fluctuate.
The Sun Devils, by most projections, have some work to do if they want to hear their name on Selection Sunday. Namely avoiding drastic up-and-down stretches over the regular season’s final 10 games.
Here’s what some of ASU’s players believe have contributed to the Devils’ inconsistencies so far:
F KIMANI LAWRENCE:
“I just feel like we underestimated Washington State a little bit. We weren’t ready to play right away. It was just a reality shot coming off a big win. We were still stuck on that (Arizona) win. But that’s what we needed because come tournament time -- like the Pac-12 Tournament -- we can’t afford that, because if you lose you go home. So we’d rather that happen now than that happen when it really matters.”
F KHALID THOMAS:
“Against Washington State, that was a tough game. (They hit) a desperation 3. It was a tough shot, but we shouldn’t have been in that position anyway. For us to bounce back in the Washington game, it says a lot. We can’t keep having the inconsistency and we don’t plan on doing that.
“We talk about it all the time. We talk about (that) we’ll have success and sometimes we don’t know how to handle it. Our heads get too big and stuff like that. We just have to be more consistent.”
G ALONZO VERGE:
“It’s part of basketball, Man. It’s going to be up and down. There’s going to be rough (patches). But this is what everybody on the team came here for, pretty much -- competition. Some games aren’t going to go our way, and we understand that. But we’re going to adjust and get ready for the next game.”
G REMY MARTIN:
“Me. I think that I have to do a better job. I think that I have to make sure the team is right. I feel like I have to make sure I do whatever I can to win. I think that once we lose, it’s on me. It’s either you win or you lose, and I’m not a loser.
“I have so much confidence in myself that I always think I have a chance to win and, when I don’t succeed in that I get frustrated in myself because I feel like I am somebody who can change the game and win.”
F JALEN GRAHAM:
“I just think it’s because we get so high off of one win that we come back and think we can go easy. We just beat U of A (on January 25). We were in high spirits and then we had to play Washington State (four days later). We have to prepare for every game -- and we weren’t prepared for that game.”
F ROMELLO WHITE:
“I really don’t know. Usually, after we get a big win, we know we have to have the same energy that we did. We come to practices and we have great practices. Everybody has great energy. The locker room is great.
“I feel like after that we just go back to what we were doing before like not moving the ball and kind of just slacking defensively. We’ve been talking about it though. I told them, ‘We can’t keep doing that. We have to get two wins in a row and get that good momentum.’”
F MICKEY MITCHELL:
“I think some of it, it’s within the team. It’s not the coaches, it’s not the fans, it’s just us. We have to come together as a group and really lock in and not just be satisfied with one big victory … I think we just need to continue to win (the) series.”